Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE's (UNBLF) CEO Jean-Marie Tritant on Full Year 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Jean-Marie Tritant

Good morning and welcome to Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield's Full Year Results Presentation for 2021. While we continue to manage some ongoing effects of the COVID pandemic, 2021 was a year where we reached the peak of the crisis and then saw an accelerated improvement, generating positive business momentum into 2022 and beyond. Before we deep dive into our results, I would like to reiterate our invitation to join us virtually or in-person for our Investor Day on March 30th at Westfield Mall of the Netherlands, where we'll share more on our strategy and vision for the business.

In 2021, we delivered improved operating performance despite external challenges. Our tenant sales are now approaching pre-pandemic levels globally while traffic levels are evolving positively despite some lingering COVID restrictions. Our leasing strategy has been validated by a strong level of activity, improved occupancy, the revenue it has generated and its protection of the long-term value of our assets. Looking at the renewed activity in H2 in the Convention & Exhibition business combined with the performance of our retail destination, there is clear demand for in-person experiences, which we are confident, will help deliver strong performance in 2022.

The recovery truly kicked off in the second half having formed the flow in the first half of the year. One of the clear demonstrations of this was the Convention & Exhibition business. Here, NOI was in negative territory in H1, but rallied to deliver close to €57 million in the second half. Fabrice will go deeper into our full year performance, but I want to highlight the key second half metrics that gives us confidence in the road ahead. Group tenant sales in H2 stood at 93% versus the same period in 2019, the last pre-COVID year, a marked improvement from 62% in H1. We'll dive into this metric by region, where you will see the lagging effect in Europe as a result of delayed reopening, but the reality is we are close to pre-COVID levels.

This performance translates into improved rent collection for retail at 92% in H2 versus 70% in H1 and higher Sales Based Rent was €72 million in H2 versus €34 million in H1 in retail and airports. Improved retailer confidence also drove higher leasing activity contributing to our plus 190 basis points improvement in occupancy levels in H2 versus minus 60 basis points in H1. And looking at the MGR for leases signed over 36 months, this is up 2.2% versus 1.3% in H1. While our full year financial performance reflects the tough external operating conditions that we saw in the first half, there are some positive trends to reflect on.

Adjusting recurring earnings per share, our core metrics for underlying performance was up 4.7% when restated for disposals versus 2020. This was driven by resilient retail activity, successful deliveries like Westfield Mall of the Netherlands and the recovery of Convention & Exhibition activity. In parallel, we have maintained our commitment to deleveraging with disposal delivering of €1.6 billion reduction in net financial debt. This figure increases to €2.2 billion on a pro forma basis for recent disposals. As a result, we have delivered 140 basis points improvement in our loan to value ratio and we'll go further in 2022 as we make deleveraging progress.

In 2021, we also maintain our deep rooted commitment to ESG. We are focused on impactful strategies and actions that reflect the critical role our assets play in the environmental, economic and social vitality of the communities we serve. This impact is reflected in the strong consistent ratings we receive as well as in our actions like joining the net zero initiative with ambition is to develop a collective framework for carbon neutrality. We're also proud to play our part in the fight against COVID-19, hosting vaccination centers at our assets that administered a cumulative of 1.5 million COVID vaccinations.

We are committed to lead, evolve and anticipate the changing needs of the environment we operate in and we'll share more about this at the Investor Day. This commitment to our Better Places 2030 strategy has expanded our access to new financing vehicles, securing the largest sustainability linked revolving credit facility for our REIT in Europe at €3.1 billion. Our favorable access to credit markets and ample liquidity underpins our deleveraging strategy and we made significant progress towards our goals in 2021. In Europe, we have now reached €2.5 billion of our €4 billion disposal target with the bulk of that number €1.6 billion agreed to or completed in 2021.

We are confident will achieve the €4 billion target by the end of 2022 in line with our announced timeline. In the U.S., we have continued to streamline our portfolio generating €0.5 billion debt reduction while also making clear progress towards our goal to radically reduce our financial exposure in this market. And we have maintained strict CapEx and cost control in line with targets while continuing to deliver major projects like Westfield Mall of the Netherlands. Finally, we have signed exciting new joint venture partnerships to unlock attractive future returns, while optimizing capital allocation, which Fabrice will provide more details on.

Coming back on the U.S., we have done our homework and our internal strategy exercise is now complete. As you see from our results, our operations are back on track. We're also seeing early evidence of the retail real estate investment market reopening with the refining of high quality assets through CMBS loans. We are confident in the superior quality of our U.S. portfolio, which presents a strong fundamental opportunity for investors with 95% of the asset in the A category and 76% A plus rated. In 2022, as operating conditions continue to improve, there will be greater visibility on growth potential for A rated malls and further differentiation from B and C malls. This will lead to better appreciation of our assets.

We're positioned to execute and have determined a series of options and then are confident in our ability to deliver a radical reduction of our exposure in the U.S. market over 2022 and 2023, optimizing net proceeds with the resulting positive effect on net debt. Before we take a closer look at our operational performance, I wanted to start with some additional context on the impact of COVID restrictions, as well as broader economic and consumer trends. In 2021, we faced 94 days of closure in Europe and zero in the U.S., which explains the lagging recovery in Europe. Beyond closures, our operations across all geographies have been impacted to varying degrees of COVID restrictions, most recently with the emergence of the Omicron variant.

And beyond COVID, our tenants like other industries are suffering from supply chain description as well as the great resignation. Global semiconductor shortages have shocked the production impacting the supply of consumer goods that drive many of our retailers. Shipping times have risen dramatically over the past 12 months. And there have been labor shortages. In France, for example, over 100,000 hospitality workers resigned during the first seven months of 2021, leading to some restaurants restricting their opening hours, something we experienced across our geographies.

We expect these pressures to subside in 2022 while the economy also benefits from positive trends such as lower unemployment, high level of household savings leading to pent-up demand and robust global consumer confidence. Despite all these challenges, we saw a global recovery of tenant sales at our centers, reaching 93% of 2019 levels in Q3 and Q4. The significant progress and the improved productivity of customers were visiting slightly less frequently, but spending more demonstrates strong underlying conditions and is a good indicator of what we can expect in 2022. It means that we have a mission driven customer that is coming to our centers ready to buy, And that superior quality of customer is acknowledged by our increasing footprint with key retailers, which I will speak to shortly. On the back of this performance and without another wave of restrictions, we are confident we'll fully return to pre-pandemic levels in 2022.

Looking first at the U.S., which in the current climate is I think has a bad weather for the broader recovery given the earlier reopening. The performance here is consistently at or above 2019 levels in the second half with stronger performance at non-CBD Flagship assets, less impacted by remote working and in certain sectors such as luxury and home. One point to make here that also applies for Europe is about the entertainment segment and specifically movie theaters, which have been hard hit – hit hard by restrictions and the delayed release of blockbuster movies.

