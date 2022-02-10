Sherwin-Williams retail paint and coating store. Sherwin Williams is listed on the NYSE as SHW. jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Amidst the rising raw material costs and labor shortages among contractors in 2021, Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) showed a stunted growth in its income in that period. Its after-tax operating income grew merely 4.52% between September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2021 (between 2019-2020, the growth was 17.11%). Despite that, the stock rallied about 30% during that period. Were investors being overconfident in this stock? In this piece, you will see that, despite the huge Valspar acquisition in 2017, Sherwin-Williams' intrinsic value is still higher, albeit slightly, than its current stock price. This is especially true if we assume a similar level of after-tax EBIT growth to the company's past 10 years. I gave this company a "buy" rating since it has about a 5% gap between its current price level and my calculated intrinsic value, but I personally would wait until the gap widens to about 10% to give myself a margin of safety. In other words, I would buy it at around $268 although it may never reach that price point.

I will be completely transparent about my valuation process and the inputs I used. You may view and comment on all the inputs I have used in this Google Spreadsheet document. In that spreadsheet, you should see that operating leases are converted into debts. This is important because the effect on a company's value is similar between these two. The second adjustment needed is to capitalize R&D expenses but I chose not to do it in this valuation since Sherwin-Williams does not have R&D expenses.

To get the value, I am going to use the discounted cash flow valuation method by Prof. Aswath Damodaran to calculate the company's Free Cash Flows to Firm. Under the Valuation section below, you will also see various possible scenarios and their effects on the intrinsic value. They are screenshots from the accompanying small presentation web app that I made, which link is available under the last section of this article.

Lastly, there are other external factors that could act as potential catalysts for the business like the inflation rate and regulations pertaining to the climate change bill. They are not the focus of this analysis, but since these changes are reflected in the risk-free rates, you may see how they affect the intrinsic value by changing the risk-free rates in the presentation app.

Company Overview

Founded in 1866, Sherwin-Williams has been around for more than 100 years and has operations in over 120 countries. Since it is clearly a mature company, my valuation benefits from the availability of historical data.

Business Segments

Sherwin-Williams has the following business segments:

Paint Stores Group: Company-operated specialty paint stores in the US, Canada, Latin America, and the Caribbean region.

Consumer Group: Product supplier and support for development, manufacturing, distribution, and logistics.

Performance Coatings Group: Develops and sells industrial coatings worldwide. This segment also licenses certain technology and trade names worldwide.

Administrative: Records the administrative expenses of the company's corporate headquarters site.

Aside from Administrative, all three business segments are similar enough that they can be merged into a single industry "Chemical (Specialized)", that I will use for calculating the cost of capital.

What is more important, though, is the regional division of Sherwin-Williams' business. The last 10-K mentions that about 80% of sales came from the United States, 10% from Asia, and the rest 10% from Europe and the Middle East.

I use these numbers to calculate Sherwin-Williams' equity risk premium (ERP), a measure of additional premium over the risk-free rate demanded by investors to invest in the equity market. In my valuation, I will use the ERP to determine the cost of capital, an important denominator in a DCF valuation.

The result of the calculation is as follows:

Sherwin-Williams ERP calculation (Created by author using data from Sherwin-Williams' 10-Q and 10-K filings)

In the second column of the calculation above, the Country ERPs are taken from Prof. Damodaran's Country Default Spreads and Risk Premiums database that he generously shared.

Financials

In this section, I will talk about the seasonality of the company and its reinvestments strategy and how they will affect my valuation.

Earnings Seasonality

Sherwin-Williams is an archetype cyclical company, as it has mentioned in its filings:

…the majority of Net sales for the Reportable Segments traditionally occurring during the second and third quarters.

Its historical quarter-on-quarter revenues and earnings verify this statement:

Sherwin-Williams revenues and operating incomes in the last 5 years (Created by author using data from Sherwin-Williams's 10-K and 10-Q filings.)

There is more variability in the revenues, but both the revenues and operating incomes (or EBITs) have always been higher in the third and fourth quarters in the last five years.

Hence, I believe it is safe to conclude that any intrinsic analysis that predicted a lower income in the next quarter is at best useless and at worst it is misleading since that drop in income would not be caused by any change in the company's intrinsic value.

Fortunately, the earnings do follow an annual pattern, which means the trailing 12-month data would suffice in normalizing the earnings. Unless otherwise stated, all numbers in my valuation are trailing 12-month (TTM) values.

