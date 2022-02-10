Disney: The Only Chart You Need To See
Summary
- We had pivoted to a neutral stance last when we covered The Walt Disney Company.
- The company reported its Q1-2022 results and they were significantly better than expected.
- We look to see if a stronger bullish bias is warranted and show you an important chart.
- I do much more than just articles at Conservative Income Portfolio: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
As investors, nothing is more joyful than making a timely U-turn just before the stock turns. Sometimes it is based on new, previously unknown developments. Most of the time it is price itself that makes us make that pivot. Last time when we covered The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) we had just shifted to neutral after months of repeatedly negative views. Specifically we said,
The news tends to look amazing at the top and horrible at the bottom. DIS investors are likely smarting from the pain and it appears there is nothing positive to look forward to. That does create bottoming conditions and the stock is likely to at least outperform SPY from here. We are definitely not bullish on DIS here as there are many, far better, choices. We are giving it an upgrade to neutral though, as it is time to declare victory on this call.
Source: Netflix Disaster Provides A Great Exit Point For The Bear Call
Disney reported rather upbeat Q1-2022 numbers and we took a look to see if we wanted to join the full-on bullish bandwagon.
Q1-Fiscal 2022
Earnings per share were spectacularly better than expected and at $1.06, they dwarfed the highest expectations for the stock. The key figure here was the billion dollars higher from parks and products in revenue. Sales were higher across the globe although Asia Pacific is still lagging the developed world significantly.
For us, the key figures were the operating margins which moved up surprisingly well even as revenues went up. One would have expected there to be some impact of inflationary pressures. That was the opposite of what happened. Revenue surpluses flowed to the bottom line. There is some further room for improvement as Disney's operating margins are substantially below where they were pre-pandemic. Note that the chart has not been updated for the most recent quarterly results where operating margins came in at 14.9%.
Disney+
Disney + subscribers were the big surprise here and comfortably exceeded expectations as well. It was expected to add about seven million Disney+ subscribers after the abysmal last quarter, but instead added 11.8 million. While those numbers look impressive, there are a couple of things that make us cautious on the outlook. The first is that this is still pulling demand from the future. There is a certain maximum number of subscribers that Disney+ will reach at some point and shifting the balance out by a few quarters does not change the valuation materially. The second aspect here is the surging Omicron wave likely impacted this to a huge extent. The number of people that called in sick during the last 12 weeks was astronomically higher than anything we have seen previously.
That chart is all you need to see to explain what happened. Paying 1-2 months of Disney+ is certainly something that someone resting at home is likely to do. Don't expect them to continue with the membership though. There should be rapid normalization and we think Disney+ will heavily disappoint within 1-2 quarters.
Valuation & Outlook
We are seeing a big bump pre-market with a $157 price on Disney. With that, you are getting to the top end of the range for what you would like to pay for this company.
We would note that the forward price to sales is also in a territory from where there are asymmetrical downside risks. As in, you are more likely to lose a lot than make a lot over longer time frames. On the earnings front, this report likely pulls forward peak numbers rather than enhances them. That is to say, whatever you expected Disney to make in 2025, we might see it in fiscal 2024.
The stock is not compellingly cheap by this metric either, although overzealous analysts may once again start erring on the side of optimism in the next few weeks.
Verdict
This report will likely vanquish the hard core bears. We were fortunate to use the extreme negative sentiment to change our stance a few weeks back, but if we had not, we would have to waive the white flag after this report. Operating income rebound makes it hard to make a very bearish case today, although we still think extrapolating this quarter's Disney+ numbers will come to haunt the bulls. We remain neutral here and don't think the current price offers either the bulls or the bears a firm advantage.
Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.
Are you looking for Real Yields which reduce portfolio volatility?
Conservative Income Portfolio targets the best value stocks with the highest margins of safety. The volatility of these investments is further lowered using the best priced options. Our Cash Secured Put and Covered Call Portfolios are designed to reduce volatility while generating 7-9% yields. We focus on being the house and take the opposite side of the gambler.
Learn more about our method & why it might be right for your portfolio.
This article was written by
Conservative Income Portfolio is designed for investors who want reliable income with the lowest volatility.
High Valuations and low bonds yields have distorted the investing landscape and investors are poised for exceptionally low forward returns. Using cash secured puts and covered calls to harvest income off value income stocks is the best way forward. We "lock-in" high yields when volatility is high and capture multiple years of dividends in advance to reach the goal of producing 7-9% yields with the lowest volatility.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.