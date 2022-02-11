Justin Paget/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Background and Recent History

STEM (NYSE:STEM) has been trending downward since I last wrote about them in November. I had a neutral rating on the stock back then, but now I believe the stock has excellent growth potential. The stock's fundamentals have been improving due to profitability and price compression. There are various reasons why STEM is a leading artificial intelligence clean energy super play. Even though the macro environment will not be vital for STEM moving forward, the company's debt offerings were outstanding during times of highly low-interest rates. This has enabled the company to pour money into its high-margin business to help fuel earnings growth. I have complete faith in the profitability model and believe it's a key reason behind the change. Even though I have had my doubts about the company, the time is now to accumulate shares.

Technological Innovations and Market Share

There have been a variety of technology innovations within the space. The proliferation of renewable energy will ensure the secondary market for clean energy enterprise technology. The enterprise spending of multiple power grids to power the new and emerging renewable energy market will be necessary for future growth. STEM can be the primary enterprise provider with Athena's clean energy management storage software. By partnering with significant utilities and established power institutions, the company can leverage those operations' profitability and brand value to gain consistent ARR.

STEM January 2022 Energy Solutions Presentation

The acquisition of AlsoEnergy in December has immensely expanded STEM's market opportunities. Having access to a full-service clean energy cloud provider for major electric utilities, AlsoEnergy will provide STEM with the needed base to take on the renewable energy software industry. STEM can continue to grow by horizontal expansion and buying out smaller and innovative operations. This will expand the company's reach and future capability down the road.

STEM January 2022 Energy Solutions Presentation

The EV charging opportunity is massive. The Athena management systems will be critical for future success when electric vehicles proliferate. By leveraging Athena, many EV charging companies can be vital for their growth in their energy storage management and how much each charger will get. Partnering with solid OEMs like PENSKE will be essential for the pilot project because of their established infrastructure to help start operations.

STEM January 2022 Energy Solutions Presentation

The hardware and net revenue are mainly paid in upfront costs. This will especially be useful to pay off the acquisition cost and right the balance sheet. There is one main megatrend that STEM will benefit from. As the software revenue increases from the continued proliferation of clean energy, the enterprise software revenue will grow. Even though investors have seen many themes in the markets of late, the central theme is that companies within their sector trade with the sentiment. That's why STEM has been hit hard recently, and while the market may continue to undertake shares, it will remain a mistake to miss this.

Growing Reach within the Renewable Energy Industry

STEM can market to a wide range of providers through their deal with AlsoEnergy. In future quarters this deal will support the stock's earnings releases. With profitability on the horizon, scale is what's left to be truly desired. Along with the continued rollout of new products, there is a clear market need. In the future, I would look for institutional liquidity flow into these businesses, which will cause the increased volatility of these businesses. Long-term investors know that institutional money flow generally means enormous volume, which can transfer into the necessary components for long-term success.

STEM January 2022 Energy Solutions Presentation

The clean energy asset management services market will increase as solar becomes further securitized. Utilities can make money by using their securitized clean energy as collateral to raise cash. This can be similar to what happened to crude when the commodities markets first came around. The overall market phenomenon will be similar and help push clean energy forward. There is already precedent with companies like Tesla (TSLA) to make money from government subsidies. The public market can provide grants for lower rates which will only benefit a variety of renewable energy projects.

STEM January 2022 Energy Solutions Presentation

There is a large market that needs these services. Wholesaling may be one of the most exciting markets because STEM can help clean energy companies to have higher yields with their current production line. This service arm of STEM is exciting to me, and I will wait to watch it grow in future quarters. They are optimizing Athena to have the total capacity to be a clean energy securitization analytics provider and an energy management system. The unique insight STEM has in the industry cannot be replicated as they have been operating and know these markets like the back of their hand.

Risks to the Growth Thesis

There remain many risks to the growth thesis. There will be increased competition from major tech conglomerates like Google (GOOG) and Microsoft (MSFT) to try and dethrone STEM where they are at. These companies will try to outspend STEM and create higher-margin products to access this market. However, STEM is already too far ahead in integrating their many businesses. At the same time, there are a variety of technology stacks that could take on STEM. Currently, no public competitors are competing in the same markets they are. This impressive growth in a secular industry facing more tailwinds will support the overall revenue growth. As I have previously argued, I will stand by what I have said about Athena's unique technology stack. With the acquisition of AlsoEnergy, those services are only expanding, making the stock more attractive at these levels.

Valuation Will Improve with Analyst Attention

Currently, with shares where they are, it is worth looking at the valuation. With EPS presently sitting at -.39 cents per share, there is major room for improvement. STEM needs to find a way to expand the reach of their IP. As I have previously mentioned in my first article, the overall strong margin growth coupled with the rapidly increasing earning per share is a recipe for quarters to come.

STEM January 2022 Energy Solutions Presentation The shared service sectors of the two companies are important because they show an apparent ability to cross-sell these products. The software capabilities of Athena will help transform any small pure energy enterprise. This will be increasingly valuable as the company reinvests in this idea and continues to back Athena will R&D and funding.

Conclusion and Rating

STEM has recently faced unfair criticism, and its business model is well-positioned for the clean energy macro tailwind. The company is a buy based upon its fundamentals and the recent developments with acquisitions. This was a smart move by management, and I would analyze their future activities in the next quarters' earnings.