OneWater Marine, Inc. (NAS:NASDAQ:ONEW) is a large and fast growing marine retailer focused on premium boat sales. OneWater also provides marine related products and services such as parts and repair. The company has a limited history as a publicly traded stock; however, its rapid growth rate is impressive. Caution is wise, but the current market P/E is low enough to minimize the risks, and it may even allow for substantial gains if the company continues to perform well. I see a current fair market value of $69.60.

The Company

OneWater may appear to be a young company, and it is young in a sense. The current corporation began as an LLC in 2014 when two marine dealers, consisting of a combined nineteen stores, were merged and placed under one company that was identified by the “OneWater” name. Multiple acquisitions followed and the company transformed into the current corporation, which is a holding company for the various dealer stores and chains that it owns today.

While the holding company may be young, it is made up of many well-established operations. Currently, OneWater operates 75 retail locations, in 15 states, and it also operates several online marketplaces. In fact, OneWater believes that they are one of the largest marine retailers in the country. The company image below provides the name and logo information for their brands.

OneWater sells new boats sourced from multiple manufactures, and they also offer pre-owned boats, typically from trade-ins. Other services include finance and insurance offerings, parts and accessories, repair and maintenance, and boat storage at some locations.

The company sells fishing boats, pontoon boats, ski boats, yachts, and personal watercraft among others, and they currently do not depend on any one manufacturer for more than 10% of revenue. The company charts below provide a breakdown of brands sold, and of the types of boats sold.

OneWater stores are primarily located in the Southeast, Gulf Coast, Mid-Atlantic, and Northeast regions, with concentrations in Florida, Texas, Georgia, and Alabama. Florida represents a little over 40% of the store locations, and Florida accounted for almost half of OneWater’s revenue in FY 20.

OneWater’s business strategy includes the use of rapid acquisition to gain stores. The company also adds stores that bring diversification of product and service offerings to supplement their income with higher margins, and they maximize the synergies and efficiencies to be gained from their newly acquired stores.

Like most companies, OneWater’s plans were curtailed temporarily by the pandemic, but unlike some others, the long-term affect has resulted in a more positive outcome for OneWater. The boating industry emerged from the pandemic in an extraordinarily strong position as consumer demand increased. Outdoor activities like boating are more desired as people are looking for entertainment that does not involve too much contact with others.

OneWater stated within its Q1 22 information that their customers are happy and out shopping. Customers are putting money down for new boats, and the company sees no sign of demand slowing. Sales and pre-order sales are strong even during the typical seasons of less sales. OneWater notes that Q1 same-store sales were up 28%, on top of a 38% comp in the prior year. They believe that some of the gain may be attributed to achieving market share gains in the industry, along with the higher demand.

OneWater recognizes lower inventories related to the manufacturer shutdowns, brought from the pandemic, and they expect that condition to persist over the next few quarters. However, OneWater believes that consumer demand will remain high, and they see pre-sold inventory as remaining elevated at least through another quarter. The company notes that part of the reason for such high demand is due to recent technological advances built into new boats that are fueling customer’s desires to upgrade.

Same-store results were also positive for high margin items such as parts and other revenue. Including recent acquisitions, the higher margin categories saw an impressive increase of 111% in the quarter. That increase outpaced even their rate of growth in boat sales and it reinforces their M&A strategy to add business that brings more incremental value to the bottom line.

Competition and Growth Potential

OneWater operates in a highly competitive industry. The company sees its primary competition coming from local marine retailers who typically own three, or fewer stores. However, OneWater does recognize competition from larger operators, and they named MarineMax (NYS:HZO) and Bass Pro Shops in that category. OneWater also competes with a variety of other companies that offer the same products and services that OneWater provides, such as for repairs, or for sporting goods, to name a few.

OneWater sees competitive advantages in a variety of metrics related to their size versus the typical competition. They see their product selection as a key advantage as it allows them to reach more customers with the company’s diverse offerings of product models, size, and price range. OneWater is also able to operate more profitability than small retailers because their resources can be allocated across the entire base, or through their use of economies of scale.

OneWater states that the retailer dealership market is comprised of approximately 4,300 stores nationwide and the majority of these are small operators. They are typically limited in brands, products, and services that they can offer. This creates an opportunity for a larger company such as OneWater to out-compete them for the customer’s business.

For these reasons, it is easy to see why OneWater’s primary growth engine has been rapid acquisition of smaller retailers. It seems logical to assume that the larger they grow the more ability they will gain to acquire even more small operators. With OneWater’s current footprint of 70 stores and a total market of 4,300 stores it appears that there is more than ample room for OneWater to grow, even allowing for a few other larger chains. The company image below shows OneWater’s history of acquisitions.

Such rapid growth could invite concern, but the company plans to be very careful in its approach. To date, all acquisitions have come from inbound inquires and the company strives to maintain a reputation for honest and fair treatment in the process. OneWater looks to keep the current staff in the acquired company and let them continue to operate with the experience they bring.

Also, the company uses discipline in its approach to add companies that will bring value, presumably immediately accretive, and those that will drive growth and fit into the overall diversification plan. As an example, OneWater plans to acquire two to four parts and service stores a year in addition to their goal of adding four to six dealership acquisition deals a year. Note that such deals may involve multiple store additions per acquisition.

