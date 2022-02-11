WLDavies/E+ via Getty Images

Deciphera's (NASDAQ:DCPH) ripretinib/Qinlock was unable to hold on to that early success I outlined in my previous article. In May 2020, and three months ahead of schedule, the FDA approved ripretinib for patients who have received prior treatment with 3 or more kinase inhibitors, including imatinib. The approval came through the newly launched real time oncology review pathway, where the FDA looks at a promising oncology drug's data as it comes in, and does not wait for a formal NDA package. That data was outstanding; even more so was that on that same day, the FDA rejected competitor BluePrint's AVAYAKIT targeting the same indication. That was a great success for a small company.

In the first year after approval, ripretinib made nearly $40mn - peanuts compared to projections of $1.6bn in all lines of therapy in the U.S. and key EU countries. However, the key phrase here is "all lines of therapy," which means that for ripretinib to reach its full potential, it would have to do well in the then ongoing phase 3 trial in 2nd line GIST, which accounts for nearly $1.5bn of ripretinib's total estimate.

Phase 1 data from 2nd line GIST was good. Ripretinib was supposed to do something competing type II KIT/PDGFRA inhibitors like imatinib, sunitinib and regorafenib couldn't achieve: heterogeneity of KIT secondary mutations and kinase stabilization in the active state. Phase 1 trial produced 2nd line data which compared very favorably with sunitinib. However, what I said then, quoting this source, seems to have now turned out to be correct:

Although the rationale behind this trial seemingly favors the ripretinib arm, there are several nuances that mean we await the results with bated breath: first, although ripretinib is a pan-KIT inhibitor, sunitinib is very potent against the KIT exon 13 V654A mutation, the most common secondary mutation emerging after imatinib failure;14,16 second, the multikinase inhibitory nature of sunitinib, compared with ripretinib, may account as an extra aid by inhibiting several other kinases that can be somewhat relevant for GIST cell survival; and third, current GIST disease extension and volume after imatinib failure is less bulky than it was back in 2006 when sunitinib was first tested-meaning that current sunitinib mPFS may be higher than that described in the original trial.

In November, this 2nd line GIST trial failed. In the trial, 453 patients were randomized 1:1 to either Qinlock 150 mg once daily or sunitinib 50 mg once daily for four weeks followed by two weeks without sunitinib. The INTRIGUE study failed to meet its PFS primary endpoint. 2L GIST patients with a KIT exon 11 mutation receiving ripretinib lived a median of 8.3 months compared to 7 months for sunitinib. However, in the broader trial progression, mPFS was 8 and 8.3 months for Qinlock and Sutent respectively.

Moreover, data published at ASCO showed that Qinlock reduced tumors in more patients with the KIT exon 11 subtype than Sutent, with response rates of 23.9% and 14.6% for the two drugs. Interestingly, Qinlock had a better safety profile than Sutent. Grade 3/4 AEs were 41.3% for Qinlock compared to 65.6% for Sutent. Treatment emergent AEs were 26.5% for Qinlock and 55.2% for Sutent. Qinlock also saw fewer dose reductions, interruptions or treatment discontinuations because of side effects.

So, while the trial did fail, and there is little chance of an FDA approval, there could be off-label use of Qinlock in certain GIST patients. Deciphera is now aiming to add Qinlock to NCCN guidelines whereby although it cannot directly promote qinlock in 2L GIST, physicians may make informed decisions to use it off-label. In their Feb. 8 earnings call, they provided an update:

Finally, a few weeks ago, the National Comprehensive Cancer Network or NCCN published updated GIST clinical practice guidelines and added a recommendation for the use of QINLOCK 150 milligrams twice daily dosing or BID upon disease progression on QINLOCK 150 milligrams once daily dosing or QD.

However, all this has damaged the company seriously. The stock went down 70% on the trial failure - sutent's going generic hasn't helped either. There is now little chance of the company achieving those revenue targets predicted by analysts earlier. According to FiercePharma:

If the trial were successful, the second-line KIT mutation-driven GIST indication could have added $1.37 billion to Qinlock's peak sales estimate, SVB Leerink Andrew Berens wrote in a Tuesday note to clients. The indication's risk-adjusted value, at $2.33 billion, represented 58% of Deciphera's total value in Berens' calculation. By comparison, Qinlock's current fourth-line indication only bears a peak sales potential of $81 million, per Berens.

The company is trying to survive by restructuring, reducing 35% of its workforce, abandoning non-essential assets, and focusing on more valuable ones. Deciphera will now abandon development of qinlock altogether, focus its sales in select markets, and also abandon ovarian cancer drug candidate rebastinib. It has two other cancer drugs it will focus on - vimseltinib, a colony-stimulating factor 1 receptor inhibitor, and DCC-3116, a first-in-class ULK kinase inhibitor.

Financials

DCPH has a market cap of $477mn and a cash reserve of $285mn. In their earnings call, however, the company says:

We ended the year in a strong financial position and remain well-capitalized with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of approximately $327.6 million, which together with our anticipated product royalty and supply revenues we expect will be sufficient to fund our operations into 2024.

The restructuring effort did cost the company $32mn, however, the company said that it will reduce expenses and enable its current cash to last to 2024. Per their earnings call:

Total revenue for the year-end December 31, 2021, was $96.1 million, which includes net sales of QINLOCK of $87.4 million to $8.8 million in collaboration revenue. Net product revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 includes U.S. sales of QINLOCK of $21.5 million and ex-U.S. sales of QINLOCK of $2.2 million.

Bottom line

Deciphera's ripretinib potential is decimated. It is now going to begin work with two other drugs, both of which have shown promise in early stage studies. The company is adequately funded for a number of quarters. However, I consider DCPH stock highly risky even at current low prices because any value we can assign to it is now going to be based on a number of fairly unproven assets. I will stay on the sidelines.