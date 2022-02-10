ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

A general overview of the upcoming transaction

Timing is everything in this case. With the Q4 results released only a few days ago, and the stock going ex-dividend on Feb 15, 2022, it's really important to look closely at dates. Indeed, on Feb 14, 2022, ZimVie (SpinCo) stock will start "when-issued" trading on the Nasdaq, and after Feb 15 Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) investors won't be entitled to receive the SpinCo shares on March 1, 2022. This is why the opportunity is here only for a few days, just enough to closely look at 2021 results and decide whether to buy or not.

Even if the two companies did not split yet, on Feb 7, 2022, the company announced the results with two different SEC filings: one for ZimVie, and the other for Zimmer Biomet (RemainCo). This allows investors to look closely at the assets owned by the two companies, as well as margins, results, and growth.

ZimVie is reporting some $1 billion in sales with a 13% EBITDA margin, which is significantly lower than the 18% reported by RemainCo. At the same time, the presentation for SpinCo leverages the $20 billion unexploited market opportunity, which is also a reason for the transaction. For 2021, ZimVie reported about 60% of sales for the Spine business (posture) and the remaining for the dental business. The decision to integrate these two segments is related to similar raw materials used in the production and other operational synergies connected to similarities of specific tasks that are common to the two businesses. The 2021 results are not really positive for the new-to-born company, because of stressed margins but mostly because of persistent declines in revenue.

SpinCo - Revenue and EBITDA (ZimVie Presentation)

ZimVie is somewhat the "BadCo" of this transaction, which means the worst business if compared to RemainCo. Management is aware of the persistent decline that affects the Spine segment and believes that it is keeping down the overall Zimmer Biomet multiples.

But what about the remaining business? How good is it, and could it possibly get even better after the transaction? Well, at least this is what management believes. This is all part of a "let the winners run and stop the losers" strategy. By stopping the struggling segments that keep executives focused on the wrong side, the long-term performance of a company should improve. Discussing numbers, RemainCo reported $6.8 billion in net sales and about $400 million in net income (which is positive, unlike ZimVie). FCF conversion rate is above 10% and the company generated as much as $1 billion in Free Cash Flow, which implies a P/FCF multiple slightly above 20.

The transaction: split rate, valuations, and expected multiples

The real point is about the relative valuations of the two different companies taken alone. Indeed, after the transaction, both the SpinCo and RemainCo will trade at different multiples (i.e. valuations), according to the market perception of the intrinsic value of each business. On March 1, 2022, shareholders of record Feb 15, 2022, every 10 shares owned of Zimmer Biomet will be entitled to receive 1 share of the newly formed company named ZimVie. This implies a split rate of 10-to-1. Since ZBH stock is trading at about $120 as I'm writing, it means that the stock price will drop by 10% ($120 - 12) after the ex-dividend date.

Since the current market cap is about $23 billion dollars, this distribution rate will create two companies, valued at $20.7 billion (RemainCo) and $2.3 billion (SpinCo). The implied EV/EBITDA multiples for the transaction (if the company will go on ex-dividend at such market cap) will be 20 for Zimmer Biomet and 23 for ZimVie. These are very expensive multiples and are calculated assuming a 10-to-1 allocation of both assets and liabilities as well.

To unlock value, the transaction should improve the multiple of the RemainCo (because the SpinCo is already extremely expensive) by 3 or 5 points. At an EV/EBITDA multiple of 23 - 25, the equity value would rise to $120 - $135 per share (post-spinoff). Adding back the (unchanged) $12 per share of the SpinCo, the final result for a shareholder of record before Feb 15, is a fair value per share between $132 and $147.

The upside is not really appealing: how to play this game

Well, a 10 to 15% upside is not really good news. This is why I found a much more interesting way to play this game. Rather than buying up the shares, we should focus on options. The prices of options are super cheap relative to delta, here's why: the probability of two(!) different stocks moving above the strike price before the expiration date is much higher than one single stock moving above such price. By having the right to buy both ZimVie and Zimmer Biomet up to June 2022 (for such contracts), these options are priced ridiculously.

Zimmer Biomet Options Chain (Seeking Alpha Options)

This is the list of contracts at different strike prices (from $100 to $130) for Zimmer Biomet (still before ex-dividend obviously). The contract with a $125 strike price is probably the most appealing. With a price per option of just $5.66, if the re-rate exposed above would take place, the options will trade as high as $8 - $22, without considering time value(!). This means an overall return between 160% and 440% in 30 days.

Conclusion: don't underestimate the risks as well

I know that such beautiful, astonishing returns make everyone quite greedy. Indeed, a 440% return in a few weeks is enough to make happy every kind of investor. Still, there are many, many risks out there that could literally burn your investment. From my wrong assumptions and calculations to your own broker messing with the options contracts' real values, more things could go wrong rather than right. This is why the reward is so good: very high risks.