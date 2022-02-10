Petmal/iStock via Getty Images

One should use common words to say uncommon things"― Arthur Schopenhauer

Today, we take our first look at a small clean energy software provider. The company came public in late 2020. After an initial rally on its debut, the shares have gone into a tailspin. Can the stock of this small cap play rebound in 2022? We attempt to answer that question via the analysis below.

STEM - Stock Chart (Seeking Alpha)

Company Overview:

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) is based in San Francisco. The company operates smart battery storage solutions that maximize renewable energy generation and help ensure a resilient grid. The company's customers include Fortune 500 corporate energy users, project developers and installers, and utilities and independent power producers. The stock trades around $12.50 a share and sports an approximate $1.8 billion market capitalization. Stem's primary product is Athena. This is an AI-powered analytics platform software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to automatically switch between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power.

Basically, Stem's software helps optimize energy storage, by forecasting supply and demand to pick the optimal times to charge and discharge batteries. This seems like sort of a mundane set of tasks, but Athena's software saves more than a quarter of costs over the current competition and is critical to the operations of its customer base.

Recent Events:

The company posted mixed third quarter results on November 9th. The company delivered a GAAP quarterly loss of 15 cents, a bit more than a dime a share under expectations. However, revenues surged more than 330% on a year-over-year basis to nearly $40 million which beat the consensus. The shares had a quick-lived rally on this sales beat, but that soon dissipated.

Some other tidbits from the earnings report:

GAAP Gross Margin came in at 8% versus a negative 19% in the same quarter last year. This was an all-time record for the company.

Stem posted non-GAAP net income of just over $115 million. This was 'driven primarily by a non-cash revaluation of Public Warrants. All outstanding Public Warrants were exercised or redeemed during the quarter'

Contracted Backlog jumped up to $312 million, which was up 25% sequentially from $250 million at the end of the second quarter.

Contracted Assets Under Management or AUM were 1.4 gigawatt hours or GW. This was up 40% from 3Q2020.

Record Bookings were $104 million, almost triple the $37 million in the same quarter last year.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Financial metrics Revenue $39.8 $9.2 Gross Margin (GAAP) $3.1 $(1.7) Gross Margin (GAAP, %) 8% (19)% Non-GAAP Gross Margin*** $5.8 $0.7 Non-GAAP Gross Margin (%)*** 15% 8% Net Income / (Loss) (GAAP) $115.6 $(18.8) Adjusted EBITDA*** $(7.2) $(7.9) Key Operating metrics* 12-Month Pipeline ($ billions) $2.4 ** Bookings ($ millions) $103.7 $36.6 Contracted Backlog $311.6 ** Contracted AUM [GWH] 1.4 1.0

Then in mid-December, the company announced a potentially transformative acquisition. Stem disclosed it will acquire all the outstanding shares of AlsoEnergy for $695 million. Privately held AlsoEnergy provides monitoring and financial management software solutions for renewable energy developers so should be a highly synergic transaction.

Stem/Also Energy Combination (January Company Presentation)

The deal combines the company's storage optimization capabilities with AlsoEnergy's solar asset performance monitoring and control software. This purchase will increase AUM by 32.5 GW and expand Stem's international presence to 50+ countries. This acquisition should officially close sometime this quarter and immediately be accretive. An article from Enterprising Investors came out about three weeks after this deal was announced and does a good job breaking down the benefits of this combination.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Four analyst firms including Goldman Sachs have chimed in on Stem, Inc. since July. All four have reissued or initiated Buy ratings on the stock. Price targets proffered range from $34 to $46 a share, all substantially above the current trading levels of the equity.

Insiders have been consistent and frequent sellers of the stock since lock ups expired. There have been no insider buys in the shares since the company came public despite the dip in the stock. Not exactly encouraging. After its third quarter loss, the company had approximately $575 million of cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet. The company then raised approximately $400 million via a convertible debt offering in mid-November. Approximately $520 million of cash was used for the purchase of AlsoEnergy a month later, which was discussed in the section above.

Verdict:

Currently the analyst consensus has revenues growing over 140% to approximately $360 million even as estimates are in a fairly wide range. Analysts also expect a net loss of 18 to 29 cents a share in FY2022 for STEM.

The company/stock has several things going for it. The shares are far below analyst estimates and the recent acquisition of AlsoEnergy looks like it is a solid strategic fit. Stem's balance sheet also seems in good shape. On the downside, insiders are not buying the dip and the company will not be profitable on a GAAP basis in FY2022.

The stock also goes for approximately five times forward sales, even after the steep decline in the stock. However, little in this space is 'cheap' by traditional valuation measures and shouldn't be given its potential for rapid and sustainable growth.

Fourth quarter revenues usually account for the biggest part of sales during the fiscal year for Stem. The company's fourth quarter earnings report should be out shortly. Given that, STEM seems to merit a small 'watch item' position for now while awaiting more data points on how the company closed out FY2021 and new management commentary on how the integration of AlsoEnergy is going, given that should hit the wires in short order.

If you are out to describe the truth, leave elegance to the tailor."― Ludwig Boltzmann

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum