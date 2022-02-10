imaginima/iStock via Getty Images

Altus Midstream Company (ALTM) is a midstream company that owns a network of pipelines running from the Permian Basin to the Gulf Coast, so it is one of the few operators that is entirely confined to the state of Texas. The company is a very unique midstream company in a few other ways as well. In particular, Altus midstream acts primarily as an investor in long-haul pipelines that are operated by others but it does still have its own natural gas gathering and processing network. This difference certainly does not prevent Altus Midstream from having many of the same characteristics that we appreciate in many conventional midstream companies, such as stable cash flows and a very high yield. Indeed, the company's current yield of 9.16% is one of the highest in the entire midstream industry. Furthermore, the fact that Altus Midstream is classified as a corporation allows it to be included in a tax-advantaged account such as an IRA. This is yet another thing that differs from many other midstream firms. Finally, the company has some potential to greatly expand the scope of its operations in the near term, which provides investors with promising return potential.

About Altus Midstream

As stated in the highlights, Altus Midstream is a rather interesting pipeline company that operates much as an investor in long-haul pipelines operated by others. A long-haul pipeline is the type of pipeline that most people think of when picturing a pipeline. There are fairly large pipelines that transport either natural gas or liquids over fairly long distances. In the case of the pipelines in Altus Midstream's portfolio, the pipelines all run from the Permian Basin to the Gulf Coast:

Altus Midstream Q3 2021 Earnings Presentation

As we can see above, Altus Midstream currently has interests in four pipelines. As is the case with owning equity positions in any other entity, the company's positions in these pipelines entitle it to a share of the cash flow generated by the pipeline. This is the way by which Altus Midstream earns its money. The company generally takes a minority stake in a given pipeline but it is usually a reasonably large one. Altus Midstream currently has a 15% to 33% equity stake in each of the four pipelines in its portfolio:

Altus Midstream Q3 2021 Earnings Presentation

Many long-time readers of my work may recognize several of the pipelines on this list as I have discussed many of them in various past articles over the years. There is a very good reason for this as these have been among the largest pipeline projects constructed in the region over the past several years. This is something that is fairly nice to see due to the overall confidence that it provides. Due to their cost, there tends to be considerably more due diligence performed prior to the construction of a major project like these than a much smaller and cheaper project. As such then, there is little risk associated with one of the projects that Altus Midstream invests in or at least less risk than what a much smaller and less ambitious project would have.

With that said though, there is generally little risk involved with any midstream project involving the construction of new infrastructure. This is because the companies involved in the construction of a given project will seek out and obtain multi-year contracts for the use of the project's capacity before beginning construction. Thus, the pipeline owners know in advance that the pipeline is needed and will actually make money. This ensures that they are not spending large sums of money to construct a pipeline that nobody wants to use and thus reduces the overall risk considerably.

In past articles on midstream companies, I discussed how these companies tend to be remarkably insulated against fluctuations in commodity prices despite the fact that their market prices tend to move somewhat in line with them. The same is true of pipelines as individual businesses, such as the entities that Altus Midstream invests in. Basically, a customer enters into a long-term (usually five to ten years in length) contract to use the pipeline and compensates the entity that owns the pipeline based on the volume of resources that is moved through the pipeline and not on their value. This provides a great deal of insulation against changes in resource prices. There may admittedly be some readers that point out that volumes do tend to decline when resource prices do because producers throttle back their production. While this is certainly true, the contracts contain minimum volume commitments, which specify a certain minimum volume of resources that must be sent through the pipeline or paid for anyway. This results in the entity that owns the pipeline generating remarkably stable cash flows, which it then passes through to Altus Midstream based on its proportional share.

These four pipelines came online over the 2019 to 2021 period, which resulted in Altus Midstream seeing significant cash flow growth over the period. Unfortunately, the company's growth prospects by investing in new pipelines are now rather limited. As I mentioned in numerous previous articles, the production of crude oil and natural gas declined in the Permian Basin back in 2020 in response to the coronavirus-driven crude oil price collapse. This was due to producers in the region cutting back on drilling activity in an effort to preserve their balance sheet strength. Admittedly, crude oil prices have since recovered and producers have once again resumed drilling and completions activity, which has caused production to increase. In fact, the production of crude oil and natural gas in the Permian Basin is now at higher levels than prior to the crisis:

EIA Drilling Productivity Report

There are some signs that this may not last, however. At the Goldman Sachs Energy Conference last month, numerous energy companies stated their intentions not to grow production in the face of rising energy prices and instead focus on maximizing free cash flow and returning money to shareholders. Although there are admittedly some companies that plan production increases, the consensus seems to be that production will plateau and begin to stagnate. This reduces the need for new midstream infrastructure since there will not be growing volumes of resources that need to be transported. This has certainly been the case for Altus Midstream as the company does not currently have a position in any projects under construction.

