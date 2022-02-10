Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images News

As investors, nothing is more joyful than making a timely U-turn just before the stock turns. Sometimes it is based on new, previously unknown developments. Most of the time it is price itself that makes us make that pivot. Last time when we covered The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) we had just shifted to neutral after months of repeatedly negative views. Specifically we said,

The news tends to look amazing at the top and horrible at the bottom. DIS investors are likely smarting from the pain and it appears there is nothing positive to look forward to. That does create bottoming conditions and the stock is likely to at least outperform SPY from here. We are definitely not bullish on DIS here as there are many, far better, choices. We are giving it an upgrade to neutral though, as it is time to declare victory on this call.

Source: Netflix Disaster Provides A Great Exit Point For The Bear Call

Disney reported rather upbeat Q1-2022 numbers and we took a look to see if we wanted to join the full-on bullish bandwagon.

Q1-Fiscal 2022

Earnings per share were spectacularly better than expected and at $1.06, they dwarfed the highest expectations for the stock. The key figure here was the billion dollars higher from parks and products in revenue. Sales were higher across the globe although Asia Pacific is still lagging the developed world significantly.

Revenue Change (10-Q)

For us, the key figures were the operating margins which moved up surprisingly well even as revenues went up. One would have expected there to be some impact of inflationary pressures. That was the opposite of what happened. Revenue surpluses flowed to the bottom line. There is some further room for improvement as Disney's operating margins are substantially below where they were pre-pandemic. Note that the chart has not been updated for the most recent quarterly results where operating margins came in at 14.9%.

Data by YCharts

Disney+

Disney + subscribers were the big surprise here and comfortably exceeded expectations as well. It was expected to add about seven million Disney+ subscribers after the abysmal last quarter, but instead added 11.8 million. While those numbers look impressive, there are a couple of things that make us cautious on the outlook. The first is that this is still pulling demand from the future. There is a certain maximum number of subscribers that Disney+ will reach at some point and shifting the balance out by a few quarters does not change the valuation materially. The second aspect here is the surging Omicron wave likely impacted this to a huge extent. The number of people that called in sick during the last 12 weeks was astronomically higher than anything we have seen previously.

Employees Calling In Sick (Liz Ann Sonders on Twitter)

That chart is all you need to see to explain what happened. Paying 1-2 months of Disney+ is certainly something that someone resting at home is likely to do. Don't expect them to continue with the membership though. There should be rapid normalization and we think Disney+ will heavily disappoint within 1-2 quarters.

Valuation & Outlook

We are seeing a big bump pre-market with a $157 price on Disney. With that, you are getting to the top end of the range for what you would like to pay for this company.

Data by YCharts

We would note that the forward price to sales is also in a territory from where there are asymmetrical downside risks. As in, you are more likely to lose a lot than make a lot over longer time frames. On the earnings front, this report likely pulls forward peak numbers rather than enhances them. That is to say, whatever you expected Disney to make in 2025, we might see it in fiscal 2024.

Earnings Estimates For Disney (Seeking Alpha)

The stock is not compellingly cheap by this metric either, although overzealous analysts may once again start erring on the side of optimism in the next few weeks.

Verdict

This report will likely vanquish the hard core bears. We were fortunate to use the extreme negative sentiment to change our stance a few weeks back, but if we had not, we would have to waive the white flag after this report. Operating income rebound makes it hard to make a very bearish case today, although we still think extrapolating this quarter's Disney+ numbers will come to haunt the bulls. We remain neutral here and don't think the current price offers either the bulls or the bears a firm advantage.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.