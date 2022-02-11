NicoElNino/iStock via Getty Images

A few months ago, I wrote an article about TIM S.p.A. (OTCPK:TIIAY), right after the public non-binding offer by the American fund KKR to take the Italian company off the stock market, which led to a rally in the stock. I expressed doubts about the viability of this offer and, more generally, about the risks to which TIM shareholders were exposed in the short-term, given the confused situation on the company's board. The incumbent Chief Executive Officer, Mr. L. Gubitosi, had resigned but had not yet left the Board, making the election of new leadership longer and more complicated. In addition, the strategic plan that Gubitosi had been following since then, had to be completely revised and eventually discarded by the new CEO: not an ideal situation.

However, I realized that it was not impossible to solve these problems and, in fact, it looks like TIM is successfully addressing them, even if not as quickly as the moment would require. A few days ago, Pietro Labriola, an internal manager, was appointed as the new CEO, following Mr. Gubitosi's three-year tenure, as mentioned earlier. Mr. Labriola has been with the group TIM for two decades and was CEO of Tim Brazil for almost three years, a period in which the Brazilian subsidiary did quite well.

TIM Brazil Sales

So, the choice of the Company's Board is in the name of continuity, which I particularly like, because I think Mr. Gubitosi has done a good job and has actually managed to lay the foundation for the turnaround of the Company.

TIM's plan looks promising

TIM's new CEO has unveiled a three-year strategic plan internally that is not brand new, but rather a quick revamp of the previous strategic pattern the Italian company was already following. In short, it looks like TIM will continue the separation of its network infrastructure from its services, with the aim of merging the former with the network resources of its main (and only) Italian competitor in the wholesale broadband business: Open Fiber, hereafter OF, which in turn is 60% owned by the Italian state holding Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, hereafter CDP. It is worth noting that the two companies (TIM and CDP) had already agreed to merge their assets in 2020 and that the deal was postponed due to ongoing negotiations that led the other shareholder of OF, ENEL SpA (OTCPK:ENLAY), to sell its shares to an Australian fund. The original agreement was to merge OF with Fiber Corp, a recent spin-off of the last mile broadband network (from Cabinets to Homes) from TIM. On the contrary, the recent update aims to fully integrate TIM 's cable backbone with OF. This is theoretically possible but, in this case, TIM will remain the major shareholder of the new company, which already has a name: Access Co.

Company's presentation

In fact, the two companies currently have roughly the same valuation (€7 billion after the recent deals involving both OF and Fiber Corp). It goes without saying that TIM 's stake in Fiber Corp will increase significantly if the company will add its cable line (Fiber to the Cabinets) to Fiber Corp's assets. The potential headwinds could come from Italian regulators and European antitrust authorities, who generally do not approve of the presence in the market of a fully integrated telecommunications operator that also has a monopoly on wholesale supply.

However, it would be entirely possible to circumvent these hurdles in various ways. The most effective way would probably be to transfer most of TIM's debt in addition to TIM's fixed-line assets, so as not to increase Fiber Corp.'s equity. Another concrete possibility is for TIM 's minority partners (namely CDP and KKR) to increase their stake in the newco and add the necessary capital. This could be considered for KKR as consideration for the probable rejection of the takeover bid.

Reasons why the KKR offer cannot be accepted

You do not need a crystal ball to predict that KKR's offer to acquire the entire Italian company for €0.505 per share will be rejected for a number of reasons. First of all, it is no secret that the offer price is considered too low by the main shareholder of TIM, Vivendi (OTCPK:VIVEF), which has built its stake in TIM at a much higher average price. It is also worth noting that KKR offers the same amount for the ordinary shares and the savings shares, without taking into account the better rights and general conditions that the savings shares bring. In fact, they are entitled to a dividend distribution of at least 5% of €0.55 per share or €0.0275 per share (which corresponds to the current dividend).In addition, the By-law stipulates that:

In the event of dissolution of the Company, the savings shares shall have priority in the repayment of capital up to an amount of €0.55 per share.

Considering that the Group's equity is currently around 26 billion euros (see figure below) and the total number of savings shares is around 6 billion, this would mean a price per share of over 4 euros. Since the liquidation value of 0.55 euros is therefore currently fully covered, it is unfair to offer less than this amount for the delisting of the savings shares from TIM.

Company's documents

Finally, it's very unlikely that the Italian regulator, which for decades now has shown its discomfort for the fact that a private single company owned the monopoly of the Italian broadband network (and in fact pushed for the birth of its only competitor: OF, some years ago!), now will out of a sudden authorize the control of that same strategical Italian infrastructure under a foreign entity.

Indeed, the Italian government has already expressed this point of view quite clearly.

Last Thoughts

A few months ago, I was quite skeptical about the situation of TIM SpA. However, the main issues now seem to be solved: TIM has appointed a new experienced CEO, who has already been with the group for twenty years and (more importantly) has the support of all the main shareholders. His new business plan, although not yet fully fleshed out, seems likely to finally create significant value for TIM 's investors. At the same time, the saving shares of TIM (the only ones I own) are trading 10-15% lower today than they were two months ago and now yield about 7%. The current price is also 20% below KKR's offer, which is likely to be rejected by Italian regulators, but still confirms that TIM is undervalued at the current prices.

Therefore, a speculative purchase of the savings shares (traded on the Italian stock exchange) of TIM could now be contemplated again.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.