We believe strongly in the category and its resilience, particularly the prime and theater experiences we offer. On fashion, which is up 1%, I want to highlight that it was – this was a category that was expected to be negatively impacted by e-commerce sales. What we are seeing is the opposite. Fashion sales are up both online and in-stores. In VTEX, for example, announcing their third quarter results that they were doing more sales in-stores overall even with 11% less stores. Finally on food and beverage considering the challenges and ongoing restrictions they've been facing at minus 4%. We see them operating at almost pre-pandemic levels.

We believed that this is again indicating a more productive shopper with shopping and dining in the same visit and staying longer while we also benefit from the increased volume of food delivery originating at our centers. In Europe, we see a similar pattern emerging in the second half, albeit the lagging one based on the reopening dates and some additional lingering restrictions related to the Omicron variant, but the positive trends are there. Looking at sales in comparison with footfall, we see the same improved customer productivity I mentioned earlier and the same improvement of categories with the lifting of the restrictions. A year ago, we said demand will return as restrictions were eased. And again, with no further restrictions added, we are confident the markets baseline will return to 2019 levels in 2022 and grow from there.

Throughout the crisis we made the proactive decision to product asset values and select the right time to negotiate some long-term leases under expected improved conditions in 2022 and 2023. This meant signing a higher proportion of short-term leases in the interim period while still maintaining revenue potential by increasing the viable component of the rent and generating additional sales based rents. Our performance in 2021 validates this strategy showing €80.2 million in sales based rents up 93% from 2020 and up 30% from 2019. Based on this performance, we have confidence that we will convert many of these leases from short to long-term under much more favorable conditions.

We began seeing this in the second half of the year where we signed a greater number of long-term leases, 55% of these in H2 versus 44% in H1. And with higher MGR uplift at 2.2% versus 1.3% in H1. This demonstrates our tight control on the leasing strategy during the pandemic. And we will continue our steady forward management for the recovery.

Our longer term partnerships with key retailers continues to demonstrate the strengths of our portfolio and validates our flagship destination strategy. Top retailers have been increasing both the number of stores and their individual store footprints with us at the time when they have been closing stores globally.

Overall, G&A for the brand shown here grew by 12% between 2019 and 2021. These retailers are committed to these assets and are investing in their stores. Zara opened its largest store in France at the Capitole, which was upgraded to 5,800 square meters from a smaller footprint of 3,400 square meters. At Westfield London, we have signed a new Nike flagship opening later this year that will almost triple their store size at the center. While at Westfield Valley Fair, we opened the new Apple store, just miles from their Cupertino headquarters, more than tripling their footprint with one of the most beautiful stores in their portfolio.

In addition to these top brands, we are always focused on refreshing our retail mix by introducing new brands and concepts to create fresh experiences for customers and ensure dynamic, exciting energy at our centers. Last year, I talked about our emerging retail players in growth sectors like innovative, auto, digitally native vertical brands and leisure were choosing URW locations to build brand awareness and drive customer acquisition.

In 2021, we thought this launchpad effect continue with the Youseum Instagram museum at Westfield Mall of the Netherlands, which had tremendous success building its brand and has signed two new leases, expanding the concept to Westfield Mall of Scandinavia and Westfield Central.

We're also the partner of choice for brands who are expanding into physical stores at select locations worldwide to build customer loyalty like Amazon, which open a branch of its four-star store at Westfield London. Not only are we the go-to destination for new concepts, but we are also at the vanguard of creating them at our flagship centers. In 2021, we successfully developed and launched the first food hall in a shopping center called Food Society at Westfield La Part-Dieu in partnership with Moma Group. Combining local restaurant operators, bars, and prime member offerings, we are now bringing similar concepts to a set like Westfield Topanga and Westfield Hamburg-Überseequartier.

We're also meeting consumer demand by proactively growing the number of sustainable and inclusive brands at our centers with concepts, such as Joyeux, a cafe that supports disability inclusion. Allbirds, a sustainable apparel company and EP Market, which is only recycled clothing. As traffic return to our centers, we saw good recovery of our brand advertising pop-up retail and other commercial revenues up over 16% compared to 2020.

Parking revenues also increased as expected of a 40% compared to 2020. Direct global brands like Netflix, Google, and Hulu [ph] are some of the most dynamic advertisers in the world. They are all returning to our platform to generate visibility for the products, as well as engage directly with customers.

While we expect these revenues to get closer to 2019 levels in 2022, we see substantial revenue growth potentially in this area as we work to best capture and leverage the audience at our centers. This will be a focus at our Investor Day and the team and I are looking forward to showing more details on our plans.

To conclude this section, I want to highlight the progress we have made at Trinity, our office store in La Défense delivered in November, 2020. The building is now over 60% lead at very good rates with significant interest from potential tenants for the remaining available space. Similar to our destination strategy at shopping centers, our office projects follow the same approach.

Creating companies destinations that meet tenant needs, even in the post-pandemic working environment. Trinity has shown that if you at the right location and the right product, you can lease it at premium rents, even in the market with 12% vacancy. We have consistently demonstrated our capabilities in this area with projects such as Majunga as well. And we'll do this again with our Triangle development project launched a few weeks ago with our partner, AXA Investment Managers.

With that, I will hand over to Fabrice.

Fabrice Mouchel

Thank you, Jean-Marie, and hello everyone. Jean-Marie has painted a clear picture of our performance in 2021 with a clear improvement seen in H2, even with the emergence of the Omicron variant in Q4, this improvement is visible across all groups’ KPIs, beat rent collection, leasing activity and vacancy. We also made significant progress with our deleveraging program and further improved our liquidity position.

Adjusted recurring earnings for full year 2021 stands at €6.91 per share compared to €7.28 per share in 2020. This is above our AREPS guidance of at least €6.75. Thanks to high sales base rent on the back of strong retailer sales, as mentioned by Jean-Marie. Lower doubtful debtors provisions as collection rates improved in Q3 and Q4 and stronger operating performance in particular, thanks to the return of C&E activity.

The 5.2% decrease in AREPS reflects the impact of disposals in 2020 and 2021, as part of our comprehensive deleveraging program. I will take you through the various drivers on the following slide. Like-for-like net rental income was down slightly by 1.6% for the whole portfolio, improving significantly compared to negative 22.4% in H1 and negative 26.4% last year.

Moving now to a breakdown of full year 2021 adjusted recurring EPS. The impact of disposals completed in 2020 and 2021 was €0.68 per share. Restating 2020 for these disposals, our 2021 AREPS increased by 4.7%. This was driven by successful deliveries during 2020 and 2021, in particular the Valley Fair and Garden State Plaza extensions, the Fashion Pavilion at Westfield La Maquinista and Westfield Mall of the Netherlands.

We also benefited from the recovery of the C&E activity in the second half. Our decision to secure a strong liquidity position to support our deleveraging program resulted in increased financial expenses with a negative impact of €0.11. Our performance also reflects resilient retail activity. NRI for shopping centers, on the like-for-like basis was done by 1.2%, a major improvement given H1 figures of minus 21.8%. Under IFRS 16, we have to straight line the rent relief over the duration of the lease whenever we received concessions for the rent relief provided. If you exclude the straight-lining impacts for 2020 and 2021, and only take into account the cash impact of COVID-19 rent relief in these two years, like-for-like NRI would be up marginally by 0.5%.

