olrat/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

We live in interesting times. Shortly after the COP 26 meeting in Glasgow made clear that the climate crisis is increasingly threatening and serious attention was paid to reducing global emissions by ~50% by 2030, power prices surged on the back of several unusual events. These included a period of low wind power generation in Europe and spiking gas prices due to a shortage of LNG and delays in gas supply from Russia. This led to extravagant claims about the supposed failure of the renewable energy transition and general fears that the sky was about to fall. In the midst of this, France's biggest power provider EDF (Electricite de France) (OTCPK:ECIFF) put two of its nuclear reactors into unplanned maintenance after faults were detected in a reactor, but with expectations that they would be back online by mid-January. Now the restart looks like it may be delayed until April for one of the reactors. This comes at a difficult time for French new enthusiasm for nuclear power. Here I compare what is happening in France with the global outlook for nuclear power. The French Government continues to make very positive noises about reawakening the French nuclear industry, although this enthusiasm has not translated to the share price of EDF, the key player in the French nuclear industry.

The global nuclear picture

A recently published overview of the current situation in the global nuclear industry, paints a pessimistic view of the nuclear industry in 2021. Nuclear power production fell slightly with a net loss of two reactors (six new reactors and eight permanent closures). This contrasts with IEA figures of almost 290 GW of new renewable power in 2021. Nuclear power accounted for 10.1% of global electricity supply in 2020 (down from 17.5% in 1996), while renewable power in 2020 reached 29%.

The World Nuclear Association points out that more than half of nuclear reactors shut down in recent years have done so, not for operational reasons, but because of nuclear phase-out policies and market preference for renewable energy options.

China is proceeding with a program of large PWR reactors, but in the rest of the world progress is frustratingly slow.

In the US there were plans for four reactors at two sites (VC Summer (South Carolina) and Vogtle (Georgia), but the two reactors at the VC Summer project were abandoned due to massive cost overruns. The second site owned by Georgia Power (Southern Company (SO) subsidiary) 45.7%, Oglethorpe Power (midsized Georgia not-for-profit cooperative) 30%, Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia 22.7% and Dalton Utilities 1.6%, is, after much delay and huge cost overruns, almost completed with two new Westinghouse AP1000 Pressurised Water Reactors (PWR) to complement two existing operating reactors. Switch on of the two new reactors at the Vogtle nuclear power facility have current startup planned for Q3 2022 and the Q2 2023, but there will be a further update on these timelines soon. Some reports suggest further delays with Q1 2023 and Q1 2024 startup dates.

The situation concerning constriction of large PWR reactors in Europe is not dissimilar to the US experience of construction of these large third generation reactors (see below).

What about advanced reactors?

The US Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has just rejected an application by Okio Power LLC to build and operate the company's 1.5 MW Aurora compact fast reactor in Idaho. The company made an application in March 2020. This was the first application to the NRC to build and operate an advanced fission reactor. Although Okio provided additional information in July and October 2020, the NRC concluded that there were still information gaps in the area of safety systems and potential accidents. The NRC will accept a revised application.

The situation in Europe

European Commissioner for the Internal Market, Thierry Breton, reported recently that the European Union needed to make ~$567 billion of new investment into nuclear power by 2050 to achieve net zero goals. If this happens there will be a group of European companies that will be transformed. Nuclear power has been proposed as a key part of the net zero push with a "green" designation sought by the nuclear industry to stimulate nuclear investment, although this proposal is not without controversy. Germany is on a path to exit nuclear power in the near term. To maintain existing European nuclear power plants, a further ~$56.5 billion investment is needed by 2030. The EU Commissioner indicates that ~half of EU member states have nuclear power in their energy mix. The proposal to give gas and nuclear power "green" status has been controversial, but last week the European Commission declared a proposal calling nuclear and gas power "sustainable/green" for investment purposes. There is significant fine print concerning what this means, but the European Commission's proposal will be reviewed by 27 EU states and the European parliament.

France is keen to access some $17 billion of new nuclear finance. Note that nuclear is clearly "green" in that it involves no carbon emissions, but controversy arises around nuclear waste disposal.

Green finance is a big deal because that is where funding is going

When "green", "sustainable" were words of derision for unwashed idealists, a green finance tag was of little consequence. Today it is different as ESG investing is controlling increasingly large sources of funds. So the current debate in Europe about seeking to include both gas and nuclear power with a "green" tag is a big deal.

It is of interest for investors to consider this in a global context and fascinating to see how China is positioning itself in this debate. Massive lobbying from the gas industry is having some impact on trying to get gas included as "green" on the basis of it being a bridge fuel (which makes little sense because gas is a fossil fuel so it is not a bridge to anywhere). It is surprising that Europe is considering this proposal given the strong European credentials for the energy transition. A recent article from IEEFA makes that point that gas is clearly important for balancing renewable energy penetration, but that doesn't make it green; it just makes its use important. The point is that if gas is included in the green taxonomy, then investment may flow against the intentions of green investors.

The above makes clear that investment in the clean energy space requires effort to understand what you are investing in. The IEEFA article above indicates that China is realising that investors are becoming very sophisticated and forensic when deciding about their ESG investing. IEEFA speculates that China may be about to take the lead from Europe in this area if Europe goes down the path of labelling gas as "green".

France as the new nuclear hope

As mentioned in my introduction and earlier in an article on Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY), the French Government has newfound enthusiasm for nuclear power, which is a big change from plans to reduce its 70% contribution to electricity production down to 50%.

French company Engie has big decisions coming concerning its Belgian nuclear fleet (seven aging reactors) which currently has near term plans for closure. More significant for the French nuclear sector is Electricite de France, which is the country's main electricity generation and distribution company. EDF manages France's 56 nuclear reactors. EDF is the 75% owner of Framatome the French nuclear reactor business, with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries owning 19.5% and Assytem with a 5% stake.

