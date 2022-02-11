kavram/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

In one of my early oilfield 'careers' I was a crude buyer for a small-25K BOPD refinery in Oklahoma, circa 1980. I was really young and it was a fun job... until the oilfield crashed. One of my pumpers-guys who take care of wells in the field, once said that the only people who ever make money in the patch are the land and royalty owners. That's stuck with me and was the first thing I thought of when deciding to write up Prairie Sky, (OTCPK:PREKF). North America is one of the few places in the world where underground minerals go with surface rights, unless they are legally severed.

Royalty companies are like pipeline companies... only better as their operations capital outlay is non-existent, except for acquiring more land and mineral rights. They own the land operating companies lease and receive payment-royalty for minerals-oil and gas, that are extracted. They of course do have capital cost for land, as noted.

It's a pretty sweet deal and the next thing that crossed my mind was... why was the share price so low? It's down considerably from recent highs, that could have just been from sector momentum, or some flaw with the company itself. We will have a look for ourselves.

The analysts are sending confusing messages about this one, rating it as over-weight (no idea what that means), but having a price target range of $17-$22.50 Canadian for the stock. That gives us at least a 50% upside and justifies a deeper look at this Canadian player.

Note- since this article was first published in the Daily Drilling Report Marketplace service, PREKF is up just about 30%.

The thesis for PREKF

The company brings with it a massive land position in Canada's key producing Western Sedimentary Basin-WCSB, and other plays. Millions of acres owned in fee or with Gross Over-Riding Royalty-GORR. As I said, these guys are kind of in the 'catbird's seat' when it comes to the pecking order in the E&P businesses with a business model more akin to a toll-taker, like the pipeline notion I put forward above. Only better. Perhaps the Landlord/Tenant relationship is more accurate. They pay "rent" and the Landlord banks it.

Acreage map of royalty lands (Prairie Sky Filings)

Not having capex outlays for equipment, and services related to drilling means that margins are very high. Their main costs are salaries, rents-leases, interest, leaving higher than usual amounts for investing in new properties, and hopefully capital returns to shareholders. In the case of PREKF their EBITDA margin for Q-3 was 98%.

Owning the land others drill enables PREKF to capitalize on the fruits of other companies skills, and capital outlay. When production grows as a result their coffers fill.

And like a Landlord/Tenant relationship, they get paid or the tenant gets the boot. Even through bankruptcy royalties are paid so that creditors are assured of cash flow to cover debts owed by delinquent tenants. Can you think of a sweeter deal than this?

Finally, it seems like PREKF is growing rapidly. Recent acquisitions include the purchase of 1.9 mm acres of assets from Heritage Royalty for $728 mm. This followed the July acquisition of 76K acres of royalty acreage in the Clearwater play in the Marten Hills. You will remember we discussed this play in the Headwater article, now HWX could very well be paying rent to PREKF.

Q-4 for PREKF

PrairieSky generated record funds from operations in Q4 of $101.8 million, an increase of 54% from Q-3. The increase in funds from operations was as a result of strong royalty revenue of $94.2 million generated from average royalty production volumes of 20,340 BOE per day as well as our income tax recovery in the quarter of $12.4 million.

PrairieSky's oil royalty production grew to 8,311 barrels per day, a 10% increase over Q3 2021 and included 190 barrels per day of incremental acquisition volumes and 48 barrels per day of increased sliding scale pricing volumes.

Natural gas royalty volumes average 60 million a day, an increase of 3% over Q3. Higher production volumes and strong April pricing generated $22.2 million in royalty revenue, a 42% increase over Q3. Revenues from natural gas alone are more than enough to fund our Q4 dividend.

NGL royalty volumes average 2,029 barrels per day, down from Q3, primarily as a result of ethane curtailments due to strong benchmark pricing for PrairieSky's NGL royalty revenue. For PrairieSky's NGLs, royalty revenues still increased 6% over Q3 to $10.7 million.

There were 166 wells spud in Q4, which were 95% oil. The Viking was the most active play with 60 wells and that was followed by the Clearwater with 44 spuds. Additional activity took place across the basin with wells spud in the Mannville, Mississippian, Duvernay, and Cardium. In 2021, there were a total of 548 wells spud in PrairieSky lands, 95% oil. This is up from 288 wells in 2020. Expectations are for third-party capital budgets in 2022 will be higher than 2021.

Looking forward, PrairieSky's 2022 annual price and sensitivities which are all net of G&A and taxes are as follows. A $5 change in U.S. dollar WTI would increase or decrease funds from operations approximately $19 million.

In 2021, they entered into 139 new leasing arrangements, up from 85 in 2020. New leasing is typically a precursor to increase field activity and we anticipate near-term drilling on many of these new leases in 2022.

Entering into 2022, PrairieSky has $1.75 billion of tax pools to offset future taxable income. During the quarter, PrairieSky declared dividends of $21.5 million or $0.09 per share with a resulting payout ratio of 21%. Annually, PrairieSky generated $273.4 million in funds from operation, which were used to fund dividends of $70.5 million and repurchase shares for $22.7 million, with remaining cash flow put towards the acquisition.

PrairieSky's net debt at December 31st, 2021 was $635 million, which they expect to reduce in 2022, with excess funds from operations over increased annual dividend of approximately $115 million or $0.48 per share.

Risks

The key risks are the WCS/WTI differential, and the WTI price in general. The company is a proxy for oil prices and has a pretty sharp beta in conjunction with changes up and down. Any major break in this story could send shares back toward single digit territory.

Your takeaway

I felt PREKF made a compelling case in the $10 range. The company was trading at 15X FFO at that price, so was a little pricey using that metric. It also might explain the sell off in the company that took place in Nov/Dec. Recent price movement in the stock has dropped the EV/FFO metric to under 10X, suggesting value remains as FFO continues to ramp in 2022.

What draws my interest is the level of activity we know is planned for their acreage positions this year. Netbacks for many producers are running in the high $40's to low $50's with WTI at current levels. We know that Clearwater play is drawing priority capital from a number of companies this year.

In my estimation the optimistic tone taken by management and the analysts is justified and those mid-teens targets could certainly be in sight soon. The 33% increase in the dividend over the last quarter is also an enticement for this one. Andrew Phillips, CEO of PrairieSky noted the cash flow potential of the company in the coming year-

Our strong cash flow per share growth and unhedged commodity portfolio has allowed us to increase the dividend by 33% and still pay down all the debt incurred on the Heritage P title asset acquisition within three -- two years.

If you buy into my notion that current WTI prices are sustainable and may improve during the course of the year, then PREKF might meet your risk profile, bringing with it the prospect of growth and income.