This is made of 7% decrease from net closures, renewals and relettings, largely the direct effect of the pandemic on vacancy and leasing. While the impact from COVID-19 rent relief was limited. The contribution for sales base rents increased 2% at group level with strong performance in the U.S. and the UK. The other category also increased, thanks to lower doubtful debtors as collection rates improve as well as high variable income from parking and commercial partnership as Jean-Marie outlined.

Looking at our performance by region now, NRI was down 7.5% in Continental Europe and minus 4.3% excluding COVID rent relief straight-lining impact. UK NRI was up 26.4%, including the proceeds of an insurance claim, covering some loss of revenue, excluding this insurance claim. The like-for-like NRI growth in the UK was 17.4%. This performance also reflects a low basis for comparison as like-for-like NRI in 2020 was down by 49%. U.S. NRI on the like-for-like basis was positive up 12.7%, net closures renewals and relettings were impacted by higher vacancy over the period, as well as rent down lift in particular on short-term deals. These down lifts were partially compensated by higher SBR up 7.7%.

Moving now to rent collection. Rent collection improved in the second half as centers reopened, the Omicron had an impacting Q4 albeit limited. First and second quarter collection rates have also improved since we reported half year results increasing from 73% to 83% and 85% respectively today. For the full year based on all rents invoiced, rent collection stands at 88% for the group and 92% in H2. This is up from 72% at the half year and 80% at full year 2020.

As you can see on the right hand side, the group maintains a conservative approach to bad debt provisions, the amounts invoice, but not collected have been either booked as rent relief, reducing the rental revenues are fully provisioned. 2021 also a significant decrease in bankruptcies versus as 2020 as retailer performance improved with 57% fewer than last year, the 281 stores affected by bankruptcies across the group portfolio represent 2.4% of total stores compared to 5.2% last year.

The biggest improvement was in the U.S. with the number of impacted units falling from 6.5% to 1.5% as restrictions were lifted earlier and retailer performance improved. Once again, thanks to the quality of our asset tenants. The tenants remain in place or even were replaced in the majority of the cases representing 81% of the units affected compared to 71% in 2021.

Moving now to vacancy. In H2 vacancy levels came down in all regions reaching 7% at group level at year-end. This follows an increase during H1 from 8.3% at December, 2020 to 8.9% at June, 2021. The vacancy rate in Continental Europe decreased from 5% at half year to 4% at year-end with improvements in all countries, in particular, Austria now stands at below 1%; Central Europe at 3% and France and Spain, both at 3.6%.

UK vacancies decreased from 12.2% to 10.6%, but remain above 2019 levels, mainly in Westfield London due to bankruptcies and retailers that did not reopen after lockdown. The U.S. is also tracking downwards, vacancy increased slightly between December 2020 and June 2021, but fell sharply in H2 to reach 11%. This figure is below year-end 2020 levels.

The vacancy rates for U.S. flagship assets, excluding WTC and San Francisco, i.e. those most affected by work from home orders was 9.3%. This was an improvement from 12% at year end 2020 and 12.4% at H1 2021. This vacancy reduction was driven by our pragmatic and effective leasing strategy. Letting activity has returned to 2019 levels as URW signed new leases or renewals with a number of premium brands who continue to invest in factitious space and concepts at URW centers.

In total URW signed 2,299 deals up 2% compared to full year 2019 and 60% versus full year 2020. This trend was consistent across Europe and the U.S. with a fairly even balance between renewals and lettings and relettings. Short-term deals contributed to this leasing activity and were mainly concentrated on renewals in the U.S. as indicated in H1.

Looking now at lettings in more detail. As Jean-Marie said, our strategy to use short-term deals to limit vacancy without affecting long-term value has paid off. For the full year, the uplift for deals over 36 months was positive 1.8% from 1.3% in H1. This demonstrates the long-term appeal of our assets and retailers increasing confidence in the outlook.

Looking specifically at Continental Europe. The new rents sign were in line with passing rents at minus 0.5%, including both long-term and short-term deals compared with minus 2.2% in H1. And as the operating environment improved during the year, we also saw a lower proportion of short-term deals in H2 than in H1. In H1 they represented 56% of total leases signed at group level down to 45% in H2. And as you can see from the charts, the U.S. saw the biggest change between H1 and H2 with long-term deals moving from 28% to 44% of leases signed.

At group level, the MGR change on these short-term deals was minus 13.4% from minus 13.8% in H1, with differences between regions reflecting the respective vacancy levels. As Jean-Marie also said, the lost MGR on short-term deals was partially compensated by sales based rent top-ups thanks to improved retailer sales performance in 2021.

So let's use the U.S. where the proportion of short-term leases has been most significant to look more closely now at the strong performance in sales based rents. In total, the contribution of sales based rents to U.S. shopping centers increased from €18.3 million in 2020 to €50.1 million in 2021, an increase of around €32 million in total. €18.8 million related to leased signed before 2021. This represents a doubling of the sales based rents on the back of stronger retailer performance in 2021 and impact of short-term deals signed in previous years.

For the rest i.e., €13 million, they relate to sales based rent linked to renewals and relettings signed in 2021, which were mainly short-term deals. This amount only reflects part of the full year SBR impact as they depend on the effective date of these leases. Now, when we analyze the sales based rents coming from these deals based on conservative assumptions and seasonal effects, they would be just under €22 million. This provides a significant compensation for the €22.1 million loss in MGR on 2021 relettings and renewals in the U.S., i.e., the difference between the new rents and the previous rents in place on a full year basis.

This demonstrates the validity of our leasing strategy. We maintain a similar level of total revenues with a larger proportion of sales based rents, while preserving the long-term value of our assets. And this positions us to negotiate under better conditions whenever these short-term deals expire.

Moving now to offices. NRI is down due to the disposal of the SHiFT, Les Villages 3, 4 and 6, and Le Blériot office buildings with a total impact of minus €23 million. On a like-for-like basis NRI was positive in France and down 6.6% on a group basis. These like-for-like figures do not include Trinity Tower in La Défense, which was delivered at the end of 2020 with no preletting and is now 63% let with seven leases signed with blue chip tenants. As mentioned by Jean-Marie, these leases were signed at very good terms with an average rental level of around €560 per square meter, despite an overall increase in the vacancy rate in the La Défense market. This demonstrates the quality of this asset and URW’s know-how in this space,

The return of convention exhibition activity was a major positive after a first half with almost no shows or events as a result of restrictions. In H2, all restrictions were lifted except for the requirement to show negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination to attend events. On a volume basis, H2 2021 was broadly comparable with H2 2019, the last normal comparative period with 278 events versus 294, respectively.

