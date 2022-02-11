borchee/E+ via Getty Images

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) has been quite consistent during the pandemic despite its biggest investment (10.1%), Moderna Inc., being quite inconsistent. HQL portfolio is quite diversified, invests over a long term horizon, and majorly invests in various healthcare segments (roughly with over 91.5% of its total fund) such as biotechnology, hospitals, managed healthcare, pharmaceutical, and medical equipment, etc.

However almost half of its investment is on ten large biotechnology firms, namely Moderna (MRNA), Amgen (AMGN), Gilead Sciences (GILD), Regeneron (REGN), Horizon (HZNP), Illumina (ILMN), Biogen (BIIB), Vertex (VRTX), Seagen (SGEN) and Alnylam (ALNY).

Over the last two years of the pandemic, HQL has performed as good funds should - broadly stagnant price, reliable, quarterly dividend. It has generated overall negative return only because of the steep fall in biotechnology stocks. This would have been surprising, because Moderna, its largest holding, has had a much more interesting performance. As my regular readers know, I have said this often, almost every healthcare stock fell in mid-March 2020, and has had a generally torrid performance during the pandemic. Moderna has been that one major exception, its stock rose 25x at peak, and the stock stayed buoyant when every other stock had fallen.

HQL must have found that very useful. When the entire sector fell, it didn't do as poorly because Moderna helped it. And when Moderna fell recently, it didn't go down with it because other stocks had started bullish trends by then. That explains HQL's staid, strong performance over the last couple years. Compared to its peers such as Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH), Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF (CNCR), Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (BBC), Virtus LifeSci Biotech Products ETF (BBP), Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio ETF (PBE), Tekla Life Sciences Investors (HQL) has exhibited a much steadier performance. It has exhibited this consistency in short, medium and long term.

HQL's return is mostly dependent on those ten biotechnology stocks, as its remaining investment hardly generates return. Between 2013 and 2018, HQL has generated an impressive 23.36% return, while those ten stocks were on a boom, mostly generating a return between 100 percent to 500 percent.

From 2018 till date, HQL's return is negative 8.19%, whereas those ten stocks except Gilead and Biogen have generated substantial positive returns. Moderna's stock has increased by 781.88% during the same period. This substantiates that HQL's growth has mainly been dependent on its top eight to ten holdings, which constitutes around 40 percent to 50 percent of its total portfolio. Remaining investments have hardly been effective in generating returns.

However, HQL being a diversified fund, requires it to be invested in small and midcap biotechnology stocks for stability. Stable stocks are instrumental for payment of dividends. HQL has been quite consistent in payment of dividend which has been close to $1.7 per annum. As HQL pays quarterly dividends, this steady amount acts as a major incentive to its investors.

As on February 10, 2022, the fund had a market price per unit of $18.38. The fund's latest quarterly distribution was reported at $0.42 per share, translating to a Market Price Distribution Rate of 9.14 percent. For your reference, Market Price Distribution Rate for a close-ended fund is akin to dividend yield for an equity stock. While on one hand the fund has failed to generate substantial growth, the yield has become higher due to its steady dividend payment.

The ongoing pandemic/endemic, aging demographics and adoption of new medical products and services will surely generate long-term growth for healthcare companies. In addition, the commercial and late stage biotechnology product pipeline of its major holdings could lead to significant increases in biotechnology sales. Investment opportunities also increase in such sectors due to robust M&A activity in the healthcare segment. Amgen's recent acquisition of Teneobio, and Horizon's recent acquisition of Viela Bio are a few such examples.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors has shown impressive growth on various metrics such as market price and NAV. Apart from this, the fund also has an impressive track record of dividend distribution. The fund has generated a negative return after a series of impressive years, mainly due to a slump in biotechnology stocks, especially of its top ten holdings. However, as the biotechnology industry outlook is positive in the long term, and we are also bullish on its major investment stocks, this is the right time to invest in this fund, as the current price is at a reasonable discount. All these factors, in my view, makes Tekla Life Sciences Investors an interesting investment avenue.