While acquisition is the key model for growth, OneWater advises that they may also open new dealerships if they identify a market that they wish to pursue where there are no attractive acquisition targets. For new or acquired location potential, there appears to be a lot of opportunity remaining to fill in geographic areas. The company map below shows the current location areas, and there are also other areas that are not shown, such as the entire west coast of the U.S. if they were to decide to expand to that market at some point.

With all that growth potential I believe its worth a mention that the company’s various e-commerce sites provide another opportunity for sales growth. That growth may be in boat sales, or for any other related products whether they be products or parts for boats, or items such as branded sports wear clothing.

Valuation

OneWater stock has only been trading since February of 2020, but it has performed well in rising from about $15.00 then to about $51.50 as of this writing. That is not surprising considering OneWater’s growth progress in revenue and in EBITDA increases, as shown in the graph below.

The current TTM EPS is $7.69, and the current market P/E is about 6.7 which yields a current share price of around $51.50. Although it is based on the limited historic data available, YCharts lists an average P/E for OneWater of 33.19 as seen in the image below.

The current market P/E seems a bit suspect at only 6.7 for a company that is growing so rapidly. At the current rate, you might even expect the average P/E of 33.19 to be closer to being fair.

Although they just reported their Q1 FY22 results, OneWater has already provided guidance that the full year FY 22 EPS should be in the range of $8.00 to $8.40. If met, that will be an approximate 15% to 21% gain from the full year FY 21 EPS of $6.96.

For these reasons it is easy to assume that the P/E should drift up to at least 15, assuming that the company continues to perform in line with guidance. We should also note that OneWater’s guidance is with inventory issues factored in, and includes using projections based on all current acquisitions added in. What is not counted in is future acquisitions, and more acquisitions appear likely. Further acquisitions could add to the 15% to 21% guidance, and could allow for more of an upgrade to the P/E.

Obviously, the market is currently not awarding a higher P/E. It could be from market inefficiency, or it could be other factors. The company has a strong history, although it has grown rapidly over a short timeframe. There could be concern of the company growing too fast or adding debt too quickly. But acquisitions are adding value, EPS is rising, and at the last report long term debt is less than current assets.

Companies with 50 years of history can fail, but a well ran company with decades of experience may instill a unique level of trust. If OneWater had a decade or more of data and was performing so well, I would expect the P/E to reach a minimum of 15 based on its current state. For now, I believe a fair P/E that includes a consideration for uncertainty is one with a factor of 10, and thus I believe the fair market value for OneWater stock is (10 x $6.96) or $69.60. That is a substantial upgrade from today’s current price of around $51.50.

That in no way means the price can not go higher. The company’s limited history does not in any way inhibit its growth potential. If it continues to grow and increase EPS, then P/E upgrades should be considered. It is just a matter of how well it grows from this point. If the company can continue this rapid revenue acceleration and convert that to impressive EPS gains, then it is an investment that growth investors hope to find, one that is trading much lower than its future value.

Risks

The company provides a full list of risks in its annual filing. I recommend reading that in its entirety, but I will add a few notes.

If supply issues worsen this could slow the company’s revenue stream in lost sales. Likewise, increases to costs of supplies could erode margins and reduce EPS estimates. OneWater is factoring in its expectations for supply issues, but conditions can change.

A major downward shift in consumer demand could adversely affect revenue and EPS. OneWater sees strong demand for the foreseeable future, and I am aware that at least one major boat manufacturer sees the demand outlook as strong for at least the next several quarters ahead. But consumer patterns do shift unexpectedly.

I can see a risk with any company growing so fast that they could make an acquisition or several acquisitions that happened at a bad time, such as right before an economic downturn. Also, if the company tried to grow too fast and overextended itself even in a good economic environment it could have a negative impact on their financials.

Or risks could occur from an acquisition or acquisitions that did not add the value that the company had expected to gain, and problems may take away from the profitability of the whole. Companies are careful to avoid these issues or correct any problems, and I have no reason to believe that OneWater would not navigate any of these situations perfectly.

But each situation is risk to consider. For these reasons I recommend an appropriate level of caution.

Final Thoughts

If you were around when Walmart started, you saw an up-and-coming retail chain slowly take out mom-and-pop retailers as it rolled across the country. Maybe you saw Home Depot cause the closure of lots of mom-and-pop lumber yards. I would even credit Home Depot and its competitor Lowes as being a key factor in the downfall of Sears, but that is another story.

Maybe you could name several other examples of small new chains that later became large dominating chains that devoured hundreds or thousands of small operators along the way. You are seeing the same thing happening with OneWater. They identified the opportunity before we did, but unlike Walmart or Home Depot, maybe we are catching on to what’s happening before it’s too late to share in the rewards of the process.

OneWater is growing fast and its obvious that they plan to keep building on the formula until they own so much of the market that few others can compete. Their store presence is already among the largest and they are just getting started. The synergies and economies they gain should only accelerate the process, including their e-commerce capabilities which allows for larger inventories of boats for customers to browse online.

It's a fundamental change to yet another industry, just when you thought there may not be any more such opportunities left. Change is not all bad. Or as they say, when one door closes, another one opens. For an investor, the new opening could mean finding a new opportunity, on land or water.

If you are fishing for a good growth candidate, OneWater might be the one.