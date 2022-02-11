Zendesk, Inc. (ZEN) CEO Mikkel Svane on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call February 10, 2022 5:00 PM ET

Welcome to our fourth quarter 2021 earnings call, and thank you for joining us today. I'm Jason Tsai, Head of Investor Relations at Zendesk. Joining me on the call today are Mikkel Svane, our Founder, CEO and Chair of the Board; and Shelagh Glaser, our Chief Financial Officer.

During the course of today's call, we may make forward-looking statements such as statements regarding our future financial performance, product development, growth prospects, ability to attract and retain customers and ability to compete effectively. The assumptions, risks and factors that could affect our actual results are contained in our earnings press release and in the Risk Factors section of our prior and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our upcoming annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.

We undertake no obligation to update these statements after today's presentation or to conform these statements to actual results or to the changes in our expectations, except as required by law. Please refer to today's earnings release for more information regarding forward-looking statements.

During this call, we will present both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, our GAAP financial information. You can find additional disclosures regarding these non-GAAP financial measures including reconciliations with the comparable GAAP financial measures in today's earnings press release and shareholder letter and for certain non-GAAP financial measures for prior periods in the earnings press release for such prior periods, all of which are available on our Investor Relations website.

Lastly, this presentation may contain information regarding the business, operations and financial results of Momentive and its subsidiaries. Such information has been prepared by Momentive, and Zendesk does not represent or warrant the accuracy of such information.

With this brief introduction, I will turn the call over to Mikkel for opening comments.

Thanks so much, Jason, and welcome, everyone, to our fourth quarter 2021 earnings call. First, as some of you may have seen in a separate press release that we issued this afternoon, our Board of Directors received an unsolicited nonbinding proposal from a consortium of private equity firms to acquire Zendesk for between $127 and $132 per share.

With the assistance of independent legal and financial advisers, our Board thoroughly reviewed the proposal and concluded that the offer significantly undervalues the company and is not in the best interest of our shareholders. The Board continues to believe strongly that the continued execution of a strategic plan, including the proposed acquisition of Momentive, will generate substantial additional long-term value for shareholders.

The Board unanimously recommends a vote for its proposal to approve the issuance of Zendesk stock in connection with the transaction at the shareholder meeting on February 25. We will not be commenting further or taking any Q&A related to the unsolicited proposal. And instead, we're going to focus on our strong quarterly and full year results, which we are very excited about.

2021 was a great year for our business. We finished with a strong fourth quarter with revenue of $375 million. We're growing that 32% year-over-year. For the full year '21, revenue grew 30% to $1.34 billion, exceeding the outlook that we gave at the start of the year. Shelagh is going to share much more details on our performance with you shortly.

As a company, we were rewarded with strong growth throughout the year after being focused on putting customers first during 2020, during the onset of the pandemic. The ongoing shift to a digital-first economy amplified this growth. Brands around the world are choosing Zendesk to evolve how they engage with their customers. This is evident by the fantastic adoption we've seen with the Zendesk Suite and our continued success in moving upmarket. In just 11 months since we launched the Zendesk Suite, it has grown to 35% of our annual recurring revenue. That's a $500 million annual business from customers that stay longer and expand at higher rates. New and renewing customers are using Suite because it has powerful functionality that is easy to implement. 90% of our bookings are from new customers are on the Suite product, and Suite accounted for nearly 60% of our total bookings during the fourth quarter.

In '21, we also scaled our successful enterprise customers, driven by the adoption of the Suite, combined with our maturing go-to-market motions. Customer accounts that generate over $250,000 in annual recurring revenue now account for 38% of our total annual recurring revenue. Throughout the year and especially in Q4, Financial Services became another great example of an industry where disruptors and established brands turn to Zendesk for our time to value. Our ease of adoption helps them acquire new customers faster and cross-sell earlier in their relationships. Our financial services broker business grew more than 50% in '21, and annual recurring revenue from Financial Services is now more than $100 million. Overall, our ability to retain and expand our existing customers has never been stronger. And that alongside the compelling adoption of Suite and our momentum in the enterprise means we have an extremely strong foundation for continued long-term growth.

As a business, we are excited for what comes next and well positioned for continued execution. '21, we saw record talent acquisition across all levels in a very competitive market, and our employee base grew by 41%. Across the board, '21 was a strong year, and we are keeping the momentum going into '22.

