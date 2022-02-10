martinrlee/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I last covered Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) over the past summer, as I concluded that shares were too hot to handle. I believed that Starbucks continues to be the leading global coffee franchise across the globe, yet it was hit hard by the pandemic, as expectations have risen considerably.

Ever since, shares have lost some 15%, while topline sales remain healthy, as investors fear the impact of inflation. The combination of continued sales growth and a small pullback in the share price creates a more compelling set-up, yet I fail to have great conviction yet.

Former Take

Over the past summer, I noted that Starbucks was on track to replicate its 2019 results, yet expectations had risen considerably with shares trading at $113 per share at the time.

Starbucks has been hit in a huge way by the pandemic in 2020, as full year sales declines were somewhat modest, yet a continued increase in the cost base and safety measures resulted in a big impact on the bottom line. When I covered the shares in the summer, Starbucks had just released its second quarter results, with the full year revenue guidance hiked to $28.9 billion as the company guided for margins around $2.95 per share.

Net debt of $10 billion translated into a reasonable leverage situation with EBITDA seen just over $6 billion, as there were no concerns on that front. With shares trading at $113 per share, the company traded at 38 times earnings seen in 2021. Even if I extrapolated and believed that earnings might run closer to $4 per share based on the results in the second half of the year, this still worked down to 28 times forward earnings.

Given this dynamic, amidst the fierce recovery of the shares and the resulting higher earnings multiple, I too failed to see real appeal or triggers, other than the continued quality and potential of the franchise.

Current Earnings Power

Following solid third quarter results, Starbucks raised the full year guidance and in October of last year Starbucks reported its results for the entire year. Full year sales were up 23% to $29.1 billion as operating profits tripled to $4.9 billion. Reported net earnings of $4.2 billion, or $3.54 per share, got a boost from the divestment of its South Korean activities, providing a pre-tax boost of $865 million to earnings.

Adjusted earnings were reported at $3.24 per share, lower than the GAAP earnings if we back out the gains from the divestment, yet this number excludes some restructuring costs, among others.

In February the company posted the first quarter results for the fiscal year 2022 with revenues up a decent 19% to $8.05 billion. This growth and lower restructuring costs allowed for operating income to rise by 29% to $1.18 billion. Net earnings were reported at $816 million, or $0.69 per share for the quarter, as the company has been lapping some easier comparables.

Net debt is pretty flattish around the $10 billion mark yet with EBITDA reported at $6.3 billion for the full year of 2021, that's obviously not a major concern. The reality is that the performance is pretty much alongside my thinking this past summer, that adjusted for one-time items and witnessing the still year-over-year growth, Starbucks may be able to post earnings close to $4 per share in 2022 under normal conditions.

Normal Conditions?

Starbucks should be a key beneficiary of the reopening of the economy with many companies and countries reopening again in the wake of the pandemic. There are some real headwinds coming up which include that of inflation, not just in input prices but obviously also in terms of labor as the company hiked the hourly wage to $17, as announced quite recently.

Despite that hike, the company is still battling the impact of a tight labor market itself as well. Not just wages, but other costs keep increasing, hence the reason why inflation was mentioned 24 times on the earnings call!

While the company has embarked on two sets of price hikes since inflation started to emerge last year, and this might (partially) mitigate the impact on margins, it should likely have some impact on the demand side of the business as well, certainly as consumers are pressured in terms of their spending power. Despite the price hikes, the company sees some 200 basis point incremental inflation headwinds to 2022 margins, creating quite some headwinds as it might put my $4 earnings per share target into jeopardy.

Final Thought

Truth be told is that, even if we can continue to work with a $4 earnings per share target, the valuation has been reset quite a bit to 24-25 times earnings, translating into a 4% earnings yield which is decent, but rates have moved a bit higher as well of course in response to the inflationary pressures. Given all of this, I am actually quite constructive on Starbucks here, in the sense that valuation has been lower than it has ever been, but as the company keeps growing, it becomes harder to maintain operational outperformance.

While the reopening could provide a further boost, the reality is that its coffee is really a discretionary item for many consumers, and as that middle class is battling with inflation, which makes me a bit more cautious from the medium-term demand point of view.

Incidentally shares now trade at the same levels as they did halfway through 2019 when they hit the $100 mark, of course fell during the pandemic, traded above the $100 mark for all of 2021, a year in which it even hit a high of $126 per share!

With shares down a quarter to $97 here, valuations have been reset in a meaningful way, but the higher pace of inflation is certainly a near term concern. Amidst all of this, I am getting more constructive, having initiated a modest position here, looking to add more on dips, yet I fail to have great conviction to initiate a full position just yet.