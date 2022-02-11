Pyxus International, Inc. (PYX) CEO Pieter Sikkel on Q3 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE:PYX) Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 10, 2022 5:30 PM ET

Corporate Participants

Tomas Grigera - Treasurer

Pieter Sikkel - President and Chief Executive Officer

Flavia Landsberg - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Yasir Bari - Intermarket

Bruce Monrad - Northeast Investors

Andrew White - Nut Tree Capital

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to today's Pyxus International, Incorporated Fiscal Year 2022 Third Quarter Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference call, Tomas Grigera, Treasurer. Mr. Grigera, you may begin your conference.

Tomas Grigera

Thank you, Keith. With me this evening are Pieter Sikkel, our President and CEO and Flavia Landsberg, our CFO.

Before we begin discussing our financial results, I would like to cover a few points. You may hear statements during the course of this call that express a belief, expectation or intention as well as those that are not historical fact. These statements are forward-looking and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events and results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are described in detail, along with other risks and uncertainties in our filings with the SEC, including our most recent Form 10-K. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements made on this conference call to reflect any changes in management's expectations or any change in assumptions or circumstances on which these statements are based.

Included in our call today may be discussion of non-GAAP financial measurements, including earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, commonly referred to as EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA that are not measures of results of operations under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States and should not be considered as an alternative to U.S. GAAP measurements.

A table, including a reconciliation of and other disclosures regarding these non-GAAP measures is available on our website at www.pyxus.com. In connection with the emergence from the Chapter 11 case in 2020, Pyxus qualified for fresh start reporting as detailed in our most recent Form 10-K report filed with the SEC and due to the application of fresh start reporting the pre-emergence and post-emergence periods may not be comparable.

Any replay, rebroadcast, transcript or other reproduction of this conference call, other than the replay as provided by Pyxus International, has not been authorized and is strictly prohibited. Investors should be aware that any unauthorized reproduction of this conference call may not be an accurate reflection of its contents.

Now, I'll hand the call over to Pieter

Pieter Sikkel

Thanks, Tomas. Hello, everyone and thank you for joining us this evening.

We're pleased that our leaf operations volume, revenue and gross margin continued to improve on a year-to-date basis. And as of December 31, 2021, more than 90% of the company's inventory was committed to specific customers to meet near term forecasted demand.

In addition, our uncommitted inventory decreased compared to the prior year is near the low end of our target range of between $50 million and $150 million and is expected to remain near the low end of our targeted range through fiscal year end. We remain proactive in our efforts to accelerate shipments delayed by COVID-related logistical challenges, particularly the lack of vessel and container availability, and continue to utilize additional ports for product export while working with the customers to expedite certain processes.

We do however, expect these challenges to linger for the remainder of our fiscal year, which will delay shipments of committed inventory from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 into the first half of fiscal 2023. As a result, we estimate our fiscal 2022 revenue to be between 1.55 billion and 1.7 billion and our adjusted EBITDA to be between $125 million and $145 million. We maintain focus on liquidity during the period evidenced by our cash position of $146.1 million, an increase of $22.9 million compared to the prior year and the availability of $22.5 million under the ABL credit facility.

To proactively address upcoming maturities in our capital structure, in February 2022, we entered into a new $100 million ABL credit facility with PNC Bank to replace our existing $75 million ABL credits. DMC ABL credit facility extends the maturity and has a lower interest rate compared to the ABL credit facility that it reflects. In addition, we began to pay down the delayed draw term loan with a $15.4 million prepayment in December 2021.

Please, that on January the 28, 2022, we completed the sale of the assets of FIGR Norfolk, Inc, which effectively concludes our strategic exit of the cash flow negative cannabinoid operations. With the completion of the sale, no subsidiaries of the company produce or sell Canadian cannabis in any capacity. Due to our restructuring activities, our SG&A expenses decreased 43.5 million or 29.1% compared to the same period of the prior year. We continue to expect our SG&A expenses to be between $140 million and $145.5 million excluding non-recurring items and potential changes in foreign currency exchange rates.

