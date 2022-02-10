XiXinXing/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Thesis Statement

Chinese stocks have been stormed by political turmoil since Jack Ma's speech in 2020, leading to the regulatory crackdown by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Unquestionably, the current market sentiment is still negative and what is currently driving Chinese stocks' prices is fear, uncertainty, and political forces instead of fundamentals. However, where Alibaba Group (BABA) stock price more than halved through 2021, JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has shown immense resilience. While the S&P 500 is down nearly 4%, JD is up over 11%, and it is expected to rise and offer exceptional investor returns once the geopolitical noise subsides.

Data by YCharts

Tiptoeing around the Geopolitical Fiasco

It's a basic rule of thumb in financial markets that covariance in a portfolio highly dominates singular investments. Accordingly, despite not having any direct regulatory tussle with the CCP, JD is more than likely to have been subject to the forces at work responsible for Alibaba and DiDi Global's (DIDI) sharp decline. I think writers, including myself, have amply covered the whole CCP and tech giants' fiasco throughout 2021; therefore, I don't think a walk down the memory lane would be necessary.

One of the direct impacts that JD felt is the recent announcement by its CEO to donate $2.3 billion of shares to charity. This "voluntary" donation mimics Chinese companies following CCP's leader President Xi Jinping's 'common prosperity' goals of wealth redistribution. This may be seen as a way for Chinese companies to curry favor with the CCP but essentially demonstrates the risk associated with these companies due to the hold that CCP governs over VIE structured entities.

The political scene starts getting clearer

In a previous analysis, I have explained how a series of events and interconnections between Mr. Ma, Mr. Son, the ANT Group, and the NVIDIA-ARM deal has irritated CCP and made them revengeful, leading to China's Tech crackdown. Of course, I don't want to speculate on how and when these events will unfold, but the recent development that directly relates to SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCPK:SFTBY) is optimistic for the political scene.

The NVIDIA-ARM deal was terminated after Nvidia Corporation's (NVDA) abandoned its purchase decision following the strong opposition from regulators in the US, UK, and Europe. If the Japanese bank could have managed to go through and complete the deal, this would lead to US Hegemony which would have severely threatened China's competitive position in the semiconductor sphere. However, if the hypothesis and interconnections hold true, the deal's termination will please the CCP and might lead to less regulatory scrutiny in the medium term.

There is too much noise and fear on the Media

In an interview with CNBC, the Managing Director for emerging markets sovereign research at TCW Group remarked that Chinese companies listed in US markets are likely to be cut off from US capital markets in the next three years as tensions between Beijing and Washington persist; CCP is not ready to open up its companies to share complete information with the U.S regulators, whereas the U.S regulators cannot fully safeguard the investors from fraud, etc. without having complete access to audited information. The HFCAA Regulation states that:

The earliest that the Commission could identify a Commission-Identified Issuer would be after registrants file their annual reports for 2021 and identify the accounting firm that audited their financial statements.

Accordingly, for JD, the submission and disclosure requirements would be due by the annual report filing covering the fiscal year 2022, filed in 2023. Subsequently, 2022 would be the first non-inspection year for delisting purposes, so the earliest "third-consecutive non-inspection year" would be in 2024. Since JD hasn't yet been 'identified', the company hasn't entered any hot waters and will stay the exchange for the foreseeable future afloat. Last but not least, the company's ongoing 'social goodness programs' such as the rural revitalization program align with the CCP, making it less likely to be the subject of crackdowns.

With that in mind, Chinese companies taking out dual listings at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange adds further paranoia among investors. In contrast, if the risks subside altogether, the upside potential in JD stock is likely to affect investor portfolios substantially.

Legendary Investors' money flow to Asia

On the contrary, Ray Dalio, a US investor and founder of the world's largest hedge fund, endorsed China's common prosperity goals, explaining that it is a mistake to interpret China's actions as a return to communism. Instead, investors should take a step back and understand that those actions are part of China's evolutionary process. Remarkably, Dalio has spent a considerable amount of his life traveling, studying, and investing in China, which gives him a unique edge. As a result, Bridgewater currently manages more than $1.57 billion of total AUM in China and has substantially increased its Chinese positions and stake in JD by 67%, as per the latest 13F form. Similarly, Charlie Munger has also doubled down his investment in BABA, signaling his faith in China, making it the third-largest position in his concentrated portfolio composed of five stocks.

In a recent letter, Jeremy Grantham of GMO noted that during an economic crisis, such as the one caused by this 40-year high inflation coupled with the pandemic, the smart money is spread between 'Value and Emerging' securities while avoiding US Growth stocks. Additionally, Invesco's chief global market strategist, Kristina Hooper, is bullish on Chinese equities due to never-seen-before valuations. She further cited that the Chinese government and central bank are loosening their money controls, and interest rate cuts will make these equities more appealing.

