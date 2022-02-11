hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

After accidentally releasing some of Q2 earnings material in the middle of the trading day, Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) was forced to pre-release earnings in the afternoon. The quarter itself was pretty good with GMV and revenue coming in well above expectations. However, the stock sold off 25%+ as Q3 and FY2022 guidance fell short of already-high expectations.

It's worth noting that the stock popped before earnings were officially announced as rumors swirled that Q2 GMV growth was 115%, well above expectations for sub-100% growth. However, the weaker-than-anticipated guidance sent the shares down.

FY2022 GMV and revenue guidance were raised above the prior outlook, though the revenue less transaction costs were only raised $5 million at the low-end of previous guidance, which I believe is an orange flag for now (not quite a red flag yet). With guidance now including the impacts from their Amazon relationship, it's not surprising to see GMV and revenue raised, though I believe Affirm could be taking very little profitability from this relationship, which could explain the lack of revenue less transaction costs guidance raise.

For now, I believe investor expectations have been reset around the potential longer-term growth and profitability potential. As I outline below, I believe there are several reasons to remain a little more cautious around the BNPL industry as a whole and given Affirm's premium valuation, I believe the stock could be dead money until the next quarter update.

Yes, we could receive some intra-quarter updates in the coming months with positive news, but I remain on the sidelines for now and wouldn't be surprised to see the stock trade sub-$50.

Q2 Financial Review and Guidance

While someone at Affirm tweeted out earnings prior to the market close, the company ended up producing a pretty good Q2. Revenue during the quarter grew 77% to $361 million and beat expectations by nearly $30 million, equating to an 8% revenue beat. What impressed me the most was the combination of GMV growing 115% to $4.458 billion and the number of active consumers growing 150% to 11.2 million.

While the number of active merchants increased from 8,000 to 168,000, this was largely due to the adoption of Shop Pay Installments via the Shopify platform. Essentially, Affirm gained access to their merchant base, which was why total merchant count was up so much.

Adjusted operating loss during the quarter came in at $7.93 million, which while this improved from the $45.1 million loss last quarter, was down from the $3.1 million profit in the year-ago period. Immediately, investors have become more concerned around the long-term profitability of this business model. Given the massive amount of investments needed to maintain and grow their market share, it seems as if the company could be investing heavily for revenue growth now, with profits potentially not coming until much, much later.

Another thing I will continue to look out for is the company's disclosures around the Amazon relationship and potentially profitability. Given the massive scale of Amazon and the competitive nature of the BNPL industry, it wouldn't shock me if Affirm accepted razor thin profitability in order to partner with Amazon. Management noted that growth remained strong even when excluding Amazon's contribution, though profitability declined yoy, which to me implies they might even be taking a near-term loss on this relationship.

Moving beyond the testing phase of our collaboration with Amazon before the holidays was a significant driver of this growth. However, if you exclude Amazon, our GMV still doubled year-over-year.

Affirm provided guidance for Q3, which includes GMV of $3.61-3.71 billion and revenue of $325-335 million, relative to consensus expectations for $333 million. At face value, Q3 revenue guidance was quite disappointing, especially as guidance now takes into consideration the GMV, revenue, and profitability impacts from Amazon.

When looking at the FY2022, GMV guidance was nicely raised to $14.56-14.78 billion (up from $13.13-13.38 billion) and revenue was raised to $1.29-1.31 billion (up from $1.225-1.25 billion). Importantly, revenue guidance was raised above consensus expectations for $1.28 billion.

However, guidance still seemed to disappoint as revenue less transaction costs, which I believe is more important than GMV, was only slightly raised at the low end with guidance now $585-595 million (up from $580-595 million). Considering the relatively large raise in GMV and gross revenue, the increase in transaction costs backs my belief that Affirm may be facing some pricing pressures.

The minimal net revenue raise on a large gross revenue raise is likely either a function of increased competition driving pricing down, large merchants asking for bigger discounts, or the company taking the hit for higher expenses.

Why I Think BNPL Is Overrated

The use of BNPL has quickly gained attention as consumers have been provided the option to purchase larger transaction and pay over multiple weeks/months, with many BNPL providers advertising a low or no interest rate. However, I remain a bit skeptical of this business model as this is simply another form of credit extension that can be used for consumers who otherwise may not have qualified for credit.

First, Affirm notes that 44% of their GMV is coming from 0% APR financing. While the 0% rate draws in the attraction of many consumers, there are still late fees that occur if payments fall behind. Even with the 56% of interest-bearing GMV, these rates can be quite high and even as high as traditional credit card interest rates.

Second, Affirm's GMV is largely skewed towards general merchandise, fashion/beauty, and sporting goods/outdoors. These are not traditionally large purchases and should be somewhat consumer if an increasing amount of consumers need to take out a short-term loan to pay for these transactions. While I am not claiming Affirm's business model is the same as predatory lending, consumers who need loans for these types of purchase tend to be less creditworthy, thus providing higher risk for late/no payments.

Third, while a majority of these loans are sold to third-party investors (thus Affirm carries no credit risk), there are still a large portion of loans that remain on the balance sheet. At the end of Q2, Affirm had nearly $2.5 billion of loans on their balance sheet (nearly 40% of total loans). Yes, around two-thirds of these on balance sheet loans are securitized, though the underlying assets (i.e. consumer purchases) are for largely discretionary items. I find it challenging to believe that if these non-securitized loans defaulted that Affirm would be able to collect a material amount of these underlying assets.

Fourth, customers have many payment options when checking out online. Even when excluding the traditional payment method of credit and/or debit cards, consumers have seen increased payment options from PayPal (PYPL), Venmo, wallets (ex: Apple Pay, Google Pay), etc. BNPL is an extension of another credit payment method, but even here there are several options. Consumers can choose from Affirm, Klarna, Afterpay, Katapult, and many more. And in the consumer's eyes, it may not be reasonable to stay loyal to a certain BNPL provider, especially if they can get more/new credit from another source at potentially better terms.

Finally, while delinquency performance has remained below the FY2019 and FY2020 levels, I believe these trends could eventually turn worse. As the global pandemic hit, many governments implemented stimulus payments to consumers, meaning the average consumer had more money to spend than normalized environments. Thus, consumers had the ability and wherewithal to take on incremental debt balances and pay them down without any issues. As stimulus payments dry up and consumers naturally revert to taking on debt balances, I believe delinquencies could continue to pick up over time.

Valuation

The chart below shows the volatility in the company's forward revenue multiple, which uses gross revenue. However, I prefer to use revenue less transaction costs because Affirm automatically pays out transaction fees and they see no benefit from these outflows. While the flow through from gross revenue to net revenue can improve over time, Affirm will still need to pay some sort of transaction fees for every consumer transaction.

Affirm currently has a market cap of ~$16.5 billion and ended the quarter with just under $1 billion in net cash, the company has a current enterprise value of ~$15.5 billion.

In order to value Affirm, I looked at the company's revenue less transaction fees. For FY2022, the company is expected revenue less transaction fees to be $585-595 million. Given the significant growth coming from GMV and gross revenue, I will assume a bullish scenario of revenue less transaction costs reaching $1.5 billion within the next two years.

This would imply a current valuation of over 10x a F2024 revenue less transaction bullish estimate. I believe this is still an expensive multiple to pay for a company that is not generating a consistent profit, faces increased competition in the marketplace, and with consumers beginning to not to rely on stimulus funds.

I do believe BNPL providers have a role in the payment ecosystem, though I do believe valuations remain quite frothy and there seems to be more downside risk than upside reward.