In the e-liquids industry continued delays of enforcement activities have resulted in lower than anticipated revenue and adjusted EBITDA through the third quarter. In November 2021, we dispose of our interest in Humble Juice co LLC in exchange for royalties on future revenues, which partially offset lower than anticipated adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal year by reducing further SG&A expenses associated with Humble. December 2021, we unveil our environmental, social and frame governance framework, further demonstrating our commitment to operating our business in a responsible manner. Additionally, we were recognized by the CDP, the global standard of environmental reporting for our coordinated efforts to address climate change, water security and deforestation.

Our team is energized by the strengthening of our business and the implementation of our ESG strategy as we work to achieve together to achieve our purpose of growing a better world. With that, I'll turn it over to Flavia to provide a financial update. Flavia?

Flavia Landsberg

Thank you, Peter.

With regards to our third quarter results, sales and other operating revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2021 were 428.9 million a 13% increase compared to the prior year. This increase was due to 18.7% increase in leaf volume from 17.5 million of shipments in Africa that were delayed because of COVID-19 pandemic and customer shipping instructions from fiscal year 2021 into the current quarter, larger crop sizes in Africa and timing of shipments. This increase was partially offset by a 3.4 decrease in these average sales price driven by product mix, having a higher concentration of byproducts in South America and a decrease from the deconsolidation of the Canadian cannabis subsidiaries in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

Cost of goods and service sold for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was 363.7 million a 14.7% increase compared to the prior year. This increase are mainly due to the increase in sales and other operating revenues.

Gross profit as a percent of the sales decrease to 15.2% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to 16.6% in the prior year. This decrease was due to the product mix has the higher concentration of byproducts, higher green tobacco prices and foreign currency fluctuations. This decrease was partially offset by lower conversion cost per kilo. SG&A expenses was 34.2 million a 25.5 decrease compared to the prior year. SG&A expenses as a percent of sales decreased to 8% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to 12.1% in the prior year. These decreases were mainly due to increased sales in other operating revenues, the deconsolidation of the Canadian cannabis subsidiaries in the fourth quarter of 2021 and saving for restructuring initiatives.

The company's liquidity requirements are affected by various factors including crop seasonality, foreign currency and interest rates. Green tobacco prices, customer mix, crop size and quality and legal and professional cost.

As of December 31, 2021, the company’s available credit lines in cash totaled 407.8 million, including 235.2 million of available under foreign seasonal credit lines. We are excited about the future of our business.

And on that note, Keith, please open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. [Operator Instructions] We will take our first question from Yasir Bari with Intermarket.

Yasir Bari

So I guess first question, can you just give us a picture of what you're seeing in terms of the shipment delays? I know it's been a recurring theme. But what did you see in the Q3 quarter? What are you seeing so far in Q4? I mean, we're halfway into it. And then, can you comment on based on that visibility do you think you'll end up with the higher, lower end of your guidance range?

Pieter Sikkel

So in totality, of course, we've actually been increasing volumes throughout the fiscal year through the first three quarters. And the mix in quarter three was a little bit odd, because we had unexpected shipping delays out of South America. So a model of where South America normally ships in quarter two, quarter three this year, it's more a quarter three, quarter four events. So we should see those come through in quarter four. For us, quarter four is always a heavy shipment, period. But what we're seeing is that, as we progress through quarter four, we're expecting approximately 200 million of African and U.S. shipments to be delayed into the early part of next fiscal year. And other than that, the flows, we're still rolling, we're still seeing rolling shipments every week, certain origins, but in general, steadily moving along. So it's a bit of [an idea] [ph]. We're growing but at the same time, we've got these delays, and it's kind of delaying the fulfillment of our plan within the fiscal year.

