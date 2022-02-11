Sabrina Bracher/iStock via Getty Images

This article comes one year after our first article on Seeking Alpha, specifically speaking about Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR).

At the time, our view on the company was very different than today, and this situation taught us an important lesson, with the stock underperforming the S&P 500 by 60% during this period. It's important to acknowledge our mistakes, and while it hurts, it helps us avoid them in the future.

Unfortunately, at the time, we considered the guidance to be too conservative compared to history, without realizing what we were up against, with a situation that would lead to supply chain issues, difficulty sourcing GPUs and a slowdown in gaming purchases.

To this, we add the big sell-off in all tech stocks, with Corsair not being an exception, despite more reasonable multiples than the tech industry.

Data by YCharts

Today's article, therefore, aims to try and understand how the situation has changed over a year and if this can be a reasonable entry price on Corsair.

2021 Results

2021 was a year of challenges for Corsair, impacted by severe bottlenecks due to supply chain issues and intense margin pressure due to the inflation situation.

Moreover, we remember the situation from March 2020 to the end of the first half of 2021, where many people were stuck at home. During this period, many people diverted their spending to discretionary products that could be used at home, and in particular, we saw a boom in technological items spending.

Andy Paul, CEO and Founder of Corsair, confirmed that in the recent Earnings Call:

Well, what I would say there is that when you do year-to-year comparisons, it's very difficult to do that if you include a year where there was shelter at home. And for the purposes of the analysis, I think you remember in the Investor Day, we showed that from Q2 '20 through the end of Q2 '21, those 5 quarters were really shelter at home. And clearly, now we see that, that caused a bulge in consumer spending and consumer electronics spending. I mean, that's half the reason the supply chain is so stressed. Now out of that cycle -- but remember the first half of '21 was still in shelter at home. So we're not going to see the growth in '22 that matches the CAGR that you're talking about. We should start to see that in '23 and onwards.

In a year like this, when many companies affected by the semiconductor crisis have struggled, Corsair still maintained top-line expectations.

Corsair Gaming, Inc. 2020 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation

Sure, at the adjusted EBITDA level, the company performed 10% below their guidance at the beginning of the year. Still, given all the developments in 2021, I think we can be moderately satisfied with the company's financial results.

Corsair Gaming, Inc. 2021 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation

As for 2021, I think it's important to mention the growth of the peripheral-related segment for Corsair. That is excellent news because this can lead to better margins with a medium-term view.

Corsair Gaming, Inc. 2021 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation

2022 Guidance

As for 2022, the company expects nearly flat (5% at midpoint) revenue growth with slightly improving margins.

2022 is a transitional year, following 2020 and early 2021, with solid investments by the crowd on desktop and gaming tools. However, the company expects that from the second half of 2022 the situation may normalize due to improvement in the supply chain stress and an increase in the availability of GPU for two reasons: Intel (INTC) is going to release its GPUs, and the management expects the mining profitability to decrease, lowering the demand for GPUs.

Corsair Gaming, Inc. 2021 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation

The results are undoubtedly mediocre, but the situation is unusual, and I believe that management is doing the maximum possible. We will see in 2023 whether it will be possible to achieve the medium-term targets, for which top-line growth of 15% per year will be required.

2026 Guidance

During 2022 Investor Day, the company delivered a very ambitious medium-term guidance. The expectation is to grow revenue to $3.5B by 2026, with a slight margin improvement. These are two excellent pieces of news for those who believe in the company because, in this way, we see our theories confirmed.

2022 Investor Day

Multiples

As mentioned in the other article, I see Logitech (LOGI) as one of Corsair's main competitors. However, LOGI is not a direct competitor, as Corsair is active on multiple fronts, components and peripherals, while Logitech is instead focused on the peripheral side. We also add Turtle Beach (HEAR) to these companies, which is focused on multi-platform headsets and peripherals for PC gamers.

Data by YCharts

We see a big difference in P/S. In particular, LOGI is priced with a multiple above 2, versus CRSR and HEAR, which have multiples below 1. Is this justifiable? Partially yes; Logitech has a much stronger position with higher gross and operating margins than the other two companies. But, either way, I think the difference in multiples is exaggerated.

Seeking Alpha

Looking at the forward price-to-earnings ratio, we see how Corsair has gone from the most expensive company of the three to the cheapest. In my opinion, this compression of multiples is unjustified, with Corsair having a multiple well below the market average.

Data by YCharts

Corsair expects to compound approximately 13% revenue growth from 2022 forward. That is a strong number and above what analysts expect for HEAR and LOGI. That's why I think Corsair deserves a P/S of about 1.5x, given where other companies are and a forward P/E of at least 17x. That would assume an upside between 30 and 50% from the current price.

Conclusions

The second half of last year was undoubtedly disappointing for Corsair. However, given the aggregate growth expected for the market and the company's performance in 2020 and part of 2021, we can afford to look forward to the results. Moreover, given the conservative stock pricing and the guidance provided for 2026, we believe the company has room to return to higher price levels. For this reason, we maintain a buy rating.