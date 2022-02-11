kynny/iStock via Getty Images

When Arrow Electronics (NYSE: ARW) was founded in 1935 as a seller of radios and radio parts, it would be almost a hundred years until the importance and longevity of the industry became evident. In the time since they opened their doors, the company has diversified their offerings, by becoming a global distributor of the biggest and best brands in the sector, and amassing an impressive number of domestic and international clients. They have separated themselves into three sections of expertise: Electronic Components, Expertise Computing Solutions, and Intelligent Solutions. Their history of beneficial acquisitions proves that they have earned a place in the industry with their positive track record. Their place as a global provider of products, technology, security, and solutions has become apparent. They are a driving force in the current market, and their ability to consistently outperform predictions demonstrated flexibility to adapt to the constant changes in their sector.

Investors should take note of Arrow Electronics, as they are positioned to become the leader in their industry and have been growing consistently year after year. With its recent explosion in revenue and valuation, Arrow's accelerated market penetration is imminent.

The Future is Semiconductors

The COVID-19 pandemic brought to the attention of the global marketplace the importance of semiconductors in basically everything that makes our modern lives comfortable. With the manufacturing and logistics shutdowns, the world became a place where the necessity of the electrical components in everything became glaringly obvious all at once. This is evident across all industries but has made the most definitive impact on the auto industry, causing even huge automakers to halt vehicle production temporarily.

This unprecedented shortage of chips has led to the government stepping in - a $52 million bill was just passed to get the supply up and meet the current demand driving up pricing. This is good news for a company like Arrow Electronics since they are in a position to take advantage of the production and distribution aspects of the market. The fact that Arrow has a foothold in these areas of the market simultaneously will allow them to continue to take a lead against its competitors.

Arrow Electronics: Financials Flying Straight

This company has a natural talent for outperforming the predictions of market analysts. Their numbers and reports speak for themselves and show a company making intelligent decisions and investing in long-term solutions, not simply short-term climbs and crashes.

The company has outperformed the market growth predictions for 10 of the last 12 quarters. According to the recently released Q4 21 financial reports, it has again outperformed its (EPS) this quarter by a whopping 20.81%. The truth is that Arrow saw upturns and increases in almost all their numbers across the board. The most impressive of these is the 6.65% increase in their profit margin and the 47.67% increase in the net profit margin, a positive outlook in a highly competitive industry where fractions of a percent usually measure growth. And while their cash flow, which had increased dramatically throughout 2020 and into the beginning of 2021, has seen a significant downturn in the fourth quarter of 2021, in general terms, the company is still leading the industry with a robust financial foundation. Upwards of $9 billion in revenue is proof of this. Everything that the company is doing this year seems to be creating success and is predicted to continue well through 2022.

The financial dominance of Arrow seems to go back to 2009 when the current CEO, Michael Long, came to the company's helm. His strategy may be called aggressive, but others may simply call it innovative with an eye on the future. He developed long-term goals, and they are coming back to him in spades. Strategically minded and with a forward-looking viewpoint, Long has expertly guided the company to new heights and allowed for growth to be exponential. During his tenure, 45 acquisitions have been made for the company. This cash flow allowed the company to make serious progress over the past few years; coupled with its unrivaled customer service, the company has been valued significantly above the rest of its competition. Their performance can also be attributed to the company's performance-based incentives to its 19,600 employees. While frowned upon by some, the atmosphere of success is evident here as employees feel appreciated and valued and, in turn, find value in the work that they are doing. This is a sometimes overlooked but essential consideration to take as a larger company, and their low rate of employee turnover seems to attest to that.

Arrow's Place in the Industry

The future is looking bright for Arrow. With the new reliance on the semiconductor industry, the past cycles of high and then low demand for these products are looking to be a thing of the past. In the next fiscal year, the semiconductor industry is projected to grow to a record $680 billion globally, which will open up all kinds of new opportunities for distribution fulfillment for Arrow Electronics. Their current market share ensures that Arrow will see a large portion of this revenue. The demand for their product is still high, and the supply has not caught up yet. Their diversified business will also help them as the year progresses since controlling such a large chunk of the distribution market provides an edge that other companies don't necessarily have.

Arrow already has a face in the global market, with 180,000 international customers and 65% of its revenue coming from international customers. Though some may argue that doing business in several different currencies may pose a problem for Arrow, the risk seems low and is proving to be an excellent strategy for the company. The large growth predictions for 2022 should have Arrow looking fantastic regarding future returns on investments. On top of which the prediction of a steady demand for their products and services shows the future looking bright for Arrow.

The world has realized that the future is fueled and controlled by semiconductors and electrical components. Arrow has cemented its place as a leader, with few companies matching pace. While some may believe that the success might not last, the risks associated with Arrow are few. They are constantly innovating and improving, wanting to remain at the top - the continued spotlight on and investment in distribution for the rising demand for components should prove to be winning for Arrow Electronics.