Yasir Bari

I see and how do you know that if you think there's 200 million worth of delays into next year, I think that's what you said. How would you know that and how do we know that that's not going to take place before the end of March 31? I'm just curious as to how you get your visibility?

Pieter Sikkel

Well, we've got the product, it's packed. One of the nice things about this quarter, we've got a very high level of committed inventory, compared to most years. So the product is ready, it's in place, but we're waiting for some of the final shipping instructions and the allocations of containers by the shipping companies. And we just right now believe that there just is not sufficient time to get those products fully out.

There are still some procedures to take place also with certain customers that needs to be done in order to complete those shipments. So we have the product. We know where it's going. And it's simply a matter of timing to get those procedures done.

Yasir Bari

Okay. And then, I don't have a good answer for this. But when there are shipment delays, I mean, in my mind, I feel like inventory balances should go up, because you haven't converted that into cash. But that doesn't seem to have happened. Can you comment on why?

Pieter Sikkel

Yes. I think what -- you're not seeing the significantly higher levels of inventory, partly because we have such a low level of uncommitted inventory at the moment. So we're right at the bottom end of our range where we haven't been for many, many, many years. So the percentage of committed is very high. Now, we also have inventory that's not on our balance sheet. It's within our joint ventures or it's secured from third-party supply as well. And that is additional in order to be able to supply our commitments.

Yasir Bari

Is that inventory up, quarter-over-quarter and the JV balance sheet inventory?

Pieter Sikkel

I don't have a number for you here for that. But we have various JVs around the globe, and certainly the inventory is there that we require. And so we're very confident that it all exists. And the vast majority is committed and it's really just a matter of waiting out the cycle of trying to get vessels and containers.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Bruce Monrad with Northeast Investors.

Bruce Monrad

Couple of questions. So I'm curious as a customer -- your customer level, so on if they're drawing down inventories, if they're not getting shipments since now, two years, what, how are they surviving. And at some point, is there not demand delayed but demand destroyed? Or, what would you say about that the other end?

Pieter Sikkel

That's an excellent question. But let's start with our customer inventory, it's generally work. And it depends a little bit on the size of their customer as well. But normally, our customers carry somewhat over 12 months to 18 months of inventory. So they can go through an entire year, basically and utilize the inventory in their product, although they prefer to blend years. What happened during COVID, consumption increased relative to expectations and that caused those inventories to be somewhat depleted in terms of the amount of months that they were holding. So we're sitting in a situation where we do have, obviously, because of those inventory reductions, strong demand as we're moving into the new crops and the new year. And clearly, yes, there is pent-up demand and pent up requirements, we've got a lot of customers that are ordering packet and ship it. But it's really a matter of when you've got -- it's the availability of the containers rather than the interest of the customers to actually move the product that's creating the delay.

Bruce Monrad

Okay. One of your competitors turned to booking lead times like six weeks, and I don't know what the base would be on that. But if that were to normalize in fiscal year '23, I don't know, six weeks became two weeks for ease of mathematics. Does that mean you would be able to sell 13 months worth of product to your customers in fiscal year '23 that sort of thing?

Pieter Sikkel

I think the simple answer is, at some stage, this cycle will compress again. And as I already said Brazil is really sitting almost a quarter behind its normal schedule with a lot of other areas that are looking like that. And at some stage, yes, when COVID and Omicron and the various other supply chain issues reverse and we get back more to normalization then we'll start to see some of that spring back of the cycle that we're in.

Bruce Monrad

Okay. Two others and I will handle. Qualitatively, the reduce in the guidance, how much of it was in 3Q and how much of it was in 4Q?

Flavia Landsberg

Well, it's a combination of cost, right? What happened in Q3 for us, is actually that some South America shipments got delayed and will be delayed into Q4. But there is heaviness on Q4 on shipments from the U.S. and Africa. That is the major part of our restatement of the guidance.

Bruce Monrad

Okay. All right. Thank you. And last one, I was just curious, I should know this. But on the income tax expense line, how does that work and expense versus expenditure? Can you tell me what goes on with that one?