Growth and Acquisitions

By looking at Sherwin-Williams' historical growth and reinvestments, we get an idea of the growth strategy that it adopts:

Sherwin-Williams growth and acquisitions (Created by author using Sherwin-Williams's 10-K and 10-Q filings.)

The first thing you should notice in the table above is how the revenues consistently grow year by year at 9.64%. This is a healthy growth rate since it is higher than the growth of the economy:

Risk-free rate + US equity risk premium

2.50% + 4.24% = 6.74%

The growth in EBIT (operating income) is even higher. This is a testament to the management's capability to increase profit margins.

Notice that the reinvestments throughout the years were mostly negative (highlighted in red). The capital expenditures were small, to begin with, and they were reduced even further by the changes in non-cash working capital (why did I take the cash out? It is because cash represents a fair return for riskless investments. Learn more in this article by Prof. Damodaran: Working capital in valuation).

Think about it for a moment. If a company did not reinvest, how was it able to fuel its growth? That would have been impossible. After taking into account the numbers for acquisitions, however, we are now able to see the whole picture. Notice the reinvestments + acquisitions aggregate is a positive number, $6+ billion in the 10 years. We can deduct from this table that, Sherwin-Williams, being the mature company that it is, fuels its growth via acquisitions.

Look back at the after-tax EBIT row. Notice here that the bulk of the income growth came from the $8+ billion acquisition in 2017 (or, rather, between Sept 30, 2016, and Sept 30, 2017). The table above tells us a story that we wouldn't otherwise be aware of: The growth in the last four years was likely to come from the consolidation of the financial reports with the acquiree. Digging deeper into the 2017 Annual Report (Page 71), I found that the huge increase in after-tax EBIT can be attributed to the income tax credit provisions from the net operating losses from Valspar (the acquiree).

And, finally, there are two more steps to produce a conclusion from this table:

ROIC was calculated without the goodwill from the reinvestments, which amounted to 37.95% (i.e., additional invested capital in a year will increase the return about 38% the next year). The reason goodwill was netted out is my belief in Sherwin-Williams' capability to pick up winning acquisitions. The growth rate was then calculated by multiplying ROIC and reinvestment rate, which I found to be 19.11%. In the valuation step, I will use this growth rate to grow the after-tax operating income year after year. Note: The growth formula is a standard valuation formula that you may find on Prof. Damodaran's definitions page - see "Fundamental growth in operating income".

It is important to note here that the goodwill part of the acquisitions represents about 10% of growth, which is slightly more than half of the growth rate that we are about to use. In that sense, I believed that the goodwill of the acquirees was as valuable, if not slightly more, than the equity value of the acquirees.

Competitive Analysis

This valuation focuses on intrinsic value, hence I won't go too much deeper into the relative valuation. That said, it was quite insightful for me to compare the profit margin and accounting return of Sherwin-Williams and its peers.

There is one caveat with the report that I will present in this section. As opposed to the data I used in my valuation, they do not convert operating leases into debts. The only reason for this is my data provider (Sharadar, via data.nasdaq.com) does not provide the operating lease data. While I could dig through the past 12 years' 10-K filings for Sherwin-Williams to find operating leases information, I do not have the inclination to do so for the other 51 companies. That said, the R&D expenses are capitalized, which affects the EBITs and invested capitals.

Although the ratios would be different with and without the operating leases converted to debts, I hope the ranks of the companies involved won't change by much.

Enterprise Value

The first thing we usually want to know when comparing firms is how big they are. This is important to give a better perspective on the other values that we are about to compare. For example, larger companies, all things being equal, should find it easier to accumulate higher revenues (in absolute terms) but at the same time harder to earn a high return on their invested capital. As it turned out, Sherwin-Williams is the biggest company in the specialty chemicals sector:

Enterprise values of Specialty Chemicals companies (Created by author using fundamental data by Sharadar.)

Market Share

The market size for paints and coating in the US in 2021 was estimated to be at US$27 billion (Reference: Statista). From that amount, Sherwin-Williams had the biggest market share in the market at 28.5 percent.

Profit margin

How profitable is Sherwin-Williams compared to its peers? The following chart shows Sherwin-Williams' operating margin against other publicly traded firms in the Specialty Chemical sector. Obviously, the higher the revenue, the harder it is to get a large operating margin. For that reason, I included the revenues and operating incomes (or EBITs) in the chart as well. Another caveat here is that I do not include negative operating margins in the visualization since the actual values are not meaningful, but the fact that they are unprofitable is.

