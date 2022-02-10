robas/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

It's time to talk about the second-largest copper miner in the United States. The Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has done tremendously well, as it more than doubled from its pandemic lows, reaching new all-time highs in early 2021. In this article, I will explain why "smart money" is buying Southern Copper based on the massive bull case in copper that is unfolding, even two years after the pandemic briefly crushed metal demand. The bull case is built on a very strong macro case thanks to a rush to net-zero and the fact that commodities are undervalued. Southern Copper is a way to benefit from this uptrend while collecting high dividends on the side.

The Macro Bull Case

The most important thing to start with is the macro environment. Southern Copper, being a copper miner, is highly dependent on the price of copper, which is volatile and influenced by a number of factors.

My colleague Tracy Shuchart recently wrote a brilliant article covering the copper fundamentals, which I will use in this article as well because it offers a unique view that is often misunderstood or missed entirely by market participants.

Essentially, what we are dealing with is a copper bull case that goes well beyond the traditional "growth is up, so copper demand is up as well" theory. Yes, "Dr. Copper" implies that copper and economic growth are positively correlated. That is true and it won't change anytime soon. Yet, what we are dealing with now is something called "greenflation".

What this means is that efforts to create a more sustainable and non-polluting economy cause certain prices to rise, which creates inflation. Especially Europe and North America have committed to transition to "net-zero" in the future. Even if that means dealing with higher inflation that is almost impossible to combat for central banks.

One example of greenflation on copper is electric mobility ("EVs"). A conventional ICE vehicle includes roughly 18-49 pounds of copper. A plug-in hybrid vehicle has roughly 132 pounds of copper. A battery-electric vehicle has roughly 183 pounds of copper - you see where I'm going with this.

According to the IEA, EV adoption will grow to 61% of new vehicles by 2030. That's 8 years from now. According to Tracy, this number is overly optimistic. BUT, she says that even a 50% adoption rate would cause a huge copper supply deficit(!).

Her charts show that copper for green purposes is growing at a strong, double-digit pace for years to come.

Goldman Sachs (via Intelligence Quarterly)

Adding to that, 2022 is already starting off with a copper deficit.

Goldman Sachs (Via Intelligence Quarterly)

And, to make things worse, mining capital expenditures ("CapEx") have fallen significantly since the 2011 commodity peak and are not expected to recover as mining companies are either unwilling or unable to boost investments. You can compare this to oil companies that are not willing to be the "bad guys" anymore. Hence they keep production subdued and use higher free cash flow to increase dividends and buybacks. Metals miners are a bit different, but they, too, do not want to take on the full risks. After all, new mining projects are very risky and capital intensive and commodities have been extremely volatile in the past. All of these are reasons why mining CapEx will remain subdued. Hence, as long as copper demand grows, there's a solid foundation under the price of copper.

Goldman Sachs (via Intelligence Quarterly)

On top of that, we're now in an environment of above-average valuation, high inflation, and secular growth in commodities. Historically speaking, this has been very bullish for commodities.

Incrementum (via Intelligence Quarterly)

So, I believe that copper will not only make new highs but continue its secular uptrend despite Federal Reserve rate hikes and potential economic weakness. Unlike the uptrend in 2016 and 2017, this goes far beyond higher demand due to the recovery. It's a post-COVID world with changing demand patterns, subdued supply, and central banks that risk being trapped.

Data by YCharts

With all of this in mind, why should one buy Southern Copper?

Southern Copper Is The Way To Go

Southern Copper has a market cap of $50.7 billion. The company was incorporated in 1952 in Phoenix, Arizona, where the company has its headquarter. The company is a subsidiary of Americas Mining Corporation, which is a holding of GrupoMéxico. Southern Copper is 88.9% owned by Americas Mining Corporation and 11.1% by the public. Normally, I am not a huge fan of these large insider holdings, yet the Mexican parent company aims to run highly-successful mining and infrastructure companies, which is why its interests are aligned with shareholder interests.