EDF is the major French nuclear power company. EDF is unusual as it is largely owned by the French Government (84%), with Institutional and individual investors holding jut 15% and employees 1%.

EDF has nuclear power as a significant part of its French electricity generation. The corrosion fault found in safety pipes on a routine maintenance inspection are a blow to claims of reliability of the nuclear fleet. It is clear that what was thought to be a very short-term disruption will now take until April to get back on line for one of the EDF reactors. It is reported that currently 17 of France's 56 nuclear power plants are currently shutdown for planned or emergency maintenance.

EDF is currently building two nuclear reactors at Hinkley Point C in the UK and hopes to build a further EPR reactor in the UK at Sizewell C.

This experience in building large nuclear reactors is probably the basis for French Government plans to revitalise the French nuclear industry, but on the other hand there have been extreme cost blowouts and massive delays in two EDF PWR reactors in Finland and France respectively.

EDF to buy GE's nuclear turbine unit

Confirming discussions that have been reported since last September, Barbara Pompili, French Environment and Industry minister, announced that EDF will acquire GE Steam Power's France-based nuclear turbine unit. Today EDF confirmed this exclusive agreement with GE (GE). This unit will bring to EDF nuclear steam turbine technology and service expertise. In an interesting twist GE acquired the nuclear turbine technology in 2015 from French company Alstom in a deal that was associated with Macron when he was Energy Minister at that time.

EDF share price not happy

EDF has had a roller coaster ride over the past five years, with three periods where there seemed like a strong recovery only for downward momentum to take hold again.

5year stock price ECIFF (Seeking Alpha)

The latest 11.4% decline over the past month happened after news of the nuclear reactor disruptions in France came, with a resulting hit to EDF's bottom line. Yesterday the share price was up 6.3%, presumably due to the upcoming news announcement.

EDF has just permanently closed the last unit of its Hunterston B nuclear plant in Scotland, The 46-year old plant (planned life was 25 years!) has been planning for closure for some time due to ongoing safety issues. EDF's new Hinkley Point C facility will not be completed until 2026, while possible funding for a new EDF nuclear plant at Sizewell C is yet to be decided upon.

The big news coming concerns France restarting its nuclear program

The big question is whether the French Government revival of the nuclear industry is going to result in large nuclear plants being constructed. If so this will benefit EDF significantly. It is likely that president Macron will soon (even today?) announce a major program for building a number of new large nuclear reactors in France through 2050. The caveat is that France faces an election soon, so even an announcement by President Macron is likely to depend upon an upcoming election outcome.

Meanwhile EDF Renewables UK has set up a joint venture with DP Energy to develop up to 1 GW of floating wind power off the UK/Welsh cost. This is an early stage project which will deliver power after 2030, but it reflects the actions of the large European power companies to transition to renewables.

Time, the enemy for nuclear

There is a lot of talk around the need to incorporate nuclear power in the decarbonization mix, and this seems to be increasing. This makes some sense as the need to exit fossil fuels is far more consequential than any risks involved with nuclear power. The thing that has had my attention for some time is how long it takes to execute on a new nuclear facility. Nuclear power involves significant safety issues that cannot be overlooked. And financing is an issue for a technology that is vastly more expensive than renewable energy. A consequence of adoption of nuclear power may be long term commitment to electricity prices dramatically higher than comparable costs for wind power for example. The Hinkley Point C nuclear project in the UK has locked in elevated power prices for the next 35 years….

Large PWR nuclear facilities are known quantities, but they take forever to complete. The new SMR (Small Modular Reactors) offer the possibility of accelerated construction due to off-site construction and assembly on site, but there is no experience of these small facilities. This includes safety and security issues of a large number of small reactors.

To compare the timing issues for new nuclear power, consider new information about development of renewable energy in the US. In January 2021 new renewables due to start in January 2022 involved 47.63 GW. By November 2021 there were 81.7 GW of new renewables due to start in January 2022. So between January and November 2021 there were 34 GW of additional renewables projects. I see no way that nuclear developments of this scale and rapidity are possible.

Conclusion

I've been following the roller coaster ride of the global nuclear industry for some time and I've focused on the UK because its industry is about to wind down (half of current capacity by 2025) at a time when nuclear power provides ~20% of UK power. I've indicated alternative large scale renewable energy programs that suggest that nuclear power will struggle to compete in new power provision in the UK. In November I wrote about the possible revival of the French nuclear industry (or at least maintenance of the nuclear industry) in France rather than rapid exit from nuclear power as has happened in Europe (in particular Germany). The picture remains mixed, with a lot of French Government enthusiasm especially in the light of various power emergencies in Europe recently. I suspect bold announcements soon, but is rapid big nuclear build feasible? If so, EDF should be on a nuclear investor's watch list. For me I'm not so sure.

Postscript

A speech given by President Macron since publication gives more insight into the French Government plans. The President announced construction of at least 6 new nuclear reactors at a cost of ~Euro 50 billion (subject to favourable financing), with the first to be completed by 2035. These plans seem to focus on large PWR (called EPR in Europe) reactors and it isn't clear where this leaves SMR (Small Modular Reactor) technology. The plan is to extend the life of the existing nuclear fleet from 40 to 50 years. This will avoid closure of more than a dozen reactors by 2035. There is also a massive solar PV (increase 10 fold to 100 GW) and offshore wind (50 farms, 40 GW) expansion. Of course all of this depends on the outcome of the upcoming elections in France.

I am not a financial advisor but I do follow closely massive changes happening as the world begins to exit fossil fuels. I hope my views about the nuclear industry in general and French company EDF help give perspective for you and your financial advisor if you are considering a nuclear investment in your energy portfolio.