As of the end of January, there were 401 pre-bookings for 2022 of which 254 are non-considerable. Total pre-bookings for 2022 on a volume basis represent 81% of the pre-bookings as at the same point in 2018, the relevant comparative period. And as previously stated, activities expected to return to normal in 2023, where we all also expect to benefit from the buildup to the Paris Olympics from H2 2023 onwards.

The return of convention exhibition activities reflected in these results with a strong improvement compared to full year 2020 and between H1 and H2 2021. 2021 H1 saw a negative net operating income as all venues were closed, but thanks to the recovery in the second half, the end result was a net operating income of €55 million for the year. Compared to full year 2019 net operating income was down 64.8% as 2021 net operating income only reflected half a year of activity and was still below pre-COVID levels.

Moving now to our portfolio evaluations, which stand at €54.5 billion at a 3.3% reduction versus year end 2020. This is primarily due to €1.9 billion of disposals and foreclosures, a like-for-like evaluation of almost €2 billion, mainly attributable to retail with some stabilization in H2 and I will come back to this. This decline was partly offset by CapEx and acquisitions of €1.1 billion and a positive forex impact of €1.2 billion due to the strengthening of the U.S. dollar and sterling against the euro.

The like-for-like value of the retail portfolio decreased year-on-year by €1.8 billion or 4.4%. In Continental Europe, which represents 69% of the gross market value of the retail portfolio, valuations are bottoming out, down 2% for the year and only minus 0.3% in H2. These valuations are supported by the disposal prices achieved on sales signed or completed in 2021 and in early 2022. This includes the sale of €1.1 billion of assets completed at an average 1.6% premium to last appraisals.

UK evaluations, which represent 6% of the retail portfolio have seen the largest total decrease in valuation over the last three years at minus 42%. Valuations were done 14% in 2021, including 9.1% in H1 and 5.2% in H2. The net initial yield of the UK portfolio now stands at 5.3%, while the net potential yield taken into account the current level of vacancy in the UK is 6.3% for what are the two best assets in the UK. U.S. assets were done 8.2% in 2021 split between 2.7% in H1 and 5.5% in H2, reflecting appraisals adjustments on the discount rate and lower cash flows.

Looking ahead, now a key question you may have relates to the impact of increasing inflation and interest rates on valuations. From a cash flow standpoint, we expect to benefit from increasing inflation. In Continental Europe, all rents are indexed usually based on the consumer price index. As you can see on the graph on the right hand side, URW’s rents in Continental Europe have historically tracked inflation evolution with a one year delay as rental index session in a given year is based on the inflation of the previous year.

UK and U.S. leases are not indexed as in Continental Europe, but around half of all leases are tied to retailer sales in the UK and 90% in the U.S., we will therefore benefit indirectly from inflation through sales based rents, representing 5.5% in 2021 net rental income for the UK and 15.9% for the U.S.

Looking next at the potential impact of increased interest rates on valuation. URW shopping center evaluation saw an increase in the risk premium attached to these assets. At year end, this risk premium assessed as the difference between the net initial lead of the assets and the 10 risk free rate to that 440 basis points in France, 460 basis points in the UK and 280 basis points in the U.S. This risk premium has increased in recent years as a result of uncertainty generated by the COVID crisis.

This risk premium will be less justified as the performance of these asset recover as we started to see in H2 2021. Cap rates are protected by high risk premiums, which are expected to provide a buffer and absorb rate increase, making the valuations less sensitive compared to other classes. In addition, the natural hedge against inflation provided by retail assets, as we've just seen, should increase the interest of investors looking for real assets with visible cash flows.

Looking now at the liability side, as you can see on the graph, the group's financial debt is fully hedged. Others with debt kept at fixed rate also hedge instruments. Hedging instruments will even be in excess of the debt to be covered as our debt decreases as a result of our deleveraging program. We'll adjust hedging levels accordingly, and the increase in interest rate will also provide the positive effect on the mark-to-market of the debt and of the financial instruments.

Finally, the impact of rates increase on the recurring financial expenses is limited. Thanks to the hedging instruments that we have in place. If the three months Euribor or U.S. LIBOR rates were to increase by 25 basis points above December 2021 levels the impact on the group’s P&L for 2022 would be minus €22 million, mainly due to our net debt in euros hedged through caps. And if these rates were to increase by 100 basis points, i.e., 4x times more, the impact would be €33 million as the caps on the debt in euros would be activated.

And if these rates were to then increase by another 100 basis points to 200 basis points, the additional impact would be less than €2 million. In total, this only represents 3% of the total expected result for the year in case of a 200 basis point increase in rates. And as a reminder, rates have increased since year-end 2021. The reference used to compute this sensitivity analysis by four basis points for Euribor where we have the highest sensitivity, 15 basis points for the U.S. LIBOR and 53 basis points for the Sonya rate in the UK, for which we are fully hedged.

Looking now at the NAV on Slide 37. The EPRA net reinstatement value stands at €159.6 per share at December 2021. The 4.3% decrease is mainly driven by the revaluation of investment properties, particularly the like for like retail valuation outlined already. This was partially offset by written recurring results, capital gains on disposals and positive FX moves as mentioned earlier,

Moving now to financial ratios where our loan to value has been positively impacted by the decrease in net debt. Thanks to our deleveraging progress.

IFRS net financial debt stands at €22.6 billion at the end of 2021, down from €24.2 billion at year-end 2020. This is €1.6 billion decrease mainly as a result of the €2.3 billion of disposals and €1 billion of return earnings. It'll also include a negative FX impact of 0.4 billion as well as the 1.1 billion spent in CapEx in 2021 as we continued to invest on our assets and project. This debt is €22.1 billion on a pro forma basis for the disposals signed in 2022.

Despite the decrease in value mentioned year, the LTV decreased from 44.7% at the end of 2022 to 43.3% at year end. And this falls further to 42.5% if you factor in the signed disposals I've just mentioned. On a proportionate basis, the LTV stands at 44.9% and 44.2% pro forma for the same disposals versus 46.3% last year.

URW's key credit ratios demonstrate an improving trend between H1 and H2 as shopping centers reopen and financial performance improved. These ratios remain impacted by the 33% decrease in EBITDA registered since 2019 as a result of COVID. So as our debt continues to decrease and EBITDA recovers, we expect to see significant improvement in these ratios in 2022.

URW also continued to benefit from favorable access to credit markets and its strong liquidity position. In 2021, we raised €1.25 billion of bonds with an average coupon of 1.05% and around 10-year maturity. The Group also raised around €500 million in mortgage debt to facilitate the disposal of assets through joint ventures. The Group also worked on the extension of its great facilities with a signing of almost €4 billion of credit facilities in 2021.

Thanks to these signings, the Group has €9.9 billion of great facilities and an increased average debt maturity of 8.6 years. To optimize cash without impacting our liquidity profile, the Group repaid ahead of schedule €1.1 billion of debt maturing within the year. Our cash position still stands at €2.3 billion at year-end 2021 in line with December 2020 levels, despite these anticipated repayments.