So, here's what makes SCCO special:

The company has the world's largest copper reserves. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 67.7 million tons of reserves. Freeport McMoRan (FCX) came in second at 51.3 MT. Copper, in this case, is SCCO's core market, responsible for 84% of its sales. Zinc and silver, for example, account for 3% of total sales, each.

The company produces in Mexico and Peru, where it runs both open pit and underground mines as well as smelters and refineries, which is important, because this way, it controls the entire early stage of the copper supply chain, which takes away a lot of risks and makes SCCO attractive.

SCCO is also one of the most efficient producers. In 2020, it cost just $0.69 to produce a pound of copper. This was caused by fully integrated low-cost operations that provide affordable expansions, maintenance, safety, and more. However, as of 4Q21, these costs have increased to $0.76. That's caused by more expensive operations (inflation) and are offset by higher copper prices. After all, power, fuel, and labor account for roughly 43% of total sales.

As the graph below shows, the company's operations have become significantly more profitable. Over the past four quarters, the company turned 55.5% of its revenue into operating income. That's up from 25.0% during the commodity lows in early 2016 and the highest number since the commodity peak of 2011.

Data by YCharts

Going forward, Morgan Stanley believes that the company can hike production from 922 thousand tons in 2022 to roughly 1 million tons in 2023 due to higher production in Toquepala and Buenavista. Net cash cost per pound of copper is expected to rise to $0.80-$0,85, which should be offset by higher copper prices - resulting in higher margins.

This year, the company is developing phase #9 of the Toquepala mine, targeting lower ore grades. This will impact 2022 production. In 2023, the output is expected to recover.

When it comes to the valuation, there is one big issue: most major banks (analysts who indirectly create consensus estimates) expect copper to fall a bit towards $3-60-$3-80. The current price is $4.78. Just like with oil, analysts are almost never taking outlook risks. They tend to judge a company on its ability to produce higher volumes while lowering costs. So, this does not mean that copper will fall. Especially not in my case, as I remain extremely bullish.

TIKR.com

Anyway, if we do the valuation based on 2022 expectations, we're using $6.3 billion in EBITDA. The market cap is $50.7 billion. Net debt is expected to come in at $3.0 billion according to Morgan Stanley. This gives us a $53.7 billion enterprise value. Minority interest is neglectable in this case. A $6.3 billion expected EBITDA result gives us an EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.5x. Free cash flow is expected to come in at $3.0 billion, translating to a 5.9% free cash flow yield.

Data by YCharts

Even based on somewhat pessimistic expectations, the company is undervalued. I also believe that the company will continue to outperform its basic metals peers and report EBITDA that comes in much higher than $6.5 billion this year. Moreover, I think copper makes it above $4.80, which will result in analysts revising their models.

Data by YCharts

And, as I already briefly mentioned in the intro, the company has boosted dividends. In 2020, dividends per share were $1.50. In 2021, this number soared to $3.20. Now it's $4.0, which implies a dividend yield of more than 6%. It also helps that LTM net debt/EBITDA is at just 0.50, which indicates a healthy balance sheet. Unlike stocks with more leverage, SCCO does not need to repair its balance sheet before it pays a dividend.

Takeaway

The copper market has changed. A strong secular tailwind has emerged backed by the global desire to reduce emissions. This is accelerating copper demand on top of higher demand from emerging markets. The copper market started this year in a deficit and won't get room to breathe as global copper capital expenditures are unlikely to rise.

Southern Copper is a great way to play a strong (long-term) copper uptrend. The company has the world's largest copper reserves, efficient operations resulting in high operating margins, and the ability to return free cash flow via dividends.

Its valuation is fair based on expectations that envision a "normalization" of the copper price. If the copper price continues its uptrend, SCCO has room to run to the $90-$100 range over the next 12-24 months. It could go higher if we are indeed on the verge of a commodity super-cycle.

