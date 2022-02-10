RomoloTavani/iStock via Getty Images

Background

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB), formerly known as Facebook, has recently imploded as easily demonstrated with a simple chart.

FB doesn't provide any cushion via a dividend. So, this recent price drop directly impacts investors. In terms of price, it's like getting kicked back to early 2020, as the pandemic was really picking up, and the fear was thick and palpable. There's no doubt this has been bad for FB shareholders:

With the stock drop, Meta's market cap lost about $237 billion in value overnight - the biggest one-day drop in U.S. stock market history. The previous single-day record market-cap loss was Apple's $180 billion drop in September 2020, followed by Microsoft's $178 billion plummet in March 2020.

Pouring Gasoline on the Fire

Let's focus on three "problems" that have been highlighted in various articles, and by the financial press as a whole:

You'll notice that, for now, I'm not focused on highly specific details. This is quite deliberate. Instead, I'm looking at the strongly negative sentiment and related bad news. In other words, there are some financials here, but this is far more about the fatalistic pessimism.

Myth #1: The Buybacks Destroyed $20B

Here's the explanation:

...the company may have made an even more egregious error that has largely gone unnoticed: spending nearly $20 billion in actual cash on share repurchases during the fourth quarter of last year that provided little, if any value.

On the surface, this is absolutely true. FB poured cash into buybacks. And the timing appeared to be poor based on the share price action.

But we do need to look at the specifics:

According to the company's annual report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Meta bought back 21.7 million shares in October at an average price of $326.20, and in November, it purchased 21.6 million more shares, at an average price of $335.09. Lastly, in December, it bought back 14.73 million shares at an average of $329.97.

Now, just for a moment, consider that FB was buying during a downtrend. $326, $335, and $330 doesn't look so bad compared to $375 to $380, seen just before those buybacks. As my grandfather used to say: Put that in your pipe and smoke it!

Furthermore, if FB did not buyback at $325 to $335, there could have easily been a gnashing of teeth if the price skyrocketed upwards. With the price dropping off a cliff, they look like clowns. But, if FB's price went up, they would have been kings.

In my opinion, the huge drop likely caught leadership by surprise, but that's merely speculation. Far more important is a very simple point. It's hard to hold their feet to the fire: FB was not buying back stock at all-time highs.

But wait, there's more. FB has a history of buybacks. See for yourself.

It doesn't exactly look like there was some special, one-time buyback injected to manipulate EPS. And, being a bit flippant here, many individual investors buy stocks when prices are a bit rich. The point being, that it can be difficult to buy at the perfect time.

To summarize, I don't see the $20B buyback as "lost" or "destroyed" money. Instead, I see it as unfortunate timing. Again, I'll emphasize that these buybacks don't appear to be an attempt to perfectly time the market. They look more like a rather plain vanilla way to reward shareholders. As they say, hindsight is 20/20, and naysayers are being Monday Morning Quarterbacks.

Myth #2: Reality Labs Was a $10 Billion Waste

I have been quite surprised that investors have seen Reality Labs as a waste of time, effort, and money. This investment is nothing new.

CNBC has the story right:

As expected, Reality Labs reported massive, growing losses - more than $10 billion in 2021 alone. Take a look at the net losses for Meta's Reality Labs for the full years 2019 through 2021: 2019: Net loss of $4.5 billion on $501 million in revenue

2020: Net loss of $6.62 billion on $1.14 billion in revenue

2021: Net loss of $10.19 billion on $2.27 billion in revenue The losses for 2021 are in line with what Zuckerberg said last year he expected to invest in Reality Labs.

To many investors, this was "new" but these losses shouldn't have been surprising. Specifically, back in October 2021, CNBC said this:

Facebook expects its investment in the hardware and VR segment to reduce operating profit in 2021 by approximately $10 billion.

The $10 billion hit to the bottom line was telegraphed by FB ahead of time, and it was properly captured in the financial news outlets. Investors are at fault for missing this, not FB, because this was not a secret.

Even back in the middle of 2021, analysts were looking at big numbers. Barron's captured it fairly well:

The analyst points out that The Information recently reported that Facebook has close to 10,000 people working on virtual reality devices. Mahaney estimates that the company will generate between $5.4 billion and $6.4 billion in operating losses this year on its virtual reality business. He estimates that a loss of that magnitude translates to a reduction in the company's operating margin of about five or six percentage points-he thinks the total could be in the range of 43%-44% range rather than the 37.8% he has been modeling for the year. The implication is that Facebook's earnings are being muffled by about $2 a share because of the investment in Oculus.

Sure, $5-6 billion isn't $10 billion, but it has been clear that Reality Labs wasn't going to be cheap. It's going to take time, and it's definitely hitting bottom line profits right now. Buying Oculus costs FB about $3 billion, and that was just the start.

We don't really know how the Reality Labs' investment will play out. However, I am reminded of Instagram. FB bought it for $1 billion in 2012, but it wasn't making money. Fast forward to late 2021, and then look beyond:

Instagram's share will continue to rise at a rapid pace, making up 60.9% of Facebook's forecasted $65.21 billion in US ad revenues in 2023.

Look, I don't know if FB will keep burning $10 billion per year on Reality Labs, or if it'll be the next Instagram type of success. But, even if there is a constant drain for years, FB's profits are still very high now, and still growing. Seeking Alpha did a fine job reminding us of that:

Meta is not going to go broke anytime soon, as it ended the quarter with roughly $48 billion in cash and equivalents and generated $12.7 billion in free cash flow.

That's despite the $20 billion in buybacks, and also the $10 billion dropped into Reality Labs. And Zuckerberg is starting to tell us what we're getting with the massive investment:

On the hardware front, we're seeing real traction with Quest 2. People have spent more than $1 billion on Quest store content, helping virtual reality developers grow and sustain their business. We had a strong holiday season and Oculus reached the top of the App Store for the first time on Christmas Day in the U.S. We're working towards a release of a high-end virtual reality headset later this year and we continue to make progress developing Project Nazare, which is our first fully-augmented reality glasses. As for software, Horizon is core to our metaverse vision. This is our social VR world-building experience that we recently opened to people in the U.S. and Canada.

I'm seeing sales, apps, hardware, software, platforms, and more. While I'm not yet seeing a "killer app" or anything like Apple (AAPL) has with the iPhone, I am seeing a fair amount of traction. I don't see it as a waste, but I have FB on watch now that we know the numbers. The training wheels are off, for sure. From this point forward, I will start asking FB: Where's the beef?

Myth #3: Peter Thiel Has Abandoned Meta

On the surface, this is true, insofar as Peter Thiel is no longer a board member. In case you missed it:

Meta announced today that Peter A. Thiel, Partner at Founders Fund and PayPal co-founder, has decided not to stand for re-election to the Board of Directors of the Company at the Company's 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Thiel has been a member of the company's board of directors since 2005 and will continue to serve as a director until the date of the Annual Meeting.

More importantly, both Zuckerberg and Thiel contributed to the press release. That's important because if there was bad blood on either side, or both sides, then the press release would have excluded Thiel's statement most likely.

In my opinion, the comments made by Zuckerberg and Thiel are respectful to each other and have an open channel of dialogue. I didn't get a vibe that there was acrimony or anything sinister afoot.

It's also easy to miss that Thiel sold out of his FB shares a long time ago. In 2012, at the IPO, he owned 44.7 million shares. By late August 2019, he was down to under 64,000 shares, a mere fraction of his initial war chest.

The key point is that his financial investment in FB has been quite limited for years. His interest has been intellectual, not financial. There's been no indication of abandonment or a lack of faith in Zuckerberg or Meta. And the message that Thiel left the board for political reasons appears accurate, according to Forbes:

In January, Thiel and Donald Trump Jr. co-hosted two fundraisers for Harriet Hageman, a Republican primary challenger to Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), who on Friday was censured by the Republican National Committee for serving on a House committee investigating the January 6 riot.

I'm not looking to stir the political pot by bringing this up. Instead, the point is that Thiel and Zuckerberg seem to be on reasonable terms. And it does make sense that Thiel is leaving FB's board to focus on political activities. I'm not getting the sense that there are nefarious motives from within FB. It's a (very wealthy) man voting with his feet.

The New York Times specifically says:

Mr. Thiel, 54, wants to focus on influencing November's midterm elections, said a person with knowledge of Mr. Thiel's thinking who declined to be identified. Mr. Thiel sees the midterms as crucial to changing the direction of the country, this person said, and he is backing candidates who support the agenda of former President Donald J. Trump.

Again, I'm not taking sides, or talking about your politics, or mine. This is merely a matter of reporting of facts about Thiel's actions. He's not giving up on FB. He's migrating to a cause that he cares about, so we know very little about his thoughts on FB's probability of success going forward. That's it.

Wrap Up

FB is a compelling investment. Assuming just $14 in earnings per share and a price of $230 that puts FB at a P/E of 15. For perspective:

The S&P 500 is sitting at a P/E of 26 right now. There are many caveats about this, but the essential point is that FB is killing it, with $12.6 billion in cash flow in the most recent quarter and nearly $50 billion in cash and marketable securities. Plus, while growth is projected to slow in 2022, FB is still going to remain a very profitable business at an incredible valuation.

The $20 billion buybacks didn't land at a great time but they still are adding value for shareholders. Fewer shares means more earnings per share for those investors who remain. Perhaps once FB moves above $350 in the future, investors will "laugh" a bit at FB's poor timing.

Again, I don't think FB expected that the growth slowdown would cause so much price pain, or maybe they would have waited to buy back so much stock. Regardless, the timing was bad, but it's not like that money was completely and totally wasted. It wasn't awesome, but it also wasn't deadly either.

Reality Labs is risky. In fact, it's maybe far more risky than I thought. But, just imagine if they shut it off completely - which I doubt, but stick with me.

Killing Reality Labs would pump an extra $10 billion back into FB.

Incredible, although that would further slow FB's growth. In any case, the point is that it probably makes sense for FB to take this risk with Reality Labs. Here's one reason why:

This shows investors that FB keeps getting better and better at investing cash back into the business. This return-on-invested-capital is easy to grasp:

Return on invested capital (ROIC) is a calculation used to assess a company's efficiency at allocating the capital under its control to profitable investments. ROIC gives a sense of how well a company is using its capital to generate profits.

FB has done an increasingly good job at using cash to generate profits, and the metrics back this up. Perhaps this time is different, but the historical numbers are compelling.

Summing it all up, FB is a buy.