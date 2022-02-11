WendellandCarolyn/iStock via Getty Images

Okay, that title is admittedly a little harsh, particularly as there’s not really a core fundamental issue at Trane (NYSE:TT), but if a company is going to use a marketing slogan like “It’s Hard To Stop A Trane”, it does invite a little ribbing when things turn down for the stock, and such has been the case at Trane, with the shares down around 20% since my last update. That decline is quite a bit steeper than the 4% decline in the industrial sector and the flattish performance of the S&P 500, but most of the peer group (Carrier (CARR), Lennox (LII), and Daikin (OTCPK:DKILY)) is clustered down there with Trane, while Johnson Controls (JCI) has outperformed.

I understand at least some of the concerns hitting the stock – current expectations are very much reliant on supply chain improvements in the back half of the year that will lead to better output and margins, and the North American residential replacement market is likely to see a reset down to the long-term replacement trend line after two strong years.

Still, I’m starting to think the reaction may be overdone, particularly with a healthy U.S. residential new-build market and ongoing opportunities to leverage global efficiency initiatives through the commercial HVAC business. My biggest concern now is no longer valuation but theme rotation and “fighting the tape”; owning yesterday’s hot thing can be a painful experience as seemingly cheap-looking stocks get even cheaper.

Mixed Results, With Supply Chain Issues Very Much In Play

Trane’s fourth quarter was by no means terrible, but it doesn’t set the stage for an easy start to 2022, as supply chain issues continue to limit Trane’s ability to produce and ship its backlog and generate attractive incremental margins doing so.

Revenue rose 11% in the quarter, a small beat versus the Street, and around half of that came from pricing action as the company continued to raise prices in response to input cost pressures and a supply-constrained market where seemingly nobody can ship to fulfil near-term demand. Revenue rose 14% in the Americas (three-quarters of revenue), 5% in the EMEA region (Europe, mainly), and 4% in Asia-Pacific.

Gross margin declined 70bp to 29.2%, a 20bp miss relative to the Street expectation and not that bad at all relative to other gross margin misses among industrials. Operating income rose more than 13% and segment income rose about 9%, both missing expectations by 3%. Operating margin rose 10bp to 12.5%, while segment margin weakened 40bp to 14.1%, both missing by 30bp. Operating leverage was only on the order of 14% - well below the 25% to 30% historical norms.

At the segment level, profits for the Americas segment rose 12%, with margin down 40bp to 13.6%. EMEA segment profits declined slightly, with margin down 60bp to 14.0%, and Asia-Pacific profits rose 4%, with margin up 30bp to 18%.

With the supply chain and manufacturing issues that Trane saw, about $100M to $150M of revenue was foregone in the quarter, adding to the company’s already-large backlog.

Healthy Orders, But Just How Nigh Is The End?

Trane reported 27% growth in orders, helping drive 85% year-over-year growth in the backlog to $2.9B (about 20% of FY’21 revenue). Residential orders rose more than 30%, while commercial orders rose mid-20%’s in the Americas, high single-digits in EMEA, and more than 20% in Asia-Pacific. Thermo King (the company’s transport refrigeration business) saw more than 40% order growth in the Americas and high teens growth in EMEA, but a high single-digit decline in Asia-Pacific.

Thermo King orders were actually quite strong compared to the transport orders at Carrier (up 15%), but Trane had more of its 2022 book open for orders.

With the HVAC business, Carrier wins the fourth quarter with over 50% residential order growth (and Trane was a solid second), but Trane was somewhat stronger on commercial relative to Carrier’s high-teens applied HVAC order growth.

That’s great and all, but the Street is clearly worried about something with these companies – in my view it’s a combination of the ability of these companies to meet FY’22 guidance and an impending reset in the North American residential HVAC market.

I don’t have any particular wisdom on the question of the supply issues easing up and allowing these companies to see better margins in the second half of the year. Relevant suppliers (like semiconductor and electronics components manufacturers) are saying and doing the right things, but even if shortages ease the numbers could still prove tough to meet.

Can New-Build And Pricing Cushion The Blow?

About 80% of the North American residential HVAC market is replacement, and the long-term growth rate there appears to be something in the low single-digits, around 2.5% to maybe 4% at best (none of the companies disclose enough to make more than approximations). With the pandemic leading to a remodeling/renovation boom, growth over the past two years in the replacement market has been well above that trend line, and sooner or later there will be a correction back down to the trend line, even if certain factors like increased intensity of use and hotter summers do shift the long-term replacement growth rate a little higher.

In the very near term, this isn’t a problem. While a lot of the residential backlog could be canceled with no real consequences, I think Trane’s book will prove to be solid through 2023. Management’s guide for single-digit replacement volume decline may be a little optimistic, but even so, price increases will help stem the weakness.

At the same time, the 20% or so from new-build is looking strong, as I believe housing starts could grow at a double-digit pace in 2022. Housing won’t stay strong forever, but there’s a housing deficit in the U.S. and with strong employment, that should support construction at least a little while longer.

The Outlook

To be clear, I’m not saying that there won’t be headwinds as residential HVAC replacement rates reset, but this was already in the models (or should have been) and I don’t think the pace of the reset has really changed. At the same time, other drivers like improved energy efficiency for commercial buildings and indoor air quality are still real, as is stronger institutional demand, and Trane continues to explore and leverage opportunities like data center cooling, converting European heating to electrical (from gas), and other cold-chain opportunities in life sciences and pharma (including the recent-ish Farrar Scientific acquisition).

I haven’t changed my revenue estimates all that much, as I haven’t really seen any unexpected changes in the end-markets at this point, so I’m still expecting long-term annualized revenue growth of around 5% relative to pre-pandemic levels. I also haven’t made significant changes to my FCF margins yet either; I do see some risk to my 2022 number given the reliance on 2H’22 improvement, but either way, I expect margins to move toward the mid-teens over time, helping drive long-term FCF growth around 7%.

The Bottom Line

Valuation is no longer my foremost concern here; Trane isn’t “super cheap”, but I do see long-term total annualized return potential in the high single-digits and that’s fine.

My concern has more to do with sentiment and “theme rotation”. HVAC was one of the hottest stories in 2020-21, but it looks like the Street is done with it and moving on to other ideas. It’s not unusual for the Street to move on before an actual peak (or decline from peak) is seen, the market is a discounting mechanism after all. Still, sweeping up after the circus has left town, as it were, can be a thankless task and suddenly reasonable-looking valuations can get even cheaper as institutions avoid “played out stories” irrespective of longer-term fundamentals.

So, what to do with the stock? Trane isn’t so cheap yet that I’m inclined to fight the tape, but your risk/reward needs may be different.