I want to close out by saying that we look forward to the upcoming shareholder vote on our proposed acquisition of Momentive. In addition to the information that we provided at our Investor Day, we also published 2 presentations to provide further insight on the rationale and the merits of the transaction, which we encourage investors to review. We are committed to the acquisition and are excited about the outlook for the combined company. We've had a lot of conversations with our investor community over the last few weeks. They've been really good to have, even if they weren't always super comfortable.

We appreciate everyone's willingness to dig in and to engage. Open discourse is how we really get clear about perspectives and expectations. It's how we correct any misconceptions out there. And most importantly, it's how we make sure everyone knows exactly why we are so committed to the vision and the plan we have outlined for Zendesk and Momentive.

That vision is to build a leader in customer intelligence. Zendesk powers billions of customer interactions every day. With Momentive, we can turn that into something much more powerful for our customers, real customer intelligence that will help redefine how to strategically run a business. And that is a future that we are ridiculously excited about. We feel strongly about this opportunity and the plan that we have in place to make it a reality and we hope our investors do as well. We are going to build a business with a $5 billion run rate by '25 with improved margins and a stronger growth rate. And we believe that is in everybody's best interest.

And with that, I'm going to turn it over to Shelagh to discuss our financial results for the quarter and for the year in more detail. Take it away, Shelagh.

Great. Mikkel, thank you, and thank you, everyone, for your time today. We generated $375 million in revenue this quarter, 32% year-over-year growth, which was ahead of our expectation. For the full year, revenue grew 30% to $1.34 billion, significantly better than the outlook we provided at the start of the year. As Mikkel pointed out, our strength in the fourth quarter as well as for all of 2021 was driven by the success we've seen in growing our enterprise customer base and the introduction of the Zendesk Suite.

As more of our ARR comes from Enterprise customers and customers on Suite, we've seen meaningful improvements in the fundamentals of our business. In the fourth quarter, our average deal size as well as our average length of contracts with our customers both increased compared to last year, and our ability to retain and expand these customers are at all-time highs. New customers this quarter continued to generate 10x the ARR as compared to the ones that are churned off on our discontinued plans. All of this leads to a more predictable business that is well positioned for continuing strong growth over the long term.

We introduced Suite in early 2021, and it now accounts for over $500 million in ARR and 35% of our total ARR. While we are only a year in the Suite, we are encouraged by the initial data that we are seeing from Suite customers. They have higher gross expansion rates, longer contract terms and use more of our products. Our net expansion rate this quarter was 122%, similar to last quarter and above our long-term target range of 110% to 120%. The majority of our NRR continues to come from seat expansion. Over time, we believe NRR will converge back to the target range, though it may remain above 120% in the near term. Our NRR continues to benefit from more of our customers signing on with longer engagements and churn and contraction remaining at near all-time lows. Customer counts was over 250,000 ARR, now generate 38% of our ARR, up from 37% last quarter and 32% a year ago.

Turning to our margins. Our fourth quarter non-GAAP gross margin was 81.6%, up 220 basis points year-over-year. Gross margin has continued to improve over time, largely driven by revenue scale, increased optimization of our product support personnel and efficiencies in our hosting infrastructure. During this quarter, we had $27 million operating profit on a non-GAAP basis. Our non-GAAP operating income grew 47% year-over-year, while our non-GAAP operating margin improved 70 basis points year-over-year.

We generated $28 million in free cash flow in the quarter. For the full year 2021, we generated $140 million free cash flow, up 430% year-over-year. Our fourth quarter free cash flow was impacted by a systems update issue that temporarily impacted our collections in the quarter. That has now been fully resolved. As well, we had expenses related to our proposed Momentive acquisition.

Finally, let me cover our guidance. We are confirming our full year 2022 revenue and operating income guidance that we shared at our November Investor Meeting. We expect revenue in the range of $1.675 billion to $1.705 billion, or approximately 26% year-over-year growth at the midpoint. We expect our operating margin for full year 2022 to be 7.5% on a non-GAAP basis, in line with our operating margin in 2021 and aligned to our November guidance as we continue to invest in our growth.

Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $117 million to $137 million for the year. We expect free cash flow for the full year to be in the range of $165 million to $195 million. For the first quarter of 2022, we expect to generate $381 million to $387 million in revenue for approximately 29% year-over-year growth at the midpoint. We expect non-GAAP operating income of $20 million to $26 million.

I want to share a bit more detail on Q1 operating margin and free cash flow. For Q1, our GAAP and non-GAAP operating margins are seasonally lower due to the normal reset of payroll taxes and benefit costs. It is compounded this year due to increased investment and compensation for all employees as we focus on growing, attracting and retaining Zen's talent.