In total, cash plus the credit facilities stands at €12.1 billion covering the Group's funding needs for the next 36 months, even without raising any additional debt or completing further disposals.

This is 12 months more coverage than our position last year. Deleveraging remains the key financial priority for the Group. And we have made significant progress during 2021 on each of the pillars that we presented to you last year.

Jean-Marie has commented on our objective to radically reduce our exposure to the U.S. I'm going to share more detail on our European disposal program of €4 billion, which is now 62% complete and the 2021 progress in streamlining the U.S. portfolio of regional assets.

In terms of CapEx, they amounted to around €1 billion in 2021 in line with the Group's commitment to limit it CapEx to maximum of €2 billion for 2021 and 2022. I will take you through the development pipeline in more detail in particular, the partnership model that allows us to launch selected projects without impacting our balance sheet.

As Jean-Marie outlined, we made significant progress on our European disposal program in 2021. These disposals amounted to €2.5 billion, including disposals signed in 2022. Overall, they were achieved at a cumulative 6.2% premium to the last appraisals at the net initial yield of 4.4%. As you can see, there's a fairly even speed between retail and office disposals with €1.1 billion of retail disposals, and €1.4 billion of office.

On the retail side, there are two broad types of transactions. The first type is the full sale of assets that are non-core to our flagship destination strategy due to the location or size. We intend to fully dispose of these as we've done in the past. The most recent example being the sale of Solna Centrum, in Stockholm to a fully own subsidiary of the major Swedish pension fund Alecta cashed in on February the first. The second type relates to selected flagship assets. We'll target the sale of stakes in joint venture partnership with institutional players, where we will continue to control, manage the asset and receive fees for asset and property management services.

As initiation of this strategy on February 7, the Group agreed the sale of a 45% stake in Westfield Carré Sénart to insurance companies, Sogecap and Cardif Insurance, at a price in line with latest appraisal. On the office side, the focus has been on the full disposal of metro offices as we've done in the past. The most recent example, being the sale and lease back of the Group's headquarters at 7 Adenauer in Paris.

Based on our achievements in 2021 and the processes currently ongoing, we are fully confident in our ability to deliver the remaining disposals of 1.5 billion by the end of 2022 to meet the €4 billion target we set ourselves.

In 2021, we continue to streamline the U.S., portfolio with a focus on assets operating significantly below the average in terms of occupancy and sales intensity. As a result of this process, we transferred five weaker assets and then non-recourse debt through voluntary for foreclosures. This process resulted in the recognition of $111 million U.S. dollar of debt on an IFRS basis and a positive net cash gain of €44 million as the book value of these assets was below the debt financing then. In addition, URW completed the disposal of its 50% stake in the Palisade residential building at Westfield UTC at a 15% premium to last appraisals.

With financing markets reopening and strong operational performance, the Group is confident that it'll be able to execute its U.S. deleveraging plans over the course of 2022, 2023.

We continued to reduce our development pipeline, which stands at 3.2 billion at December, 2021 from 4.4 billion in December 2020. To put this in context in 2018, our pipeline was Circa €12 billion. Deliveries with an average rating of 94% represent the main component for this change in 2021. Successful delivery of these assets in particular, mall of Netherlands generated a valuation surplus in 2021 compared to less appraisal values and historical cost.

The JV partnership on Triangle also supported a reduction in our development pipeline. Of our €3.2 billion pipeline, €2.4 billion is for committed projects, of which €1.4 billion has been invested to date. The remaining €1.9 billion that remains to be spent includes €1.1 billion and committed projects and a flexible control component of €0.8 billion, which we can assess based on range of factors, including our deleveraging progress.

Out now to give you a quick update on two key mixed use projects under development representing 68% of the committed pipeline. Starting with the Gaîté Montparnasse project, one of the largest and most ambitious urban development projects in Paris with a total investment cost of around €480 million.

Les Ateliers Gaîté shopping and entertainment complex is 80% prelet. The office space is fully let to Hague, a co-working operator. The site also includes housing units and renovated public library. The Pullman Montparnasse hotel, which is also part of the project was delivered last year and is managed by Accor.

The second project is Westfield HamburgÜberseequartier, a mixed use urban district and compassing retail office, residential and hotel space. It is the largest active city center project in Europe and is set to open in H2 2023 with a total investment cost of €1.3 billion. The retail component is already almost 50% prelet, while the hotel component is fully let. These developments should generate a stabilized NRI in excess of €110 million creating future growth for the company.

As we stated at the half year, the Group will only consider launching new control projects after completing its deleveraging program or through joint venture partnership that would allow the Group to reduce its capital location on these projects while generating development or management fees.

I wanted to take you through a project where we are deploying this type of partnership, the Triangle development in Paris. Triangle is a 180 meter high tower that combines office space with a conference center, auditorium, cultural center, shopping gallery, and a four star hotel. It is set to become a landmark building in the thriving media and telecom cluster of the Southwest of Paris. The project incorporates the highest environmental construction standards, notably in terms of energy efficiency and carbon footprint.

Our success in leasing, the Trinity tower gives us full confidence to do the same for this project generating attractive growth prospects and returns. In November, URW signed a co-investment partnership with AXA Investment Managers retaining a 30% stake and an agreement to provide property asset and project management services.

URW will also benefit from a promote further improving returns. Initial work started at the end of 2021 with an expected delivery in 2026. Construction is expected to create more than 5,000 direct and indirect jobs within the community. We'll provide more detail on our approach and intentions in this space at the Investor Day. That's all from me. And I will now hand back to Jean-Marie for some concluding remarks.

Jean-Marie Tritant

Thank you, Fabrice. So in conclusion, we are confident that footfall and tenant sales will continue to grow in 2022 soon reaching or exceeding 2019 levels. The robust leasing activity seen in the second half of 2021 will continue based on the unique attractiveness of our assets. We expect vacancy levels to continue to fall, and that our asset values will stabilize for long-term leases and sustained MGR levels. And we will also continue to benefit from a higher volume of sales-based rents.

Our deleveraging program is on track and we are ready to capitalize on the recovery to deliver on our targets in Europe and in the U.S. In this improving global environment, our guidance for 2022 is an adjusted recurring EPS of €8.20 to €8.40. With the recovery plan share at the start of 2021 fully in place and demonstrating its strengths. It is the right moment to look at the future and share of our vision and strategy going forward at our upcoming Investor Day.

With that, I will open it up to questions. Thank you.

We have our first question from Florent Laroche-Joubert from Oddo BHF.

Florent Laroche-Joubert

Yes, sir. Thank you. Hello, everyone. So thank you for the presentation. I may have two questions if I may. The first one is on the reduction of the U.S. financial exposure. So you seem to be very confident to reach your target. So would it be possible maybe to have more colors on the stage on where you are in terms of discussion? So as you already advanced discussion for some project of for reducing your financial exposure. So this is maybe the first question.

Second question would be on your guidance. So what does it include in terms of disposal for 2022? And so will it be also possible maybe to have a potential guidance if 2022 would have been a normal year? So thank you very much.