Not surprisingly, according to the below chart, hedgies show a declining trend in holding a bullish position in JD since the end of 2020, post-Jack Ma debacle. Moreover, rising tensions through 2021 with the CCP led to Chinese stocks taking a heavy toll, with JD dropping over 20% in the three quarters. Nevertheless, by the end of Q3 2021, 66 elite hedge funds were bullish on JD.com, with stakes totaling $9 billion. Since then, JD has outperformed the S&P 500, and it is reasonable to expect as China's regulatory and geopolitical landscape starts clearing up, more hedge funds will join the bull run.

Hedge Funds Holding JD (Insider Monkey)

Business Model and Financial Metrics

Despite being so commonly categorized together, JD's business model is less comparable to Alibaba and more to Amazon (AMZN). Unlike Alibaba, whose platform provides merchants a place to conduct their businesses, JD primarily operates a business-to-consumer (B2C) model with a smaller portion based on the B2B model. In addition, it mainly handles the inventory and logistics itself without relying on third-party vendors.

JD's asset-heavy model explains why it operates at a lower profit margin than BABA because of the inventory owned, the added warehousing, and the packaging costs of the logistic centers. JD has built a logistics empire across districts and countries in China, and this network effect strongly supports the company's solid economic moat. JD.com has established a strong brand for advanced technology and high-quality and speedy logistics services.

Since the company acts as the first party in transactions with its customers, JD's revenues exceed BABA, despite being valued at only one-third of its market cap. The massive synergies created between its Logistics network and JD.com's retail segment have developed a low-cost structure for the firm. As JD gains more bargaining power and leverages its suppliers, it is reasonable to expect more upside potential for operational efficiencies and more substantial market penetration.

JD Logistics Network (JD IR)

JD's smaller business segments also show impressive growth metrics that are essential to sustain the company's future double-digit growth. For example, its services segment, including healthcare services, cloud services, and advertising, accounts for a lower portion of the overall revenue but shows a significant YoY increase. The segment demonstrated 73% YoY growth in Q1, 49% in Q2, and 43% in Q3.

Meanwhile, JD's CEO remarked in its Q3 earnings call that its third-party merchants 'tripled that of Q1 and Q2 combined.' Its third-party business' Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) grew YoY by 45%, outpacing the overall revenue growth. These smaller segments are comparatively higher in the margin as well, subjecting the company to a much better future profitability upon maturity. While the current segments of JD are growing, it is also heavily investing in securing its future profitability by expanding its cloud business and other such high-margin ventures.

Data by YCharts

The management's diversification endeavors are leading JD into new markets like groceries and pharmacy while establishing a physical retail presence through JD Mall, Xian, China shopping mall, in addition to JD Super Experience, a store for consumer electronics opened in March 2021. The company plans to open 20 e-space locations, 300 flagship stores, and 5,000 town shops by 2025.

Alphabet Inc. and Walmart's investment in JD represents a part of their long-term plan to capture a prominent market in Southeast Asia and position JD to compete with Amazon directly in the American market. Likewise, the current arrangement with Shopify gives the latter access to JD's over 550 million customers. At the same time, JD can significantly grow its B2B business through its JD Sourcing initiative and become a potential vendor to Shopify's 1.75 million merchants.

JD's Valuation remains Cheap

Undoubtedly, its fundamentals are solid while its stock price trades at really low valuation multiples. JD stock at the point of writing is trading around $77 per share with $116 billion in market cap. With a P/E ratio of over 30, a P/S of less than 1, and a P/B of 3.6, the company stock seems substantially cheaper than its largest American competitor, Amazon (AMZN), and industry averages 82.29, 6.37, and 22.18, respectively. In addition, it should be noted that with almost $30 billion in cash and cash equivalents, and short-term investments, the company holds around one-third of its Enterprise Value (nearly $98 billion) in liquid assets, making the valuation metrics even more attractive.

Further, an FCF-based DCF analysis based on a conservative 12% growth rate exposes a 38% upside in the stock with a conservative target of around $106. Historically, the company has shown a 5-Year average revenue growth rate of 32.73% with massive cash investments to generate future cash flows, making the 12% a reasonable figure to work with. Moreover, JD's improving free cash flow, which has climbed to $6.3 billion in the third quarter of 2021, is the highest quarterly figure in its operating history.

JD FV Model (Author's Calculations)

Conclusion

My bullish argument for JD revolves around the fact that JD is fundamentally strong enough to endure this political noise and is likely to be a front-running Chinese company down the road. With a growth potential of 15% to 20% in annual sales, the company could triple its EPS by 2024, ensuring strong investor returns. JD's rapidly growing reporting segments and aggressive diversification plans also add value to investors looking for a long-play. Overall, I am optimistic about the stock because the overall pros far outweigh the risks surrounding the stock, and the current dip presents investors with a unique opportunity to take advantage of the attractive valuation metrics.