TTM Operating Margins of Specialty Chemicals companies (Created by author using fundamental data by Sharadar.)

While being number 13 in terms of operating margin, Sherwin-Williams ranked 2nd in terms of revenue among all specialty chemical companies. I would say that LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB) tops this chart, having one of the largest operating margins while being the company with the largest revenue in this sector (maybe I should value this company next?).

If you are familiar with my past reports, I always like to divide the data into deciles to statistically determine the position of the value of interest. In this case, consistent with the assumption that the importance of negative operating margins is only the fact that the companies having them are not making a profit and not how big the losses were, I converted them to 0 for the calculation of the statistics. Let's take a look at the chart:

Operating margin of Specialty Chemicals companies (Created by author using fundamental data by Sharadar.)

In this case, Sherwin-Williams is in the 6th decile, which means its operating margin is higher than about 50% of companies in the specialty chemicals sector with positive operating margins. Not a bad place to be considering the enterprise value and revenue size.

Accounting Return

With accounting return, we scale up the operating returns to the total capital invested in the business, as opposed to only the revenues in the profit margin. It gives us a measure of profitability while taking into account all the capital invested in the company, including the debts. The return measured here is the after-tax operating return.

ROIC of Specialty Chemicals companies (Created by author using fundamental data by Sharadar.)

In this case, Sherwin-Williams is ranked #8 in the specialty chemicals sector. As before, we will also divide the data into deciles:

ROIC of Specialty Chemicals companies (Created by author using fundamental data by Sharadar.)

Sherwin-Williams's ROIC is at the 7th decile and it is higher than 75% of the companies in the sector (you could see it by comparing the ROIC value with the value in the 75th percentile shown in the statistics above, 17.22% vs 14.98%). This is very good especially considering we only included companies with positive ROIC in the calculation.

Valuation

The valuation itself is a mechanical process, but before that, there are three big assumptions that I made on the premise:

Risk-free rate: I assume the risk-free rate will start at 1.51% and gradually increase to 2.5% in year 5 and up. I do not specialize in macroeconomics so I did not come up with these values myself. They are discussed in this video by Prof. Damodaran (at about minute 23). High-growth period: I assume the high-growth period of Sherwin-Williams to be 5 years into the future. In this high-growth period, the after-tax operating income will grow at an average of 19.11% per annum following the growth rate I have calculated earlier. Why 5 years? I describe my reasoning under the section "Deciding the length of the high-growth period" below. Stable growth period: Following the mean reversion theorem, the perpetual growth rate of the company cannot be higher than the economy. In other words, the growth rate will be capped at 2.5% in the stable growth period. The same can be said for the return on invested capital. I will use the average ROIC for the specialty chemicals sector which is 15.02%, in this case.

For the third assumption, note that the average ROIC used for valuation is different from the average ROIC I calculated for the relative valuation section above (15.02% vs 12.35%). The reason for this inconsistency is the former was calculated by Prof. Damodaran as of January 5th, 2022 with operating leases for all the companies converted into debts while the latter came from my calculation with data from Sharadar that do not have operating lease information - which was the reason I did not use it in my valuation. The input spreadsheet has a reference to the source of this value.

Here is the result of my DCF valuation for Sherwin-Williams as of today (Feb 9, 2022):

Source: Author's web page on Sherwin-Williams 2021-q3 valuation.

Link to presentation: Sherwin-Williams 2021-q3 valuation.

Based on the result above, the current price of Sherwin-Williams is at about a 5% discount to its intrinsic value, which was found to be $295.85 per share.

Note that I put a more significant focus on the risk-free rate than usual here. This reflects my belief that 2022-onward is a period where the US inflation rate is an important determinant of corporate values. Rather than making the risk-free rate a static number, I use it to adjust the cost of capital throughout the years. In this case, the cost of capital is the summation result of the risk-free rate and Sherwin-Williams' equity risk premium.

Deciding the length of the high-growth period

The most highly questionable assumption from the three assumptions at the top of the Valuation section above is the one on the length of the high-growth period. There are three main factors to determine its value. The quoted parts below came from this article by Prof. Damodaran: How long with high growth last?

Size of the firm: Smaller firms are much more likely to earn excess returns and maintain these excess returns than otherwise similar larger firms.

As we have established earlier, Sherwin-Williams is the largest US specialty chemical company by enterprise value. In addition, the market share of Sherwin-Williams is also the highest in the US paints and coatings market. With both facts in mind, the high-growth period cannot be too long.