Jean-Marie Tritant

Thank you for your question. On – I will take the one on the radical reduction of our U.S. exposure over 2022 and 2023. As we said, we are – we have been doing our homework. We determined a series of options and we are confident looking at two things. First, our operations being on track. Second, seeing the CMBS market reopening for high-quality assets that we'd be able to drastically reduce our financial exposure to the U.S. going forward over the course of 2022 and 2023. So that what I can tell you this strong confidence in our ability to do it.

Fabrice Mouchel

Regarding now the – your question on the disposals. In fact, they include the completion of our European disposal program, because as we stated, we have a plan of €4 billion. We've already achieved €2.5 billion. And so we are left with €1.5 billion to be achieved by the end of 2022. And so this is incorporated as well as some adjustments and future of further streamlining of our U.S. regional assets. So these are the elements that are included.

When it comes now to the guidance for 2022, we have not back, we have not come back to pre-COVID levels, and this is what you've seen in particular on the C&E activity. You've seen that H1 2021 at a zero performance because the convention exhibition centers were closed. There was a strong improvement in H2, 57 million of net operating income, but are still far from the normalized regular year of 157 million that was the pre – the last pre-COVID year of 2019.

And the other illustration is that when it comes to the pre-booking level, we are at 81% of the 2018 pre-booking levels, meaning that we're not yet back to pre-COVID levels.

And by the same way for the retail activity, there will be still some lagging effect of the COVID pandemic because the starting point in terms of vacancy is higher than what we had pre-COVID. It has decreased as Jean-Marie mentioned, and as we've mentioned by 190 basis points in issue. So it is a strong improvement, but we are still at 7% versus usually 5% level pre-COVID. So this still embarks this impact, as well as the impact of the negative downlift on short-term deals that we have signed in 2021. So that's why 2022 will not yet be back to pre-COVID levels in terms of underlying operating performance.

Next question from [indiscernible] from BNP Exane.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Thank you very much for the presentation. Couple of questions if I may. Yes, I think five. I will try to be to be short. The first one, in terms of credit rating, you seem to have improved your LTV position. Have you initiated any discussion with agencies for potentially revising your rating or your outlook? And also if you have an indication of the average cost of debt we should expect for 2022, 2023, that is the first one?

Then the second one, taking into account your words, you seem confident in transforming many short-term leases into long-term leases. So why tenants are so eager to move from longer leases is a question that they are capable to secure lower and more stable rent. So what is the rationale for tenants there?

Then third question, OCRs historically you have provided data on [indiscernible] rates for tenants. It is that relevant in the new environment now and how OCRs evolving in your portfolio? And then the fourth question in terms of CapEx I think is important. What sort of replacement and [indiscernible] in general maintenance CapEx we should expect for the next two years? And finally a word on Germany, what happened with the portfolio and rents there. There is something going on that specific market in terms of retail exposure? That would be the five questions from my side. Thank you.

Jean-Marie Tritant

Thank you for this couple of questions. Maybe I will start with the long-term leases or the – our ability to turn short-term leases into long-term leases. You see first that in between the H1 and H2, we've been able to shift the number of long-term leases to a higher proportion from what it was in H1 was 44% become 55%. Why that, because the retailers they need as well to secure their investments. So when you like, for example, Inditex with the Zara store that they open or the Nike when they open, the triple the size of the store, they need also a long-term commitment and long-term security of their own investments.

So this is where being able to look at what has been the level of performance of a store. And then having the ability to invest we see our ability to transform part of the short-term leases into long-term leases, just to secure all these tenants. And when you are doing good business, there is no reason why you want to leave, right? So this is where – this is really the strategy to rebalance and avoid having to negotiate at the worst time ever in our industry long-term commitment, when we are not able to reach our targets when the tenants wants to be secured on the way they would be able to recover sales. So that's for the long-term leases it’s already security on their own investment for the retailers.

On the OCR I think that as we – I mean, facing a huge crisis linked to the COVID restrictions, the level of sales is somehow has been globally lower than what it used to be. You see that we are back to the 2019 levels in Q4. And this will be the time where we'll be able to look at again at the OCRs, but the OCRs in 2021 and 2020, they don't mean anything. You can look get them, maybe with the level of rent relief that we granted that has been pretty huge again this year almost the same level of last year. But at that stage, I think that the OCR will be something that we can review more extensively during 2022 on the back of the 2022 performance.

Fabrice Mouchel

So regarding your question on the rating agencies of course that will be their decision. This being said we are in line and even above what we've shown them last year in terms of performance for 2021. We also highlighted and we will highlight the improvement of the environment that we've seen and the performance in H2 including the leasing activity, the reduction of vacancy, the rent collection, the disposal progress that we've made. And so we'll see the reaction when we meet with them in the course of March.

Last your question regarding the cost of debt, so it has increased from 2020 to 2021, mainly as a result of cash that we had to get and to secure in order to pursue our deleveraging program in the best conditions. This was €2.3 billion at year end. It was €2.3 billion at the year end 2020 as well.

So basically above €2 billion of cash which has a cost of €0.50. So this was the main driver for the year cost of debt. It is likely to stay the same in 2022 as we'll continue to have this strong cash position. Now, when it comes to the sensitivity to interest rates, as I've mentioned, we have a very limited sensitivity to interest rate and in particular on the euro side where we have the highest exposure, it is €20 million in total, but you see that it would be just for – it would be for 25 basis points increase. And today on the euro side, we've only seen 4 basis points increase. So there should be a stability of the cost of debt in total.

Unidentified Analyst

That was a CapEx maybe.

Operator

Fabrice Mouchel

And sorry, sorry, the maintenance CapEx – you're right. The maintenance CapEx, you have all the details in the MD&A. They are in the region of €70 million to €80 million per year.

Next question with Sander Bunck from Barclays.

Sander Bunck

Hi, team. Good morning and thanks very much for the presentation. Two questions for my side, please. First one is on your thinking around indexation and rent increases as we enter FY 2022 and just wanted to make sure I get this right. So I think Eurozone CPIs running roughly currently around 5% or so and most of your European leases have an inflation element to it. Is it fair to assume that on that basis that just leaving everything the same that on the indexed element of your leases in Europe should increase in FY 2022 by roughly the same amount? Or is it not that simple? That's my first question.

Fabrice Mouchel

I think, as you've seen in fact when we've put the evolution of the CPI and the indexation that we've been able to capture in NRI with the one year delay, there is a strong correlation. So I think that would be a fair assumption to assume that. Being mentioned that the figures that you are mentioning, the 5%, is in some regions not across the board. So that would not be the same magnitude, but I think the figures that you've seen in terms for CPI for 2021 should have a positive impact on 2022 rents as shown on the graph.

Sander Bunck

And I presume on that basis, you can't give a base case for like-for-like rent growth guidance for FY 2022, because the FY 2021 CPI numbers are pretty much unknown. Do you have a sense of what that potentially could be?

