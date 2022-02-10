Alfio Manciagli/iStock via Getty Images

On buy-the-dip

Buying the dip means purchasing a stock after its price has declined from a recent high. You buy the dip because you believe the bargain stock will rebound and make you money. I have never met an investor who bought a dip under the belief that the share price will continue to decline in the foreseeable future.

So, the key to a successful buy-the-dip operation is to ascertain a recovery of the share price soon after the purchase of that stock. But how do you make sure of that?

Based on the investment principle I outlined in a recent interview, I believe you should make sure each of the following boxes is ticked before you go out to buy the dip:

You have a definite knowledge of whether the business behind the stock you are about to buy is a great one in terms of assets, profit margins, and growth;

You have a pretty good idea that the host industry is in a medium or long-term bull market;

The management team that runs the business is technically able and shareholder-friendly;

The dip has helped create a large enough discount relative to the intrinsic value, such that your capital will be adequately protected.

The last criterion disqualifies essentially all of the richly-valued tech stocks. Many growth tech stocks have been in a slump for a while and are probably still too expensive. To find stocks worthy of consideration as buy-the-dip candidates, I suggest we look at the most pronounced value depression at this time - the natural resource sector.

Below, I'd like to use the above criteria to conduct an in-depth analysis of Adventus Mining Corp. (ADZN.TSX-V)(OTCQX:ADVZF), which dropped nearly 30% since January 19, 2022, when it announced a bought deal public offering as part of a financing package to fund the construction of the El Domo mine in Ecuador.

Adventus trades mainly on the TSX venture board, averaging 350,000 shares traded per day; it has also been trading on the OTCQX board since September 2018, with adequate liquidity.

Curipamba

Adventus has a working interest in three projects in Ecuador, i.e., Curipamba (75-95%), Pijili (80%), and Santiago (80%), the latter two of which are in early-stage exploration (Fig. 1).

Fig. 1. The three Ecuadorean projects of Adventus Mining (Adventus Mining)

Adventus signed an earn-in agreement concerning the 2,150-ha Curipamba concessions with Salazar Resources Ltd. (OTCQX:SRLZF) in 2017, whereby Adventus will fund 100% of the capital costs to production over five years to earn 95% of the free cash flow until all of its investments less the Salazar historical investment of US$19.8 million are repaid, and 75% of the free cash flow thereafter. Adventus retains 100% rights to off-take, streaming, and financing options.

Salazar as the operator of the project used to earn a 10% management fee on certain expenditures, with a prescribed minimum annual amount of US$350,000, but Adventus has completed the earn-in and now controls the project decisions.

Curipamba is a high-grade copper-gold volcanic massive sulfide (or VMS) project. It is worth noting VMS mineralization is typically characterized by a cluster of orebodies within a single mining district; such is the case in Curipamba, where the partners discovered the flagship El Domo deposit, and identified ~15 greenfield exploration targets (Fig. 2).

Fig. 2. A map showing the El Domo deposit and more than a dozen regional targets in the Curipamba project, Ecuadore (Adventus Mining)

Curipamba is located ~150km northeast of the city of Guayaquil, with highway, paved road, and gravel road access to El Domo and most of the concession area. The concessions are in low-lying hills and plains between 300 to 900 MASL. Power line can be built for connection to the Ecuadorian power grid along the existing access road and a new mine access road.

El Domo

El Domo is a flat-lying tabular-shaped VMS deposit, with mineralization beginning at 30m from the surface and measuring roughly 800m X 400m X 8-32m, as defined by >60,000m of diamond drilling.

According to the 2019 NI 43-101 compliant Preliminary Economic Assessment (or PEA), El Domo holds 8.9 Mt of ore in the measured and indicated categories, averaging 2.00% Cu, 2.56 g/t Au, 51 g/t Ag, 0.28% Pb, 2.93% Zn, for a total of 1,092 Mlb CuEq or 2.087 Moz AuEq. El Domo also holds 1.3 Mt of ore at 1.52% copper, 2.25 g/t gold, 2.25% zinc, 45 g/t silver, and 0.20% lead in the inferred category, adding 120 Mlb CuEq or 229 Koz AuEq (Table 1).

Table 1. Pit-constrained (upper) and underground (lower) mineral resource for El Domo, Curipamba project, Ecuadore. (Adventus)

According to the 2021 open-pit NI 43-101 feasibility study, El Domo contains proven and probable mineral reserves of 6.5 Mt at 1.93% Cu, 2.49% Zn, 2.52 g/t Au, 45.7 g/t Ag, and 0.25% Pb. Excluding the underground mine plan, the feasibility study envisions spending $248 million on building an open-pit mine, which will produce on average 23,000 tpa CuEq or 92,000 ozpa AuEq over 10 years of mine life, generating an after-tax NPV-8 of $259 million at an AISC of $1.16/lb CuEq and after-tax IRR of 32% (Table 2). El Domo is economically viable even under relatively conservative metal price assumptions.

Table 2. El Domo open-pit feasibility study results (Adventus Mining)

In November 2021, Adventus submitted a detailed environmental and social impact assessment as part of the formal stakeholder consultation and environmental licensing process with the Government of Ecuador for the construction of El Domo.

On January 17, 2022, Adventus announced the joint venture has entered into a definitive streaming agreement with Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM), and a binding offtake financing agreement with Trafigura Pte Ltd., thus advancing the Curipamba project to the execution phase (Fig. 3).

The $180.5 million from Wheaton includes $175.5 million upfront cash, including $13 million early deposit to fund pre-construction activities and US$500,000 for local community development initiatives, and $5M in equity investment.

The $55 million from Trafigura consists of $45 million senior debt facility, including $5 million early deposit for pre-construction activities, and $10 million in equity investment.

