A Quick Take On Solta Medical Corporation

Solta Medical Corporation (SLTA) has filed to raise an undisclosed amount in an IPO of its common shares, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm develops and sells medical devices for aesthetic medical procedures worldwide.

SLTA has grown impressively even through the 2020 pandemic period and is producing enviable financial results.

When we learn more IPO details from management, I'll provide a final opinion.

Company & Technology

Vaughan, Canada-based Solta was founded to create a family of medical devices for the treatment of skin conditions. The firm is being spun out of Bausch Health.

Management is headed by named CEO Scott A. Hirsch, who has been with parent firm Bausch Health Companies since August 2016 as SVP and was previously at Citadel Investment Group, responsible for equity investments and risk management decisions in the Health Care sector at Surveyor Capital.

Below is a brief overview video of a Liposonix fat reduction treatment animation:

The company's primary offerings include:

Thermage

Clear + Brilliant

Fraxel

VASER

Solta has booked fair market value investment of $182 million as of September 30, 2021 from investors including Bausch Health Companies.

The firm has not disclosed any specific ESG initiatives other than its compliance with a number of environmental regulations in its business operations.

Solta - Customer Acquisition

The company has its systems in over 50 countries and sells its products through direct sales efforts or distributor-based channels in 15 major countries.

The firm's markets include the U.S., Asia Pacific region, and the European Union Five along with a presence in Australia and Canada.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended lower as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021 25.0% 2020 24.8% 2019 30.2%

The Selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A spend, rose to 1.0x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling, G&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021 1.0 2020 0.9

Solta's Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Allied Market Research, the global market for medical aesthetic devices was an estimated $9.2 billion in 2016 and is forecast to reach $18 billion by 2023.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 10.0% from 2017 to 2023.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a rise in demand for minimally invasive procedures, technological improvements and greater disposable income.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic has lowered the growth of the market for 2020 - 2021 due to patient and service providers delaying procedures to minimize the chance of virus transmission.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Alma Laser

Cutera

Cynosure

Lumenis

Lutronic

Palomar

Sciton

Syneron

Ulthera

Ultrashare

Allergan

Solta Medical Corporation Financial Performance

The company's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Increasing topline revenue

Growing gross profit and gross margin

Higher operating profit and net profit

Increasing cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021 $ 218,742,000 32.2% 2020 $ 252,646,000 30.3% 2019 $ 193,893,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021 $ 169,684,000 38.3% 2020 $ 189,770,000 34.1% 2019 $ 141,564,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021 77.57% 2020 75.11% 2019 73.01% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021 $ 89,031,000 40.7% 2020 $ 93,000,000 36.8% 2019 $ 47,227,000 24.4% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Net Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021 $ 72,833,000 33.3% 2020 $ 76,054,000 34.8% 2019 $ 40,899,000 18.7% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021 $ 87,737,000 2020 $ 100,710,000 2019 $ 68,594,000 (Glossary Of Terms)

As of September 30, 2021, Solta had $7.7 million in cash and $48.5 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2021, was $118.5 million.

Solta Medical IPO Details

Solta intends to raise an undisclosed amount from an IPO of its common shares, although the final figure could be as high as $200 million.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We will not receive any proceeds from the sale of our common shares in this offering. All of the proceeds from this offering will be received by our parent company, BHC. Prior to the effectiveness of this registration statement of which this prospectus is a part, we are a wholly owned subsidiary of BHC which owns the shares being sold in this offering. (Source)

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management believes there are no legal actions against the firm which would have a material adverse effect on its financial condition or operations.

The listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and other investment banks.

Commentary About Solta's IPO

SLTA is seeking to go public as it spins out of parent firm Bausch Health Companies.

The company's financials have produced growing topline revenue, higher gross profit and gross margin, increased and substantial operating profit and net profit and growing cash flow from operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021, was an impressive $118.5 million.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended lower as revenue has increased; its Selling, G&A efficiency rate rose to 1.0x in the most recent reporting period.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividend on its shares and anticipates that it will reinvest any future earnings back into the business for its operating and growth plans.

The market opportunity for medical aesthetic devices is large and expected to grow at a 10% CAGR through 2023.

Goldman Sachs is the lead underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (17.3%) since their IPO. This is a lower-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company's outlook is a resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic which would disrupt its supply chains and reduce demand for its products or lengthen its sales cycles.

However, the firm has grown impressively even through the 2020 pandemic period and is producing enviable financial results.

When we learn more IPO details from management, I'll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.