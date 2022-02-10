What To Expect In 2022 For Global Electric Vehicle Sales

Дмитрий Ларичев/iStock via Getty Images

This article first appeared in Trend Investing on January 9, 2022; but has been updated for this article.

2021 global EV sales in review

2021 was a landmark year with global electric plug-in sales increasing 108% from 3.24m in 2020 (~4.2% market share) to 6.75m in 2021 (8.3% market share).

Global plugin electric car sales surged by 108% to 6.75m in 2021 taking 8.3% market share

Global plugin electric car sales (EV-Volumes)

Source: EV-Volumes

The chart below from 2019 continues to be almost on track with its forecast, but is proving to be slightly conservative.

EV sales forecast from 2019 showing exponential growth forecast (Mining.com - Courtesy Dept of Industry, Innovation &Science)

Source

My electric car 'global' market share forecasts (end of each year listed below) - I am forecasting ~10.4m electric car sales in 2022 and 12.5% share

2020 '21 2022 '23 '24 2025 '26 '27 '28 '29 2030 Market share 4.2% 8.3% 12.5% 18% 25% 32% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% No e-cars sold [m] 3.24 6.75 10.4 15 21 27 34 42 51 59 68

Source: Matt Bohlsen's latest forecasts

China EV sales in 2022

China EV sales in 2021 were the star performer of global sales rising over 2.5x more than 2020 sales, reaching 3.396m sales in 2021, or roughly half of all global electric car sales. 2021 China New Energy Vehicle [NEV] sales in 2021 was an impressive 15% market share. December 2021 was a record 21% market share.

Potential implications on the 2022 China NEV 30% subsidy drop

In 2022, China will decrease NEV subsidies by 30% and then stop subsidies in 2023. NEV refers to New Energy vehicles, virtually all are electric vehicles.

As quoted by Global Times: "The subsidy volume for pure electric vehicles with a range more than 400 kilometers will be reduced by 5,400 yuan in 2022, based on the formula set by policymakers."

CNY 5,400 is USD 846. So not really a huge drop in terms of CNY or USD.

I see one of three outcomes of the China subsidy drop in 2022:

China NEV OEMs absorb the subsidy drop. This means they will make about USD 850 less profit per car. If this happens it is a significant negative for China EV manufacturers. Pass on the subsidy drop to the consumer. China car prices would rise by about US$850 per car. A combination of the above. Car price increase about US$425 and China OEMs profit drops US$425 per car.

I think outcome number three is the most likely. This also means the impact should be quite small.

As for the final China subsidy cut (no more subsidies) starting in 2023 (assuming it happens), it will likely slow China sales slightly, but again not be too significant as electric car subsidies importance has been reducing each year as electric cars and batteries scale up and reduce costs.

Yicai Global reported in December 2021:

China’s new energy vehicle sales are expected to increase......47 percent to five million next year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

This means the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers is forecasting a slowdown of China NEV sales in 2022, but still a solid 47% increase.

Wuling Mini is likely to be China's top selling e-car again in 2022. Wuling Automobile JV (SAIC 51%, GM 44%, Guangxi 5.9%)

Wuling Mini is likely to be China's top selling e-car again in 2022. (Wuling)

Source: Wuling

SAIC, BYD Co, or perhaps Tesla are likely to be the number 1 in China for EV sales in 2022, similar to 2021 (see chart below)

China top 5 EV sales by manufacturer in 2021 (CleanTechnica)

Source: CleanTechnica

Europe EV sales in 2022

Europe EV sales in 2021 were also spectacular, especially in terms of market share. Europe 2021 plug-in EV sales reached 2.332m and 19% market share for the year. December 2021 hit a staggering 29% market share.

In 2022, Europe sales will likely be very strong again, boosted by generous subsidies that remain in place.

Europe sales may also get a boost from the opening and ramp up of Tesla's Giga Berlin factory, expected to open very soon in Q1 2022.

Tesla Giga Berlin set to open soon in Q1 2022

Tesla Giga Berlin set to open soon in early 2022 (Teslarati)

Source: Teslarati

Top selling electric car manufacturing groups in Europe in 2021

Top selling electric car manufacturing groups in Europe in 2021 (CleanTechnica)

Source: CleanTechnica

North America and USA EV sales in 2022

North America plug-in EV sales were 735,000 in 2021 up from 375,000 in 2020 reaching 4.4 % share (up from 2.3 % in 2020).

Regarding H1 2021 USA EV sales, EVAdoption stated:

The first half of 2021 saw record sales of electric vehicles, according to the just released EVAdoption report, US Electric Vehicle Sales Report: 1H 2021. From January 1 to June 30, 2021 an estimated 291,933 BEVs and PHEVs (plug-in electric vehicles) were purchased, roughly 30,000 below the 320,000 average for the full years of 2018-2020.

2022 has potential to be a breakthrough year for US EV sales

2022 has enormous potential for the USA to start catching up on EV sales after badly lagging China and Europe in previous years. There are possible new and higher subsidies up to US$12,500 as well as the Tesla Texas gigafactory opening in early 2022. 2022 will see much better EV choices for U.S consumers including a number of electric pickups.

If passed in the Senate, the Biden Build Back Better Plan will offer EV subsidies up to US$12,500, plus subsidies on second hand EV purchases

Biden's EV incentives (NASDAQ:CNBC)

Source: CNBC

Elon Musk on Twitter: "Tesla will hold a Giga Texas grand opening party with factory tours for the community in early 2022"

Giga Texas set to open in early 2022 (Twitter)

Source: Twitter

Tesla Model Y is my forecast for the best selling electric car in 2022

Tesla Model Y is my forecast for the best selling electric car in 2022 (Tesla)

Source: Tesla website

Conclusion

2021 was a blockbuster year with electric car sales growth of 108% YoY. My expectation is that 2022 will be another good year, but with slightly slower growth of around 50-60%. My reason for this view is that usually after China subsidies are reduced we get a slowdown. In this case the subsidy decrease appears to be quite small at around CNY5,400 (US$850) so the China growth rate slowdown should not be too significant this time.

My forecast is for global electric car sales in 2022 to be ~10.4 million and reach 12.5% market share. Usually the last month of each year gives a guide of where we may end up the next year. December 2021 sales reached a market share of 15%, so maybe my forecast will be too conservative.

In 2022 I expect China and European electric car sales to continue to dominate global sales; however 2022 may be the year the USA starts to make a catch up move, especially if President Biden's subsidies are passed by the Senate.

I did not include a risks section; however any global slowdown would usually reduce EV sales, and 2022 EV sales may be below forecasts.

For investors, my view for now is that 2022 will be the "revenge of the miners". By this I mean EV metal shortages should support high EV metal prices and EV metal miners (especially lithium) should be the biggest winners in 2022. Those EV and battery manufacturers who can rapidly increase sales, revenues, and profits are also likely to do well. It is wise to hold all three sectors longer term as the EV boom this decade has only just begun.

As usual all comments are welcome.