This certainly does not mean that Altus Midstream is completely without growth potential. Late last year, the company announced an acquisition of BCP Raptor Holdco, which is the owner of EagleClaw Midstream. As is the case with Altus Midstream, EagleClaw Midstream is exclusively focused on the infrastructure that is supporting the Permian Basin. One of these assets is a 26.7% stake in the Permian Highway Pipeline that is operated by Kinder Morgan (KMI). Altus Midstream itself also has a stake in the pipeline, as already noted, so following the merger, Altus Midstream will own the majority stake in the pipeline. It should be obvious to see how doubling its stake in that project should have a positive impact on Altus Midstream's cash flows. EagleClaw Midstream owns far more than this, though. The company is, notably, the third-largest processor of natural gas in the Permian Basin, which is something that could give Altus Midstream a significant presence in the American natural gas market. As we will see shortly, this could be a very good place to be considering the fundamentals of this commodity. This acquisition should have a positive impact on the company's cash flow per share, which could result in forward dividend growth, as well as positioning the company to better take advantage of any opportunities that may present themselves in the future. This acquisition is scheduled to close sometime in early 2022.

As Altus Midstream will be the majority owner of the Permian Highway Pipeline following the acquisition, let us take a few moments to discuss this pipeline before proceeding to the rest of this report. The Permian Highway Pipeline is a major natural gas pipeline stretching 430 miles from the Waha Hub to the Katy, Texas gas hub (near Houston):

Altus Midstream Q3 2021 Earnings Presentation

This is one of the newer gas pipelines in operation as it came online back in January 2021 under the management of Kinder Morgan. The pipeline is capable of carrying an impressive 2.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day and thus was a major contributor to reducing the practice of flaring gas due to the transportation bottleneck that previously plagued the basin. The nicest thing about this pipeline is that the full capacity of the pipeline is currently covered by long-term contracts so we know that the cash flow from the pipeline will not decrease any time soon. This makes the pipeline an ideal asset for Altus Midstream to be increasing its ownership of and the steady cash flows should provide a great deal of support to the dividend.

Fundamentals Of Crude Oil And Natural Gas

Altus Midstream is invested in pipelines that transport both crude oil and natural gas, although it will be heavily focused on natural gas following the impending acquisition. As such, it may be advisable to look at the fundamentals of these two resources. Fortunately, and perhaps surprisingly, they are quite good. This is particularly true for natural gas. According to the International Energy Agency, the global demand for crude oil will increase by 7% while the global demand for natural gas by a whopping 29% over the next two decades:

Pembina Pipeline/Data from IEA 2021 World Energy Outlook

The reason behind the global demand growth in natural gas is concerns about climate change. As everyone reading this is no doubt aware, these concerns have induced governments all around the world to impose a variety of incentives and mandates that are intended to reduce the carbon emissions of their respective nations. One of the more common strategies that are being employed is to encourage the retirement of old coal-fired power plants, which are then replaced with modern natural gas ones. This is because natural gas burns much cleaner than any other fossil fuel and is actually reliable enough to handle the grid on its own, which is beyond the capability of renewables given today's technology. While renewable technology will eventually improve to the point where these energy sources can stand on their own, that is not expected to occur within the projection period.

The case for global crude oil demand growth is admittedly somewhat more difficult to understand, particularly given that the governments of many developed nations are actively attempting to reduce the consumption of crude oil. The answer to this question can be found by looking at the various emerging markets around the world. These nations are expected to see tremendous economic growth over the twenty-year projection period, which will have the effect of lifting the citizens of these nations out of poverty and putting them securely within the middle class. These newly middle-class people will naturally begin to desire a lifestyle that is closer to what their counterparts in the developed nations enjoy than what they have now. This will require growing consumption of energy, including energy derived from crude oil. As the population of these nations is higher than the population of the developed nations, the growing consumption of crude oil in these countries will more than offset the stagnant-to-declining demand in the developed world.

