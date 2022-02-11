Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News

By now, you've probably heard about Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ:FB) unprecedented 26% post-earnings selloff. Wiping out $251 billion in market cap in a single day, it was the biggest one-day decline in stock market history. Shortly prior to the selloff, Meta released a fourth quarter report which showed a beat on revenue but a miss on earnings. While Meta earned more ad revenue than analysts were expecting, its Reality Labs business lost a colossal amount of money. That plus management guiding just 3%-11% revenue growth for Q1 led to an avalanche of negative sentiment.

It was perhaps the guidance that scared investors more than anything else. The earnings actually reported for the fourth quarter were not that bad, but 3% Q1 revenue growth would be unprecedentedly weak for FB. According to Seeking Alpha Quant, FB's five-year CAGR revenue growth rate is nearly 34%. To say that 3% is lower than the average here would be an understatement. Historically, FB has been a growth company, rising by leaps and bounds. If growth were to slow to 3%, then it would represent extreme deceleration.

Which is where Apple (AAPL) comes into the picture. In the middle of last year, Apple rolled out a number of changes to iOS. One of them was known as "App Tracking Transparency" ("ATT"). ATT made it so that new app users have to opt in to having their data tracked. If they opt out, then companies like Meta cannot access data like:

Web browsing history.

Location.

Activity on other apps.

This kind of data is crucial to Meta's ad targeting efforts. In order to show you an ad based on your location, Facebook and Instagram need to know your location. For example, if you're in a new city and you want to try a local restaurant, Facebook would need to know your location in order to show you one. If it doesn't know where you are, then it can't show you relevant targeted ads. With ATT now an established feature of the digital landscape, many advertisers are now without the ability to target. According to a recent CNBC article, about 62% of iOS users are opting out of tracking across all apps. That's better than the 96% initially reported, but still a majority.

It's clear that, when asked, iOS users show a preference not to have their data tracked. And it's certain that this is having an effect on Meta's revenue. In the Q4 earnings call, Meta CFO David Wehner said that he expected ATT to cost Facebook $10 billion in 2022. That's a lot of money. And with revenue growth decelerating significantly in the same quarter when Alphabet (GOOG) posted blowout results, it's likely that money was lost to ATT in the fourth quarter of 2021 as well.

So Apple's iOS changes are having a negative impact on Meta's revenue. Less data is available to Meta now, and that's taking a bite out of revenue. But it would be a mistake to blame FB's Q4 earnings miss on Apple. As I'll show in this article, Meta actually could have beaten on earnings in the fourth quarter had it not been for the big increase in Metaverse related spending. That doesn't mean that Apple isn't negatively impacting Meta's earnings, but it does mean that it's not singlehandedly ruining the company. Additionally, it seems quite possible for Meta to recover from the damage that Apple has done to it, which is one reason why I remain bullish on the stock despite its painful selloff.

Competitive Landscape

A big part of the reason why Meta's Q4 earnings were taken so badly is because they highlighted the increasing competition the company faces. In the Q4 earnings call, Meta's management repeatedly called out the increasing competition in social media. Noteworthy competitors mentioned in the call included:

TikTok, which Meta said was taking "eyeballs" away from it.

Google, which got an increase in ad spending thanks to Apple's changes (Google's ad targeting doesn't depend on tracking as much as Meta's does, because search engines can "instantly" target ads based on search queries).

Apple, which benefits from Alphabet's success through the enormous cut of Google search revenue it receives - estimated at $15 billion a year.

It might seem strange to hear Apple referred to as a Facebook competitor, but note the Google deal. With its multi-billion-dollar value, it means that Apple is unquestionably in the ad business. Additionally, Apple runs ads of its own, which developers use to get preferential placement in the app store. So, Apple is in competition with Meta.

How does Meta stack up compared to its competitors?

According to Digiday, Meta had 23.4% of all digital ad revenue in 2021. That put it in second place after Alphabet, which had 44%. Digiday's study claimed that Meta, Alphabet and Amazon's (AMZN) share of revenue was likely to increase in 2022. So while Meta may be losing out to Alphabet at the moment, it and its peers collectively are rising.