Flavia Landsberg

Yes, that's a great question. So what happened is due to the changes in accounting methodology, since in the previous quarters, we did some estimations, and now we do for actuals. Our tax expenses for this quarter was actually a true up year-to-date, okay. So it's aligned with our estimates for the year of between $20 million and $25 million, this was an accounting movement, there was no changes in cash taxes.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Andrew White with Nut Tree Capital.

Andrew White

Now, as you look at your updated guidance and the revenue in EBITDA implied by that or stated by that. I think I know the answer to this question, but would it be fair to say that this is still on the whole a pretty light year? I mean, you seem to -- you said that the choke point really is the availability of ships, not the demand from your customers? So it seems to imply like lack of shipping is what's holding you back. But I just want to make sure I understand that. I mean, is that how you look at this? And yes, that will be my first question.

Pieter Sikkel

Yes, Andrew, I think we certainly see it as a light year. We've not always expecting to be rolling out these shipments, an additional quarter or two. We're actually very pleased with the demand that we've had, the product that we've got and the interest from our customers in our product. We've been growing not as fast as we expected due to shipping delays over the last three quarters. And we're looking forward to that continue, so yes, it's definitely on the line.

Andrew White

Okay. Thanks. That's helpful. And then just sort of curiosity in what regions, when you talk about your lack of availability to secure shipping, like I guess, how do you typically procure shipping? Do you use forwarders or and is it like, a, is it geographically concentrated in any specific place? Or is it just, I just sort of like to understand a little better like this unavailability of shipping you're experiencing? Thanks.

Pieter Sikkel

Well, generally, what happens certainly with our larger customers, they have their own agreements with global shipping companies. And they have globally agreed freight rates. So what happens when they come to us, we end up getting a shipping instruction from them, says basically wants you to move the product, but they pay the freight. And what happens is that we coordinate with that shipping company, maybe Maersk, maybe CMA, maybe whoever it might be, in order to get containers and get bookings on a vessel.

Now the delays generally come either from the fact that that particular shipping line doesn't have containers in situ for that particular port or country, or there's a big gap between the freight globally agreed freight rates that the international customer has and the spot rate in that market. And what happens then is we end up with getting fewer containers on a vessel than we normally would in order to be able to get shipments out. And then, we have certain customers that actually book vessels and containers themselves. And we just coordinate with them in order to fumigate stuff and load those containers and get the documentation correctly. So then it's entirely in their hands.

Andrew White

Thank you. Actually, let me squeeze in one more, and this will be my last one. There's a lot of -- inflation is obviously very topical. You just talked about transportation inflation, it sounds like that's not really your problem. There's labor inflation, there's material inflation, there's energy inflation. I mean, is there anywhere in your business where you're seeing or concerned about margin compression due to cost inflation? Or do you think whatever inflation you do end up seeing your sufficient ability to sort of pass that to the customer and so it's not big you're so worried about.

Pieter Sikkel

Yes. I think what we have in inventory and what we've put, we're basically at the end of procuring the crops and packing the crops from the '21 crop year. What we're going into now, in 2022, we're going to see significant inflationary effects on the purchases in certain countries. fertilizer is up 100%. Obviously, as you said, fuel is significantly increased, that there are significant cost increases for the farmers. And we're expecting considerable pricing increase as well. Now, what our job is now will be to procure the crop and pass on those inflationary price increases to our customers and obviously, grow that business as we go forward. So we're kind of in between two years, but the major inflationary increases will be part of the upcoming year's crops.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's question-and-answer session. At this time, I'd like to turn the conference back to your presenters for any additional or closing remarks.

Tomas Grigera

Thanks for joining our call this evening. The call will remain available for playback for any interested person through 8:30 PM on Tuesday, February 15. Again, thank you for participating in our conference call.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference. We appreciate your participation. You may now disconnect.