On free cash flow, consistent with our practice in previous periods, we continue to only provide free cash flow guidance for the year as we believe it's best to assess cash flow performance over the longer term. However, I want to provide additional color since we expect our free cash flow in the quarter to be slightly negative. This is primarily due to the $14 million to $17 million in pre-close expenses related to the proposed acquisition of Momentive that we expect to incur. We expect free cash flow to rebound to normalized levels in the second quarter. Additionally, our full year guidance for free cash flow is to grow 28% at the midpoint.

Based on the above factors, we expect our operating income and free cash flow to improve substantially over the course of the year, particularly in the second half as investments that we are making today translate to both top and bottom line growth.

In closing, as Mikkel said, Q4 and 2021 were outstanding results driven by our team's continued strong execution. Zendesk is well positioned with strong leadership foundation in the market, and our 2021 strong performance builds our confidence in our '22 growth.

With that, I will turn it over to Jason for Q&A. Jason?

Thank you, Shelagh. As we've done in past quarters, everybody was put through a randomizer. And the first question is coming from Stan Zlotsky of Morgan Stanley.

Perfect. So a couple of questions from my end. Maybe just for Shelagh. As we think about the very strong results that you guys put up in Q4, why not bump up the guidance for 2022?

So Stan, nice to see you. Thanks for the question. So I think as we've done in the past, what we really want to do is build our confidence through the year because obviously, there's a lot more year left. And so what we want to do is we get together with you every 90 days, so each 90 days, build our confidence as we move through the year. And so we're obviously giving you very strong guidance for Q1. We feel really good about that. And then throughout the course of the year, just as we did in prior years, just build confidence each quarter.

Understood. And then just as a follow-up on net revenue retention. Once again, you have a very strong 122% NRR in Q4. With so much of the selling happening from Suites, right, and those are coming at much bigger chunks, how much -- help us think through how much did Suite pump adoption help net revenue retention this year? And with so many customers already on Suite, what can happen to net revenue retention as we move into 2022 and even beyond?

Yes, it's a good question. We obviously haven't yet fully anniversaried Suite. We'll do that in the Q1 time frame, Q1 '22 time frame. But as you point out, because we're really getting a lot of stickiness with Suite and a lot of the Suite customers then still do have seat expansion, it may change those dynamics over time. I just don't think we fully played through because we've not yet anniversaried many customers on Suite. But I think to your point, we're seeing a lot of stickiness with Suite.

Thanks, Stan. The next question is coming from Arjun Bhatia at William Blair.

Congrats on the quarter. One thing that stuck out is the enterprise adoption. I'm curious if you can maybe just elaborate on the success that you're having upmarket. Are those larger customers that are driving that strength? Or are you seeing existing customers just buy more upsell, move to higher pricing tiers? So would just love to hear a little bit more detail on that upmarket traction.

Well, I can talk to a few points that may give you a little bit additional color. Like we mentioned this example of the financial services, it's also in our shareholder letter. And I think there's -- like we see a bunch of industries where you see the established enterprises are trying to keep up with the change of the disruptors that is very visible here in a digital-first economy, and that definitely boosts interest in Zendesk.

We also see, because like in many industries, we kind of considered kind of the disruptors' choice. I think what we're also seeing is that like there is a trend which we spent most of 2020 and beginning of '21 on, it's just like simplifying the usage of our Suite, so that it's not only have everything together, but it's also like elegantly integrated so you can roll it out elegantly without a lot of overhead and very, very quickly. And we believe that's a major IT trend that we see in the Enterprise today. So these are 2 points I would emphasize here. Makes sense?

Arjun Bhatia

Shelagh Glaser

Jason Tsai

Samad Samana

Mikkel Svane

Samad Samana

Shelagh Glaser

Jason Tsai

Hannah Rudoff

Shelagh Glaser

Hannah Rudoff

Shelagh Glaser

Jason Tsai

Maxwell Osnowitz

Mikkel Svane

Maxwell Osnowitz

Mikkel Svane

And so like some of our customers within like couple of quarters suddenly had a 50 million more customers to serve. So it's like we saw some -- we definitely saw a lot with our customers. But I do believe -- we think much more about kind of the long-term implications through demand in the market. And that goes both for kind of like digital engagement going forward, but especially around kind of part the enterprise of buying IT going forward, which is much more focused on agility, fast time to results and keeping up with customer expectations. And that's -- we believe these are not like short-term COVID blips. These are 2 long-term megatrends.