Earnings

In its most recent quarter, Meta missed by 4%. That probably partially explained the post-earnings crash. However, topline and cash flow metrics were pretty good. Revenue notably beat by $230 billion, and cash from operations grew by a whopping 29%. So it wasn't a totally bad quarter in terms of the reported results. Most likely, it was the guidance that got investors running scared. If you look at Meta's annual earnings, you'll notice that revenue has grown by double digits every year since it went public. 3% sales growth would be a totally unprecedented low for the company. Investors were unimpressed when revenue grew at 35% year-over-year in the third quarter. The stock was therefore priced with sky-high revenue growth in mind. It would seem, then, that even the upper end of the Q1 revenue forecast (11%) would be extremely disappointing. With that kind of guidance, some kind of correction was perhaps justified.

However, it would be a mistake to blame the results that were actually reported on Apple. As mentioned previously, revenue growth in Q4 was actually pretty strong. Up 20% year over year, it beat expectations by hundreds of millions of dollars. Perhaps, without ATT in the picture, Meta would have grown sales by more like 35%. But its actual 20% growth was a solid beat.

The only metric in the fourth quarter release that actually missed was EPS. It was off by about 4%, far less than the amount by which Meta stock sold off.

To an extent, Apple played a role in the miss. If the slower revenue growth in the fourth quarter was due to ATT, then earnings would have been higher without Apple's actions. But Meta actually could have beaten on earnings in Q4 had it wanted to. In the quarter, Meta's operating costs grew by 38%, outstripping revenue growth - hence the decline in earnings. A big part of the earnings decline was the investment in Reality Labs ("the Metaverse" part of the business). Reality Labs lost $3.3 billion on $877 million in revenue.

That means $2.4 billion worth of the quarter's unrecovered costs were from Reality Labs. Had that $2.4 billion not been in the picture, EBIT would have been $14.98 billion. In the same quarter a year prior, EBIT was $12.367 billion. So, EBIT would have grown by 21% if not for Reality Labs. Now, if we take a 19% tax off of FB's ex-Reality Labs EBIT, we get to $12.137 billion in net income. We can safely say that EBIT minus taxes is net income for FB, because the company has almost no interest expense. Divide the $12.137 billion in net income by 2.799 billion shares outstanding, and you get to $4.33 in EPS - beating the $3.88 analyst expectation by 11%!

The takeaway here? Had it not been for the Metaverse spending, FB would have beaten on earnings in the fourth quarter. Sure, had it not been for ATT, it could have maybe beaten even with the Metaverse spending in the picture. But ATT was not singlehandedly responsible for the miss. The Metaverse was a huge part of it as well.

Where We're Headed

If the Metaverse was just as responsible for FB's recent miss as ATT was, then that means FB has three realistic paths to recover from the beating it took in Q4:

Find a way to overcome the ATT changes. Make the Metaverse investments pay off. Scrap the Metaverse.

As far as overcoming the ATT changes goes, Meta has a few options. The most obvious is to get the opt out rate down. By constantly tweaking the copy it shows users, Meta could eventually get more and more users to allow retargeting. Apple gives app developers some leeway in terms of the copy they show users to get them to opt in to tracking. By tweaking this copy repeatedly over time through A/B tests, Meta may eventually find an optimal message that results in a low opt out rate. There's no saying this can't happen. So, it is one reason to be optimistic that FB will eventually recover some of the revenue it lost to ATT.

When it comes to making the Metaverse pay off, that's a very large topic. It's probably the single biggest discussion topic among FB investors today and one that really deserves its own article. However, there is at least one reason for optimism on the Metaverse. In this space, Meta controls its own platform - Oculus. Oculus has its own app store, therefore, Meta doesn't depend on cooperation from Apple and Google in order to make money off it. So, if Oculus succeeds, then Meta will be able to sell apps on its own platform with basically zero risk of other companies eating its lunch.

Finally, there is the possibility of scrapping the Metaverse entirely. As I showed in the section on earnings, Meta could have easily cranked out a beat in Q4 by simply not investing any money in Reality Labs. EPS would have been about $4.33 had Meta done that. Obviously, this would deprive the company of all future revenue stemming from the Metaverse. But it would juice earnings in the short term. Most likely, Mark Zuckerberg will never see scrapping Reality Labs as his best move. But he may be persuaded to at least reduce the spending somewhat, which would be a win for FB's margins.

The Bottom Line

As I've shown in this article, Meta Platforms is definitely not a helpless victim of Apple. The company shares some of the blame for Meta's Q4 miss but was not singlehandedly responsible for it. The Metaverse investments played a much bigger role. Which is a reason for optimism for Meta's future. Should the Metaverse pay off, FB will be a bigger and better company than ever before. Should it fail, then Zuck can simply scrap it and generate a massive earnings boost overnight. Either way, there's plenty of room for optimism on Meta's future.