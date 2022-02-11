Yes, Value Still Makes Sense

Paul Morigi/Getty Images Entertainment

This week, we saw tech stocks recover from the massive beating they took last month. On Wednesday, the NASDAQ-100 surged 2%, led by beaten down stocks like Meta Platforms (FB). The week before, Meta fell 26% in a single trading day after a slight earnings miss, while stocks like Snapchat (SNAP) and Amazon (AMZN) tumbled then recovered just as quickly.

The big takeaway is that investors don’t have much patience with lacklustre earnings from the big tech giants. If you look at the stocks mentioned above, you’ll notice that three fell near their earnings date then recovered, while one (that is, FB) kept going down for several days afterward. That stock was of course the one whose earnings actually disappointed, as opposed to the others, which ended up beating.

The most interesting case in Q4 earnings season was Microsoft (MSFT). It beat on earnings, then fell 5% after hours, only to reverse on strong guidance. Revenue beat by $1 billion and EPS by about 7%. No guidance was provided in the press release–it came later, in the earnings call. The fact that the stock sold off prior to the guidance suggests that investors aren’t taking any chances with potential poor results in 2022. Based on the after hours trading on January 25, it looks like MSFT would have gone the way of FB had it not been for the upbeat guidance.

We could talk all day about the extreme volatility in tech stocks and why it is occurring. Many authors have speculated that it is due to rising interest rates, overvaluation, uncertainty about COVID-19, or some combination of the above. Perhaps all of these factors play a role. But what’s sometimes lost in the discussions about tech stocks in 2022 is one simple fact:

Investors are clearly very sensitive to big tech earnings this year.

Already, we’ve seen FB crash after a slight miss, and MSFT tumble after a beat. The message from the markets is clear: even slight weakness from tech stocks won’t be tolerated this time around. If your earnings are off a little, we’re out.

Which brings us to value stocks. Rotating into value stocks was a huge theme at the start of this year, as investors braced for higher interest rate hikes. Bank stocks were among the main beneficiaries of the trend, outperforming the NASDAQ in January.

The theory was that, with interest rates rising, cheaper but slower growing stocks would be hit less than rate-sensitive growth names. Basically, the market action in January was consistent with that. But as the selloff grew deeper, more and more investors started buying the dip. People started questioning whether FB really missed badly enough to justify a 16 earnings multiple, when its revenue grew at 20%. Eventually, the talk of dip-buying turned to action, as the NASDAQ-100 rallied on Tuesday and Wednesday.

This is where we stand today. The NASDAQ remains down for the year, but is posting enough up days to recover pretty quickly. It seems investors are now eager to jump back into the big tech names. Indeed, I did a bit of this myself. In the middle of big tech earnings season, I bought the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) twice, feeling that we were near a bottom. I think I made the right call then. However, I’ll be back to buying value stocks if tech stocks go much higher than where they are now. In this article I will explain why I’m pursuing that strategy.

Interest Rates are Rising

If there’s one reason why investors are so sensitive to misses from big tech companies, interest rates are a good candidate for it. The Federal Reserve plans on raising its policy rate several times this year. Jamie Dimon signalled that the Fed could raise rates “six or seven times.” Interest rate hikes reduce the present values of assets in discounted cash flow models. That’s true whether the cash flows are growing quickly, slowly, or not at all. But the faster the growth rate, the greater the percentage impact of an interest rate hike. So tech stocks get hit harder than the average stock in a rising-rate environment.

Do higher interest rates necessarily justify a full-on market crash?

No.

But if you combine rising rates with high valuations, you get a two-hit punch that arguably justifies a selloff. When a high growth stock trades at a high multiple, the usual explanation is that the future growth means that future earnings are worth more. But when interest rates rise, it makes all this future growth less valuable. So, the high multiples become harder and harder to justify.

This present value reducing quality is always a big concern on investors’ minds. It becomes all the more pressing when we consider that the Fed hasn’t even really begun raising rates yet. It started tapering (slowing the rate of asset purchases), but it hasn’t actively begun selling assets yet. According to the St. Louis Fed, the Federal Funds Rate was still 0.08% in January. So, all of these alarming interest rate hikes haven’t even really begun.

When they do begin, then investors may grow even more skeptical of high growth tech names. We’re already seeing extreme sensitivity to less-than-ideal earnings from big tech stocks. This is in an environment where interest rate hikes are merely planned, not actually materialized. Once the Fed starts selling assets, it will become clear to investors that higher discount rates are part of the reality on the ground. That could lead to them questioning the high multiples that some tech stocks trade at.

Why Value Looks Good

In a rising rates environment, value stocks look comparatively attractive. The first reason is the obvious one: higher interest rates hit harder the higher the growth rate is. High growth stocks have future growth priced in; when the value of that growth is lowered, they should theoretically fall.

The second reason is a little more industry-specific.

There are some sectors that can actively benefit from interest rate hikes, and they’re almost all value sectors.

Take banking for example.

Banks can potentially make more money when interest rates rise. Theoretically, the profit margins on loans improve when interest rates go up. When the Federal Reserve starts selling assets, both deposit interest and loan interest tend to rise. Loan interest generally goes up more, though, so the “spread” between deposits and loans increases. It doesn’t always work out that way, but as long as there are no other costs squeezing banks’ margins, then their profits should improve when rates go up.

Bank of America (BAC) is a perfect case in point. It is first and foremost a retail bank, with consumer banking accounting for 40% of its profits. This means that its assets are very rate sensitive. A bank that is mostly involved in investment banking or wealth management won’t necessarily make a lot of money off an interest rate hike, but a traditional commercial bank will. That’s because deposit and loans operations benefit the most from the margin-expanding property of higher interest rates–brokerages do too, as I’ll explore in a minute.

Bank of America makes most of its money from lending, so it benefits from interest rate hikes. This can be confirmed by looking at its recent earnings. In the most recent quarter, BAC reported:

$0.82 per share, up 28%.

$22.1 billion in revenue, up 10%.

$1.2 billion in net interest income, up 11%.

A $851 million reserve release.

Notably, the Bank stopped referring to revenue lost to lower interest rates in this release. In the first quarter of 2021, when the Federal Funds rate declined to 0.07%, BAC explicitly blamed the low rates at the time for its lower net interest income. In the fourth quarter, after the Fed Funds rate climbed to 0.08%, revenue rose, and BAC made no comments on its effect. It may be that even the tiny one basis point increase in interest rates improved BAC’s net interest income in the quarter. The growth in deposits was obviously a bigger factor–new accounts surged by 900,000 and BAC invested the excess liquidity. Still, it seems significant that BAC stopped mentioning income lost to low interest rates in this quarter. If the one basis point increase was enough to improve interest income, then the 50 basis point hike many expect could improve it far more.

Brokerages like Charles Schwab (SCHW) also benefit from interest rate hikes. Like banks, they earn interest income; in this case, margin interest and interest from loaning out client funds. In the fourth quarter, fully 48% of SCHW’s revenue was interest revenue, and it grew 18% year-over-year. In its Q4 release, Schwab said that an increase in long-term interest rates was a tailwind for its business, so we can expect more growth from the company as rate hikes really ramp up this year.

The Bottom Line

The bottom line is this:

The pivot to value isn’t over yet. Not by a long shot. Interest rate hikes are only just beginning, and as we saw on Thursday, investors are still jittery about tech stocks. In the midst of all this, value stocks like banks and brokers actively stand to benefit from the trends that are hurting tech. Sure, it doesn’t hurt to buy tech stocks when they dip. But for the most part, current market trends seem to benefit value stocks–particularly financial services.