Thanks, Max. The next question comes from Strecker Backe from Wolfe.

So Shelagh, you noted in your prepared remarks that your net expansion rate has been primarily driven by seats. So can you give us any color into -- or insights or figures around how much room you still have left? And what kind of opportunity that represents? And then beyond just seats, what levers are you moving with right now that will help drive this metric higher in 2022?

So I would quote Norm. Norm would say we're not sold out in any customer. So I think as we continue to do kind of our land-and-expand motion with customers, I don't think we're tapped out at any specific customer that we have. And certainly, as they add agents, they're going to want to get those agents onboarded to the tools.

So as Mikkel said, there were some impacted kind of organizations that are kind of coming back with a bit of the waning COVID. So that's an opportunity for us as they bring agents back in. And then certainly, moving customers to Suite is always an opportunity, not all customers are on Suite. So that movement to Suite, we've talked about it in prior quarters, and we saw that this time -- this quarter, too, that that's on average, about 20% increase as people move to the Suite product, so we can kind of get some pricing improvement with that. And then there's obviously different tiers of Suite. So we still do think long term that the range is 110% to 120%, but we're not in any way capping that opportunity.

Jason Tsai

Stewart Materne

Shelagh Glaser

And as Norm talked about in Investor Day, it's not just the feet on the street, it's all the supporting cast to make sure that there's -- you win an enterprise deal every day. So you need to make sure that you're fully supporting that customer once they onboard our capability.

So we're making investments in that. That's a big investment area. And again, we think the time is ripe for us making the investment. That acceleration we're already seeing, we really want to capitalize on that. We're obviously investing and continuing to improve our products for the Enterprise because they have a lot of specifics that they need. So we're putting investments in place that will adhere to sort of the standards that enterprises want to have.

We're making large investments in our reliability. That's across the board for every customer, but obviously, even more important for enterprises as we're helping serve our consequential workflow for them. And then we're obviously doing investment, I mentioned even putting some investment into compensation because as some of the earlier questions, it's a competitive market. We want to make sure that we're properly investing in our talent.

Stewart Materne

Mikkel Svane

Jason Tsai

Ken Wong

Shelagh Glaser

Ken Wong

Shelagh Glaser

Jason Tsai

Ryan MacWilliams

Mikkel Svane

Ryan MacWilliams

Mikkel Svane

Jason Tsai

Michael Funk

Jason Tsai

Michael Funk

Mikkel Svane

Michael Funk

Mikkel Svane

Michael Funk

Mikkel Svane

Jason Tsai

James Wood

Mikkel Svane

Shelagh Glaser

Mikkel Svane

James Wood

Mikkel Svane

Shelagh Glaser

Jason Tsai

Jeff Van Rhee

Shelagh Glaser

So we kind of laid out, the long-term ambition is the 20%. And as we drove into this year, what we were really struck by was the progress we made in '21 in enterprise, which was I think, quite remarkable. And we felt like the opportunity is really there. As Mikkel pointed out, for the customers that we've won, what they really appreciate about us is the time to value, rapid ability for them to bring their agents on and TCO. And we think that's a big opportunity. So we want to make sure to take full advantage of that opportunity.

Jeff Van Rhee

Mikkel Svane

Jeff Van Rhee

Shelagh Glaser

Jason Tsai

Patrick Walravens

Mikkel Svane

Patrick Walravens

Mikkel Svane

Patrick Walravens

Mikkel Svane

Jason Tsai

Taylor McGinnis

Shelagh Glaser

But 2022 is still another really strong year of growth in Suite, and we think 2023 is. And to your point, over time, as Suite grows, obviously, it becomes our largest line of business, if you will, which I think we're very happy to have happen because we think that gives customers solutions that bring them great value. And we always want to be providing a lot of value to our customers.

Taylor McGinnis

Shelagh Glaser

There isn't any 1 business that doesn't have opportunity to continue to grow in the guide that we have. And yes, we feel good, strong line of sight. And like I said, I think it's the first question that I get asked. Our expectation is we get to be with you every 90 days. And then we use the performance for the last 90 days to help build the confidence going forward, similar to what we did in 2021.

Taylor McGinnis

Shelagh Glaser

Jason Tsai

Mikkel Svane

Very proud about our quarter. Congratulations, teams, in this. This was a fantastic Q4 and a tough Q4 in many parts of the world where we were all affected by Omicron and had families and friends and children sick, and so thanks so much, team. You did a great job. Thank you.

Shelagh Glaser

Jason Tsai

Shelagh Glaser

