onurdongel/iStock via Getty Images

Here at the Mare Evidence Lab, we have a soft spot for gas, having covered gas producers, transporters and distributors in the past. Today we focus our attention on Nel ASA

Nel (OTCPK:NLLSF) is a Norwegian hydrogen company with its roots dating back to 1927 as a former part of Norsk Hydro. The Company is dedicated to delivering solutions for the production, storage and distribution of hydrogen. The company provides green hydrogen production technology to industries, energy, and industrial gas companies. For our readers who are unfamiliar with the different “colours” of hydrogen, green hydrogen is hydrogen produced using renewable energy and therefore has little to no carbon footprint.

The company mainly focuses on the production and installation of electrolysers for the production of hydrogen, and also the production and installation of hydrogen fueling stations for all types of road-going vehicles.

The hydrogen market has been prone to hype with many companies within the sector having extremely volatile stock prices over the last few years, but this hasn’t been without good cause. The global hydrogen market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 through to 2028 according to Grand View Research. However, Nel has set out very ambitious targets, such as reaching fossil fuel cost parity by 2025 whilst having to deal with some less than impressive numbers in the meantime.

Q3 2021 Results

Nel Hydrogen

Source: Nel Q3 Results

Looking back at the Q3 2021 results, we can see from the income statement that although revenues are increasing, operating expenses are increasing at a higher rate, casting doubts over the scalability claims made by the company. In a statement, Nel CEO Jon Andres Lokke attributed the greater losses to investments to ramp up production and one-off expenditure.

Nel Hydrogen

Source: Nel Q3 Results

Looking at the breakdown of operations, we can see that the electrolyser segment has seen a huge increase, as hydrogen use in other projects begins to take off. These include steel production, production at offshore windfarms, and producing hydrogen to mix with natural gas for transportation. Nel intends to cash in on this increasing demand for hydrogen via its electrolyser segment with its new 500 MW/year factory in Heroya, Norway. The group's pipeline of potential orders has more than doubled over the course of the year to over $6 billion.

With a significant cash burn, we have taken a look at the capital structure of the group. Nel chose to undergo capital increases in 2020 and 2021 of circa NOK 2.3 billion and NOK 1.2 billion respectively. As of Q3 '21, cash and equivalents accounted for 48% of total assets, giving the group a negative net debt position of NOK -2.8 billion.

Looking forward, conclusion and risks

With just one week to go before the end of year publication, we will be looking closely at whether we can start to see significant improvements in the results. We want to see the company translate the investments it has made over these last two years into scalable production capacity and to make the most of the hot demand for electrolysers. We will also monitor the cash pile very closely and see just how the burn proceeds. While we are convinced by the growth and development of the hydrogen sector, it still might be too early for a company such as Nel to start reaping the potentially enormous rewards just yet. We are closely looking at De Nora IPO, a global leader that produces components to produce green hydrogen in which Snam (OTCPK: SNMRF) owns a stake of 33% to further provide a better valuation in Nel.

As you can see below, De Nora 2021 revenue were c500m Eur out of that 60% were related to the electrode business. Based on the Snam previous transaction and monitoring the IPO that will be led by Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse, we currently rate Nel with a neutral rating.

De Nora - Snam Transaction

Source: De Nora - Snam Transaction

Major risks that could affect Nel ASA: