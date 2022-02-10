trait2lumiere/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis Summary

NIO, Inc (NYSE:NIO) shares dipped as low as 20$ in the last month, though we have seen a strong recovery since. My primary expectation is that the bottom is in, and we could see NIO go much higher from here. The growth story remains intact, and NIO will also be helped by macroeconomic factors and regulations, though there are mixed signals.

Based on EWT I have reached a price target of $119 for NIO, which I believe we could see in the next 12 months.

Catalysts for the coming year

NIO has been growing revenues at triple digits for the last year, and while growth will have to slow down at some point, NIO has three key growth catalysts coming into play in the next few months, which I believe will propel the stock up to its rightful place.

NIO has already started delivering its cars to Norway, and this will soon be followed by Denmark, Sweden and Germany. These are some of the biggest markets for EVs in Europe, and NIO is cementing a position early on in the game.

NIO’s efforts internationally will also be matched by its domestic ones. The company is set to unveil the ET5 in China in the fall, and we have strong evidence that it will be a resounding success. The CEO of NIO, William Li, announced that they had received the highest level of pre-orders in the company’s history with this new model. And, on top of that, we have the ET7, which will soon be selling in China and soon after Germany.

NIO has both product expansion and geographical expansion going for it, and to accommodate this, it also has ambitious plans to expand its production capabilities. It is well known that NIO does not yet have its factories, but it does have an arrangement with JAC Motors, which was renewed back in May and accounted for a doubling of production. And finally, we should also see some progress made in the rollout of the NeoPark, which is expected to have a production value of 500 billion yuan

What about the macro?

Naturally, a lot of folks are concerned at the moment with macro factors, most notably the impending rate hikes. However, what many fail to take into account is that, while the US is tightening, the PBOC is putting out clear signals of monetary easing. This is one of the largest Central Banks in the world, and you better believe it will have worldwide consequences. So on the one hand, we have what could be an impending recession in China, but also a Central Bank that is ready to jump into action when the time comes. This could be great news for Chinese equities.

On another note, this year will also see significant reductions in EV subsidies. However, as I explained in this NIO article, given the fact that NIO sells higher-end cars, it might not be as affected as its competitors. Again, mixed signals.

EWT Analysis

I have reached various price targets for NIO based on different methodologies. Today, I’d like to present a price target based on Elliott Wave Theory:

NIO EWT forecast (Author)

Source: Author’s work

If we look at NIO's long-term price chart, we can identify a 5 wave structure forming. In the last year, we have been in what could be identified as a corrective wave 4, which by nature tends to be messy and prolonged in time.

If indeed NIO can hold the bottom it found near $20, then using Fibonacci extensions, we should at least see the stock rally towards $117.71. This price target is also in line with some of the valuations I have reached in the past using growth estimates and P/S.

There’s also a chance that NIO could extend further, but I’d be happy to take profit if we reach over $100 a share in the next year, something which I find plausible.

Risks

The biggest risk with NIO is execution. The company has faced problems with supply before, and not all due to exogenous factors. With the launch of two new models and the expansion into Europe, NIO certainly has its hands full.

On top of that, there’s not much we can do but speculate in terms of the success NIO will have in Europe. Personally, I like the technology, design and branding behind NIO’s cars, and believe this will set them up for success. However, we must bear in mind that NIO has to compete domestically with other EV startups, and in Europe with legacy car manufacturers who are quickly piling into the EV space.

Takeaway

All in all, at this price, NIO is a strong buy on both fundamentals and momentum/technical analysis. I’d be very surprised to see the stock go below its recent low. If NIO can execute and deliver on its promises, it will set itself up for long-term global success.