Existing growth rate and excess returns: Firms that have been reporting rapidly growing revenues are more likely to see revenues grow rapidly at least in the near future.

On this front, we have seen a larger than average return on capital for Sherwin-Williams compared to other companies in the specialty chemical sector.

Magnitude and sustainability of competitive advantages: This is perhaps the most critical determinant of the length of the high growth period. If there are significant barriers to entry and sustainable competitive advantages, firms can maintain high growth for longer periods.

Sherwin-Williams' main competitive advantages are its sheer size and distribution channels. It has 4,476 company-owned paint stores spread across the United States and other countries mainly in the American continent, as well as over 10,000 points of distribution worldwide. To put it in context, the next largest paint producer, PPG (PPG) has "only" 600 company-owned paint stores and 7000 independent dealer locations and home center outlets.

With this company-owned store presence comes an efficient distribution system (since the databases between stores are more likely to be shared rather than between independent dealers).

Qualitatively describing the factors is one thing, but putting it in numbers has proven to be extremely challenging. After days of mulling about this, one sentence from a venerated investor came to mind:

Invert, always invert. Charlie Munger

I decided to turn the problem around and try to find instead the number of high-growth years needed to justify the current market, i.e., market-implied advantage period (MICAP). Controlling for both the length of the high-growth period and the risk-free rate, here are valuation outputs that I got:

Source: Author's web page on Sherwin-Williams' 2021-q3 valuation, scenario Ax_B2_C1_D1

Link to presentation: Scenario Ax_B2_C1_D1

Based on the above graph, we can say that all other things being equal, investors expect that Sherwin-Williams has about close to 5 years ahead of it where it grows as fast as it had in the previous 10 years.

You are, of course, free to decide how many high-growth years Sherwin-Williams may have in store, but see that the graph shows that as the estimated number of years increases, the increase in value gets larger. For example, the distance between 4 and 5-year values is about $39 while the distance between 9 and 10-year values is about $68. The reward for getting this estimation right gets larger as you estimate longer years.

Adjusting the risk-free rate assumption

I could be terribly mistaken on the risk-free rate assumption. Controlling for various risk-free rates as well as the high-growth periods, here are the various calculated values:

Source: Author's web page on Sherwin-Williams' 2021-q3 valuation, scenario Ax_B2_C1_Dy

Link to the presentation: Scenario Ax_B2_C1_Dy

If you need to find a compelling argument on how high inflation may wreck the equity market, here it is. At an increase of only 0.5%, we see very different intrinsic values. If the future risk-free rate falls at 6%, you would generally invest only in companies with a very long high-growth period - 9 years and up in the case of Sherwin-Williams.

Conclusion

To value Sherwin-Williams, I started by looking at its history to determine the appropriate growth rate for its future after-tax EBIT (or operating income). In its history, I found the past reinvestment a negative number which did not make sense.

As it turned out, being a mature company, Sherwin-Williams mainly reinvests through acquisitions. Acquisitions are not generally made regularly, however; I thus aggregated 10 years of data pertaining to reinvestments, acquisitions, and EBITs. From there, I calculated the return on capital and finally the growth rate.

I have also compared Sherwin-Williams with other companies in the specialty chemical sector. Considering that Sherwin-Williams is by far the largest company in this sector, I found its return on capital to be quite amazing compared to its peers.

I played around with some valuation parameters to help me determine what values might be implied in the current market price to see if the assumptions made sense, or if not, what would.

In the end, I calculated an intrinsic value of $295.85 per share for Sherwin-Williams. The current price of $280.51 represents a 5% discount on its value. Am I then going to purchase this stock? I personally think it is prudent to have about a 10% to 15% margin of safety when purchasing a stock after an intrinsic valuation. Therefore, I would wait a bit more, perhaps while valuing other companies to scout for better opportunities. However, I do have an overall positive outlook on this stock.

As with my other valuations, I have created a small web tool that you may use to discover how other parameter combinations affect the intrinsic value of Sherwin-Williams. Click on either of the last two links above (or here if you don't feel like scrolling up) and click around the various options on the left-hand sidebar to see how various assumptions change the DCF valuation. More than anything, I'd love to be proven wrong in my assumptions. Please comment below if there are other options or values you'd like to see in the presentation (e.g., a different growth rate? Higher/lower stable growth period ROIC? Different risk-free rates?).