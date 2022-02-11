General Motors And Ford Can Use Fleet Truck Sales To Establish Solid EV Reputation

kali9/E+ via Getty Images

Two members of my C-12 CEO board run relatively large companies in the construction industry, each with a fleet of more than 50 trucks. Another owns franchises in Two Men and a Truck. Over the last couple years, I’ve come to understand how they think about their trucks, utilization and the costs involved. If their views are representative of the industry, and I think they are, then it will have big implications for the adoption of electric work trucks over the next five years.

$30 Billion in Annual Savings

In 2021, there were only 487,460 electric vehicles sold in the US, which was an 89% increase over 2020. In contrast, during 2021, there were 1.6 million fleet sales in 2021, down from 2.8 million in 2019. In 2019, 2 million of those were trucks and SUVs. Of course, not one of these vehicles is electric.

The cost of owning a truck has increased significantly. Fuel costs for a pickup truck run 15.81 cents/mile, compared to 3.66 cents/mile for an electric vehicle. Maintenance is 9.55 cents/mile for a pickup, and 7.77 cents/mile for an EV. On the list of things that an EV will never experience are oil changes, transmission repair, coolant and transmission fluid flush, alternator replacement, belt and hose replacements and others. The total difference is 13.93 cents/mile, which if driven 15,000 miles/year comes to $2,090/year for each truck. Over the 8-year normal life, its a $16,000 savings.

For 2 million fleet trucks/year, this amounts to the creation annually of $30 billion in savings, which comes at the cost of oil and gas companies and the automobile maintenance industry. Additionally, an unaccounted for here, is the current increased value retention for electric vehicles, and the likely deterioration of the resale value of ICE vehicles later in the decade.

The Fleet Owner’s Perspective

In rough numbers, a plumber, HVAC, electrician, roofing or other company with a fleet of 50 trucks might hope to generate $30,000 in business with each truck, each month. Multiplying this out, it amounts to $18 million in annual business. A reasonable margin for these businesses might be 5%, or $900,000 in annual profit. From their perspective, the benefits of an electric fleet are:

$100,000 in additional annual profit, an 11% increase

Potentially higher resale value, or longer durability, reducing the ongoing depreciation costs of the vehicle.

On-site power for tools and other activities. For those serving new construction, this is a significant advantage.

Overnight refueling, saving the time normally spent at gas stations. Having every vehicle start the day with a full tank also will increase on-time appointments.

Better torque for towing and rough terrain.

There is very little trade off, and the potential upside is very significant. These companies look hard at the expenses associated with their fleets, and try to reduce them in any way they can. The potential to increase this with solar and batteries is also a consideration.

The Opportunity for General Motors, Ford and Rivian

When compared to a brand like Tesla, both General Motors and Ford have stumbled in the start of the electric vehicle race, both with speed to market and the quality of their vehicles. Ford’s first electric vehicle, the Focus, with a range of about 100 miles and a 0-60 time of 11 seconds, was not able to compete with Tesla’s Model S, and ultimately sold only 1,115 vehicles/year. The Mustang Mach-E, which came out a full ten years later, sold 27,000 vehicles last year, more than the entire run for the Focus Electric. But it was 10 years too late, and sold about 1/30th of the Tesla lineup. The Ford F-150 Lightning is a solid offering, and will have 2nd mover advantage, behind only Rivian.

General Motors had a better start, with the Chevrolet Volt and later the full electric Chevrolet Bolt. However, the Volt was taken off the market, and soon after, the Bolt was recalled due to spontaneous battery fires, costing General Motors and their partners $1.8 billion, or about $12,700/vehicle sold. In the 4th quarter of 2021, the sales of the Bolt and the Hummer combined totaled to a mere 26 electric vehicles. Rivian delivered over 1,000, almost all of them in the 4th quarter. But the new electric Silverado will be a real contender, vying with the F-150 lightning and Rivian.

It is unlikely that the conservative construction and service industry will buy into the shape and look of the Tesla CyberTruck, and Tesla also announced that it will not begin to deliver until 2023. Thus, the race is open, and Ford, General Motors and Rivian can enter a segment and establish their brands without the competition they will have in sedans and SUVs from Tesla.

Bottom Line Summary