The United States is one of the only regions of the world that is capable of increasing its hydrocarbon production due to the wealth of regions like the Permian Basin. However, as we have discussed, the actual output of the various producers is likely to stagnate going forward. This may not be a permanent state of affairs over the long-term though due to the effect that it will likely have on prices. In short, we have a situation in which demand is growing but production is not so economic law tells us that this should cause energy prices to increase. As this plays out, we could very easily see producers begin to once again increase their output should prices rise sufficiently to make this worthwhile. If this occurs, midstream companies will once again need to begin constructing new infrastructure to handle the higher production and this could then create growth opportunities for Altus Midstream.

Financial Considerations

One thing that is always important to look at when considering an investment in a company is the way in which that company finances itself. This is because debt is a riskier way to finance a company than equity because debt must be repaid. This could prove difficult to do if the market is not especially welcoming to refinancing at maturity. In addition to this, a company must make regular payments on its debt if it is to remain solvent. Thus, an event that causes the company's cash flows to decline could push it into financial distress if it has too much debt. Although midstream companies have incredibly stable cash flows, bankruptcies are certainly not unheard of in the sector.

One metric that we can use to analyze a company's financial structure is the net debt-to-equity ratio. This ratio tells us the degree to which the company is relying on debt to finance its operations as opposed to wholly-owned funds. It also tells us how well the company's equity will cover its debt obligations in the event of a bankruptcy or liquidation event, which is arguably more important.

As of September 30, 2021, Altus Midstream had a net debt of $548 million compared to total shareholders' equity of $987.8 million, which gives the company a net debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. This is much better than the 1.0 maximum ratio that I typically like to see with a midstream company and is also better than what most other midstream companies have. Management appears to be using a fairly conservative financial structure here, in other words, which we should be able to appreciate since it does lower our risks somewhat.

Admittedly though, the company's ability to carry its debt is more important than the sheer amount of debt in its financial structure. The typical way that we judge this is by looking at the company's leverage ratio, which is also known as the net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio. This ratio essentially tells us how long it would take the company (in years) to completely repay its debt if it were to devote all of its pre-tax cash flow toward that task. In the third quarter of 2021, Altus Midstream had an adjusted EBITDA of $69.534 million, which works out to $278.136 million annualized. This gives the company a leverage ratio of 1.97x. Analysts typically consider anything below 5.0x to be reasonable but I am more conservative and like to see this ratio before 4.0x in order to add a margin of safety to the investment. We can clearly see that Altus Midstream more than meets both requirements. Overall, the company's debt does not appear to be particularly concerning.

Dividend Analysis

One of the biggest reasons why many investors purchase shares of midstream companies is because of the high yields that they tend to possess. Altus Midstream is no exception to this as the company boasts a 9.16% yield at the current price. This is obviously better than many other things in the market. As is always the case though, it is critical that we examine the company's ability to actually pay this dividend. After all, we do not want it to suddenly be forced to reverse course and cut it since that would both reduce our income and likely cause the company's share price to collapse.

The usual way that we analyze a company's ability to pay its dividend is by looking at its distributable cash flow. The distributable cash flow is a non-GAAP metric that theoretically tells us the amount of cash that was generated by the company's ordinary operations that is available for distribution to the shareholders. During the third quarter of 2021, Altus Midstream had a distributable cash flow of $56.168 million but only paid out $5.6 million in dividends. This gives the company a coverage ratio of 10.03x, which is obviously well above the 1.2x ratio that analysts typically consider to be reasonable and sustainable. Altus Midstream could quite easily increase its dividend substantially and still be in absolutely no danger of a cut. Overall, this dividend is quite safe.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Altus Midstream certainly differs from many other midstream companies in quite a few ways, but it retains enough of the basic principles for it to be an excellent investment for a classic income-focused investor. The company enjoys very stable and sustainable cash flows because of the long-term contracts possessed by its assets. This has enabled it to pay out an attractive 9.16% yield that should be in no danger at all of being cut. The upcoming acquisition will greatly expand the company's presence in the Permian Basin and should also provide much value to investors. Overall, this company is very much worth considering.