Investment Thesis

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) is one of the biggest Canadian cannabis companies that has been ramping up its presence in the US. However, pending actual federal legalization, the biggest cannabis market in the world is still out of bounds for TLRY, as it is still under Drug Enforcement Administration's ((DEA_) Schedule 1 substances. As a result, TLRY expanded to Europe, where cannabis regulation has been relaxed recently. Nonetheless, the expansion has not helped TLRY's revenues as the company has yet to report sustained profitability.

The Big Money Is Still In The US, But Demand Is Picking Up In The EU Medical Market

Cannabis sales have been massive during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in the US. In 2020, US legal cannabis sales reached $17.5B and grew to $25B in 2021, representing a massive YoY increase of 42%. It is also important to note that the US cannabis market represented the majority of the global legal cannabis consumption at 80.6% in 2021. In comparison, global cannabis sales ( excluding the US ) are only at $3.5B in 2020 and $6B in 2021. As a result, it is evident that TLRY struggled to achieve profitability given the intense competition and lower-than-expected demand for legal cannabis outside of the US.

On the other hand, cannabis businesses have been highly profitable in the US, with Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCQX:TCNNF), recording $801.47M of sales in the last twelve months (LTM) compared to TLRY at $589.31M. Furthermore, Trulieve achieved its record-breaking sales at an impressive EBITDA margin of 42.7% in the same period, while TLRY struggles at -3.8%. It is also important to note that Trulieve has been reporting EBITDA margins in the range of 45% since FY2017, while TRLY remains unprofitable despite branching out of Canada. It proves that the cannabis business in the US is thriving despite the lack of federal legalization, while TLRY struggles with legalized cannabis markets in Canada and certain parts of Europe.

Nonetheless, the US legal cannabis market is expected to reach $50B by 2026, at a CAGR of 14.87%, while the global legal cannabis market will grow to $102B by 2026, at a CAGR of 22.22%. In addition, many countries in the EU, such as Germany, Italy, and Portugal, already legalized medical cannabis, while non-EU countries such as Australia, Israel, Pakistan, and New Zealand followed suit. With TLRY shifting its focus to medical cannabis in over 20 countries, recently including Australia, TLRY may be able to turn its situation around once more countries legalize medical cannabis, despite recent unprofitability. In its recent earnings call, TLRY highlighted the company's progress in regards to the EU's medical cannabis market. These are:

Portugal - the only approved medical T18 dried flower cannabis.

Luxembourg - the exclusive medical cannabis supplier for dried flowers and oils.

Switzerland - the distribution of cannabinoid-based medical extract.

France - the one in four suppliers for a two-year pilot medical cannabis experiment including 3K patients.

Italy - one of five licensed distributors for imported medical cannabis.

Ireland - prescription-based cannabinoid medical products which are eligible for reimbursement.

Furthermore, TLRY may directly benefit from its owned EU GMP-certified cultivation facilities and owned pharmaceutical distribution channels, CC Pharma in Germany, where recreational use may be legalized in the near term. As a result, there is a possibility for TLRY's revenue growth moving forward, assuming robust demand for its products in the EU.

Positioning Itself For Market Entry Upon Federal Legalization In The US

As part of its expansion strategy, TLRY has been aggressively acquiring multiple companies in the US since 2020, such as:

SweetWater Brewing Company, a beer company based in Georgia.

Red Truck Brewing, a contract brewer in Colorado, to further expand SweetWater's reach in the western US.

Alpine Beer Company, a craft beer company in California.

Green Flash Brewing, a craft beer company in California.

Breckenridge Distillery, a distilled spirits platform in Colorado.

It is evident from the list that these are alcohol businesses, which TLRY has touted as complementary industries to the cannabis market in its recent earnings call. Irwin Simon, CEO of Tilray, had previously said:

I felt it was important for us to enter categories that were adjacencies to the cannabis industry and brands that ultimately one day could convert over to the cannabis industry upon legalization. I very much want us to be a branded consumer products company, focusing on adult-use cannabis, medical cannabis, the beer category, the spirits category, and where it makes sense we will have infused foods as we have with our Manitoba harvest business today. Our strategy is very different from anybody else out there. ( Forbes )

TLRY's strategy is to engage the alcohol consumers first, whom the company believes "are often cannabis users too." By doing so, TLRY is building its US brand recognition, which would then ease its eventual cannabis launch once federal legalization happens. In addition, the company envisions opportunities to infuse its alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages with CBD and/or THC. This strategy would help TLRY to combine its expertise and experience into multiple attractive offerings to US consumers.

In August 2021, TLRY also invested in MedMen, a cannabis company in the US. Assuming federal legalization, TLRY would then have immediate access to the US consumers through 29 retail stores in multiple US states, especially California, which reported nearly $1B of cannabis sales in 2021. However, TLRY has also commented that the US federal legalization may not happen in the next two years, due to the upcoming elections in November 2022. Nonetheless, we are certain that the alcohol expansion strategies would be EBITDA accretive moving forward, despite accounting for only 8.8% of its FQ2'22 revenue.

TILRAY Reported LackLuster FQ2'22 Sales

TLRY Revenue & Net Income

TLRY reported smashing growth in the past five years with a CAGR of 127.44%. Nonetheless, its growth slowed down in FY2021, with the company recording revenues of $513.09M, representing YoY growth of only 26.5%. Compared with its previous growth of 226% from FY2019 to FY2020, it represented a noticeable deceleration of revenue growth. In addition, in FQ2'22, TLRY reported $155.15M of revenues, representing a decline of -7.6% QoQ though an increase of 19.84% YoY.

TLRY EBITDA & EBITDA Margin

In addition, TLRY has not reported consistent EBITDA and net income profitability. In FQ2'22, the company reported a negative EBITDA of -$9.09M with -5.9% of EBITDA Margin. In FY2022, TLRY is expected to report revenues of $668M, representing YoY growth of 30.1% and EBITDA profitability of $50M. Consensus estimates the company to report revenue growth at a CAGR of 15.82% over the next two years. Contingent to the US federal legalization, TLRY guided that the company would be able to report $4B in annual revenues in 2024.

TLRY Projected Revenue & EBITDA

So, Is TLRY Stock A Buy?

TLRY EV/FWD Revenue

TLRY is currently trading at an EV/NTM Revenue of 4.93x, lower than its historical mean of 7.91x. Nonetheless, despite its undervaluation, we do not recommend anyone to add TLRY to their portfolio anytime soon. The company has been struggling to report profitability due to intense competition in Canada. In addition, despite recent developments of cannabis regulation in the EU, these are new markets where consumer demand is highly speculative.

TLRY is also banking on the US federal legalization, given its acquisition of Medmen Enterprises in August 2021. However, with no clarity and an actual timeline for federal legalization, the US cannabis market remains closed for TLRY. Regardless, TLRY would also face stiff competition from big cannabis players in the US, such as Trulieve, Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCQX:GTBIF), and Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:CURLF). These companies have reported exponential growth and aggressive US expansion in the past two years.

Therefore, we rate TLRY stock as Neutral for now, given its lackluster performance and uncertain future.