Fig. 3. The El Domo project timeline (Adventus)

The market apparently liked the financing transactions when it was first announced. However, much to retail shareholder's dismay, Adventus announced two days later that it was to raise C$30 million in a bought deal public offering of 30,930,000 units at C$0.97 per unit, with each unit consisting of one common share and one-half common share purchase warrant with an exercise price of C$1.20 and an expiry date of July 26, 2023. In the end, C$33,557,415 was raised, with Wheaton taking its equity ownership to 9.9% on a fully diluted basis. Shareholders immediately began to sell off the stock (Fig. 4).

Fig. 4. The stock chart of Adventus, shown with major events since the beginning of 2022 (Laurentian Research)

To buy or not to buy the dip?

Adventus appears to meet the criteria set forth above.

Adventus has great assets

Firstly, El Domo passed the due diligence of Wheaton and Trafigura, and is now fully funded for mine construction, pending the permit. The feasibility indicates the project is extremely profitable.

Secondly, within the Curipamba concessions, Adventus and Salazar have identified more than a dozen of VMS targets to drill, one of which - Agua Santa, 4.5km southeast of El Domo - already hit in August 2021 high-grade mineralization similar to that at El Domo and was declared a new VMS discovery (Fig. 2).

Multiple findings like Agua Santa can feed the El Domo mill for an extended facility life and enhanced project economics.

Copper bull market

Copper, the main product from El Domo, is the new oil in the age of automobile electrification, with strong demand growth projected for the foreseeable future.

However, years of under-investment in reserve replacement and production capacity construction have led to structural weakness in supply, which is unlikely to be cured in the medium term.

As a result, copper stock has been declining and is expected to continue to decline, which points to sustained high copper price. This is part of the so-called commodity super-cycle.

Therefore, El Domo - with a 2Q2024 commissioning scheduled - will come on-stream at a perfect time. That makes the recovery of the share price a high-probability event.

The management

The bought deal public offering may have provoked the ire of retail investors. The terms of the bought deal may not be ideal but those were what Adventus could get at the time. Adventus needs to raise funds for G&A, working capital, exploration, and project optimization costs, which Wheaton and Trafigura do not cover. Financiers more often than not would like to see equity capital raised to protect their loan; it is also not uncommon for a company to offer main stakeholders an opportunity to increase their equity participation as the project enters a new phase.

It is important to assess the company as what it is today. To be honest, I think CEO Christian Kargl-Simard has done a superb job in negotiating the financing package with Wheaton and Trafigura. In my observation, he has so far delivered what he said he would. He and the rest of the team own 5% of the company, giving them substantial skin in the game.

Ecuadorean conglomerate Consorcio Nobis owns 7% of the company, which is expected to play an important role in securing the mining permit.

Margin of safety

For a retail investor who is watching from the sidelines, the share price crash may have created a great entry opportunity.

At the share price of C$0.76 as of February 9, 2022, this retail investor effectively gets an additional 27% discount on the bought deal that the smart money participants took.

Currently, Adventus is valued at a P/NAV multiple of 0.39X or an EV/MRE metric of US$25.47/oz AuEq on a fully-diluted basis.

For a fully-financed, pre-construction project, the above metrics indicate Adventus is incredibly cheap, especially since the following assets are yet to be factored in:

Adventus' 80% working interest in Pijili and Santiago, two highly prospective projects; The exploration upside in Curipamba, including the Agua Santa discovery; A 30% interest in three projects in Ireland that was optioned to and carried by South32 (OTCPK:SOUHY).

Near-term catalysts and risks for Adventus

Adventus and Salazar completed the ESIA for the Curipamba project in November 2021, when the environmental licensing process was initiated with the Ecuadorian Ministry of Water, Environment and Ecological Transition. The environmental licensing process is expected to take 8-12 months, which I believe is the main uncertainty presently faced by the company.

The Ecuadorean government has stated it would like to see the next copper mine in the country soon, I expect the ESIA approval and mining permit will happen in late 2022, if not earlier.

In parallel with the ESIA process, Adventus also expects to receive the approval of the tailings storage facility design from the Ministry of Energy and Non-Renewal Resources, the signing of an investment protection agreement and an exploitation agreement with the Ministry of Foreign Trade, Investment and Fisheries, the approval for upgrades to existing access roads and construction of a new main access road by the Ministry of Transportation and Public Works, and the approval for the design and construction of a 69kv power line by the National Corporation of Electricity.

The receipt of each of these approvals and permits represents a milestone in further de-risking the Curipamba project, which may trigger the appreciation of the share price. Worldwide, there are not many high-quality copper projects such as El Domo that is on the eve of construction commencement. In a copper bull market, share price of a soon-to-be copper producer can move quickly. In addition, the management is negotiating a deal concerning the Pijili project, with an announcement expected in the near future. Therefore, I believe it is a good time to buy the dip of Adventus.

It is worth noting that Ecuador has been perceived as a relatively high-risk, emerging mining jurisdiction. However, the market begins to appreciate Ecuador as an attractive place to build a mine, now that left-wing politicians have taken over Peru and Chile (two regional competitors for foreign investment capital), and that resource nationalism starts to rear its head in one after another mining country.

Investor takeaways

In this article, I outlined how investors should think about whether to buy a dip. A rational analysis of the investment target can help an investor avoid value traps, and steer him toward deeply undervalued, high-quality stocks.

The recent sell-off of Adventus Mining created a deep-value opportunity for discerning investors. An investor with a time horizon longer than three years may want to consider buying this dip to gain exposure to an emerging copper miner at a time when a commodity super-cycle is unfolding.