Fabrice Mouchel

I mean, just look at the graph and you'll see the level that is likely to be, it will mention that not all the leases are indexed at the beginning of the year. And if I take, for instance the French example, leases are spread over the fourth – the four quarters, and therefore part of the indexation is known, but it's only 20% of the indexation for the year that is that known with the leases that are indexed on the Q3 of last year. So again I think this graph shows you a good proxy for what the indexation is likely to have terms of impact for us in 2022.

Sander Bunck

Okay, great. Thank you. And the other question I had was coming back kind of on the stabilized earnings number numbers. If I understood correctly I think most of the upside that you're seeing in terms of stabilizing earnings appeared to be coming mainly from the Convention & Exhibition center, if I understand correctly, but please correct me if I didn't get that right. I was just wondering if you were to sell 100% of the U.S. and kind of what would on your estimates roughly be the earnings impact of that? Like what is the current earnings contribution from the U.S. business to the overall AREPS?

Fabrice Mouchel

I mean, on your first question, we took the example of the C&E just to illustrate that we are not back in 2022 to pre-COVID levels and what applies to the C&E activity also applies to the retail activity. And in particular, as I've mentioned, because our starting point in terms of vacancy is higher than what we had pre-COVID at 7%, even though it has decreased and we still suffer from or we are still impacted by the down lift that we've signed leases at in 2021. So that's why my point was taken as an example of the C&E activity, but the same that would apply for the retail activity. And we'll see, of course, as the vacancy decreases a much more stabilized or normalized level in the years following 2022. The other impact, by the way, for 2022 compared to 2021, 2019 or pre-COVID levels is also as I've mentioned the cost of debt, which is likely to stay above in 2022 compared to the 2019 level, again, due to this strong cash position that we have gathered to operate and to deliver our deleveraging program in the best conditions.

Sander Bunck

Okay. And just on – sorry. And just on – the question on the U.S., if you were to sell 100% of the U.S., what would be the earnings impact of that?

Fabrice Mouchel

I think you have the data when it comes to the NRI activity generated by the U.S. in the MD&A. You have also the detail on the debt. So we can give you all the elements, but you have all the building blocks in the documentation.

Sander Bunck

Okay. Thank you very much.

Next question from Bruno Duclos from Invest Securities.

Bruno Duclos

Thank you. Good morning. My first question is regarding Carré Sénart, which was one of your best flagship especially in 2019. Is there any specific reason why this asset was disposed? And is the deal structure in the same way as the [indiscernible] deal in terms of creating an SPV? And my second question is regarding the short-term leases. What is the view of the appraisers on these assets in terms of rents? Do they assume that in the long-term the rents will be the same as the one you have right now, including the SBR? And in terms of discounting cash flow, do they take into account the fact that the NRI is more volatile and you have, of course less visibility given the short term period of the lease?

Jean-Marie Tritant

On Carré Sénart, I will give you the question on your NRI or the valuation impact [indiscernible], but on the Carré Sénart this is the same kind of deal that the one that we had with [indiscernible] in terms of structure. Carré Sénart in itself is a very, very strong asset and where we continue to see potential and growth, which has been fully renovated and extended. So which is also in terms of requirement in terms of investment is somehow giving us the ability for a potential investor to see that it doesn't have to put additional CapEx. So we have an asset that is in terms of valuation and requirements in terms of investment, some are very secured. And that's why you can then optimize the value as well for us. We have been selling this asset for valuation is around circa €1 billion. So this is a balance in between potential of development and as well, value created and the assets that would be the most appealing for investors. So that’s the way we look at it, we keep 55%, we continue to consolidate the asset. So that's a good deal for us as well as for our JV partner.

Fabrice Mouchel

And when it comes to the short-term deals, in fact, they take into account the short-term deals for the remaining duration and then they make assumptions in terms of vacancy to release the vacant units or – the units vacated at the expiry of the short-term deals and the own assumptions in terms of estimated rental value for the units which would be in fact the own assumptions on this front.

Bruno Duclos

And do they take higher discount rates for this kind of assets?

Jean-Marie Tritant

I think that what they look at – the turnover rent is based on what, the sales base rent is based on what, is based on the sales track record. So when you look at the sales density per square meter of our assets down amongst the best in our markets. And we have the track record, so that's the way that they can converge in terms of discount rate of these revenues to what is for the MGR. And as we shown as well, in 2021 with the recovery of the sales for our tenant is that we've been able to recapture what we gave up in terms of MGR for the short-term leases. So they take assumptions that we capture a part of the turnover rent.

Bruno Duclos

Thank you.

[Technical Difficulty]

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, good morning. Can we just go back to the plans for the U.S. portfolio for a second, please? How wedded or otherwise are you to a disposal there? And what I mean by that is I'm conscious of improving operating fundamentals in the U.S., but also you need to deleverage. So are you looking at just a wholesale disposal, the whole portfolio, are you happy to sell some of your better assets there? 70% of the values in only five assets or are you happy for JVs and in all of this, I am conscious that earlier this week, one of your U.S. peers said that it feels no pressure to grow externally or to consolidate the market there. So how do you feel about all of that?

Jean-Marie Tritant

I feel pretty good at this conference because, again, I see – so I remember last year where the market was totally closed and we see – now we see the assets back on track, operations back on track, occupancy going up, MGR uplift, more long-term lease than short-term leases. And even our assets are gaining market share. That's what's going on. When you have the brands that are closing stores and then opening stores with us and extending the footprint, what it means, it means that we are gaining market share because as they are closing stores somewhere.

And I see the differentiation, you start to see that there is better or increase the transition in between A-rated modes and B and C modes. And you see that through somehow the reopening of the CMBS market onto the high quality mode. So all these give us strong confidence in our ability to execute on our plan as announced and as I said, we have several options and determine several options and we'll then go from there.

Unidentified Analyst

But several options meaning you're happy to keep the portfolio and not sell disclose?

Jean-Marie Tritant

No. So what we said is that we reduce drastically or radically our U.S. financial exposure to the U.S. market. This will do.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you.

Next question from Jonathan Kownator from Goldman Sachs.

Jonathan Kownator

Good morning. Thanks for taking my question. I just have one, given the progress that you are making on disposal, your strong confidence in completing your European program in 2022 and the progress you're highlighting for the U.S., is there a scenario in which you could actually pay a dividend for 2022, as opposed to delaying the payment back of the – the dividend to 2023? Thank you.

Fabrice Mouchel

We have set a clear deleveraging program, which includes the suspension of the dividend for fiscal years 2020, 2021 and 2022. We are progressing well on this deleveraging program and we'll stick to this program.

Jonathan Kownator

Okay, thanks.

Next question from Steven Bramley-Jackson from HSBC.

Steven Bramley-Jackson

Thank you very much and good morning. Good set of results. Good presentations. So thank you very much for that. My question is actually around the capital raise. So clearly your equity is discounting, I suppose, what we call a back foot capital raise, although you argued that wasn't necessary and when you took up your positions within Unibail. But what I'd like to know is, is there a realistic scenario not a blue sky scenario, but just a realistic scenario under which it's possible that you don't have to raise capital as your business recovers or is it given that you will have to raise capital at some point in order to sort of replenish your profits for growth? And then in which case, it's just a question of how much and when. So I like some bit more about capital raise potential. Thank you.

Fabrice Mouchel

Thank you for this question. So as I've stated, we have set this plan to deleverage the company, which includes four pillars, the European disposal program, the radical reduction for exposure to the U.S., the suspension of the dividend and the CapEx limitation. We will stick to this program. We are confident in our capacity to achieve that. And once we have completed this program, we’ll resume our distribution policy. We can come back as well, reinvesting in particular on new projects. And so the plan is to stick strictly to the program that we've set.

Steven Bramley-Jackson

Right. So in terms of the order, you will complete the program even before your consider a capital raise?

Fabrice Mouchel

Our plan is to deleveraging the program through the four pillars that we've mentioned.

Steven Bramley-Jackson

Okay. All right. Thank you.

Next question from Stuart McLean from Macquarie.

Stuart McLean

Good morning. Thanks for your time. Just one question for me, just want to think about a little bit of the disconnect between the 5% reduction in asset values in the U.S. over the last six months which was said to be the lower cash flows and also change in discount rate. And given that initial yield has changed. I'm assuming that's the discount rate is impacted by lower growth, difficult to understand that and just marrying up that 5% decline with your commentary around the U.S. starting to improve quite drastically. So what’s the disconnect there, please?

Fabrice Mouchel

I think the point is that the evaluations are based on the appraisers assumptions. So they’ve just assessed – reassessed the assumption, and this includes the cash flow growth element. And you’ll see also some details on the cash flow growth that they have for the asset that has been adjusted. And so that’s what explained this evolution. And as well, they – as well have had a higher discount rate, which explains also this evolution. And what you see also is that the net initial yield in particular for the flagship asset has not evolved that much, but when it comes to the net potential yield incorporating the vacancy impact here, we saw an extension and expansion of this net potential yield of around 20 basis points.

Stuart McLean

Yes. So I’m just trying to wonder what’s happened in valuations over the last six months when things have been appearing to optically get better. But valuers are continuing to cut their cash flow assumptions. And so even though, the commentary says that things are getting a lot better. Just really trying to understand how confident are you in the valuers assessment of asset values today? Or you have to give us some idea of what occupancy assumptions are around, what growth assumptions are, sitting in those DCS continue to get cuts, despite things turning around?

Fabrice Mouchel

I think we are providing with all the details that are used by the appraisers beats the discount rate, exit cap rate, and the long-term growth. One of the key elements that explained this difference is the fact that the NRI for the last year of the computation for the exit evaluation has come down by 3% in this semester, which explains this evolution.

Stuart McLean

Okay. Thank you.

Next question from Markus Kulessa from Bank of America.

Markus Kulessa

Hi. Thank you very much for taking my questions. First, very quick one on Carré Sénart I understood right, €1 billion is the value of the full asset. So the share have sold is €0.5 billion net proportionate impact.

Fabrice Mouchel

In fact, the asset is valued around €1 billion. We have €300 million of debt. So basically the net equity is €700 million. You take 45% of that and that’s why you get to these €280 billion proceeds, which corresponds to the deleveraging impact of these disposals on Carré Sénart.

Markus Kulessa

Okay. Thank you. And the next on indexation, or on the like-for-like growth. You had in the full year 2021 hopefully 1% indexation and the 6% negative effect on renewals and relettings. The 6%, how much of it is COVID related or temporary? I’m trying to understand how much or what these numbers could be next year on a normal world.

Fabrice Mouchel

I think as mentioned this figure of minus, I mean, 7% on the leasing part is connected to the increase in vacancy that we have seen between 2020 – over the period between 2020 and 2021. Overall on average, even though there was an improvement in H2, but the vacancy level has increased in the first half quite significant. And of course, this has had an effect. The second effect is due to the down lift at which we’ve signed in particular short-term deals, which has a negative effect over the duration of these short-term deals, which is partly compensated by sales based rent, but which is not part of this category, which comes in the other category.

So this lagging effect will still be there in 2022 in terms of short-term deals because they have the maturity of around two years and therefore we will still suffer from that in 2022. And the vacancy will decline over time and we’ll see an effect – better effect in 2022, though, not back to a pre-COVID level on the normalized situation. So that’s why we said that in 2022, we’ll continue to have the lagging effect of the COVID crisis, both on the vacancy side and on the uplift and leasing side.

Markus Kulessa

Okay. Thank you. Very quick on the U.S. malls. Just on the overhead costs related to the U.S., if we would assume a full disposal of U.S., what reduction in overhead would be linked to it? And then have you given a timeline to credit agencies for the U.S. reduction?

Fabrice Mouchel

We are discussing effectively with the rating agency and we presenting them the plan. So we presented them the plan that was presented to you in terms of, again, radical reduction of our U.S. exposure, which is in line with what – which was told you. And therefore, what will be presented to the rating agencies is just what we presented to you. So just in line and that’s timeframe that they look at when it comes to the different disposals.

Markus Kulessa

So before 2023?

Fabrice Mouchel

Yes.

Markus Kulessa

Thank you.

Last question from Stephen Bramley-Jackson from HSBC.

Stephen Bramley-Jackson

Thank you very much. I just had a couple of very short follow-ups. The way that you are phrasing your U.S. business on the basis of sort of cutting up the portfolio or trimming the less desirable assets. So, my sense is you are wedded to a portfolio disposal. Am I right to read it in that way? And I know it would be neat and succinct to do it in that way. Is that just the expectation of how you get out of the U.S.? Or am I reading too much into your language? That’s the first question.

Jean-Marie Tritant

I think that what you can read in our language is a pretty clear commitment to reduce our financial exposure to this market. And this is what we’ll deliver. And as I said, we have determined several options, we’ll continue to streamline our original portfolio and execute on the options that we have determined for the global reduction of our exposure to the U.S.

Stephen Bramley-Jackson

I mean, [indiscernible] could it – or could it – or it more likely go out as portfolios?

Jean-Marie Tritant

Several options. Again, we’ll just reduce what you can take into account is that over 2022 and 2023, we’ll have drastically reduced our exposure to the U.S.

Stephen Bramley-Jackson

Okay. And then I appreciate, we’re only six months into 2022, but you’ve got geographically pretty broad business. Are you more encouraged than you were say at the year-end for your business as at the end of December? Are you more encouraged now based on trading and operational performance than you were then?

Jean-Marie Tritant

As I said during my presentation, the trends that we saw during H2, we see them at the start of H1. So we’re very confident in the fact that again, without new COVID-19 restrictions that will be back to 2019 levels in 2022.

Stephen Bramley-Jackson

Okay. Thank you very much.

There is no more questions.

Jean-Marie Tritant

Okay. Thank you, everyone.

Fabrice Mouchel

Thank you.