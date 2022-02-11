xp3rt5/iStock via Getty Images

One aspect of the market that appeals to me is the life insurance and annuities products space. At the end of the day, these businesses are based on good math, a good estimate on where interest rates will move, and putting in the legwork to gather clients. One company in this space that I find particularly attractive is a firm called National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI). Although financial performance of the company ebbs and flows from year to year, its overall financial position remains robust. In particular, the company benefits from a significant book value of assets that far exceeds its market value. Even if the firm were to shut down and unwind its operations, it is highly probable that investors would receive significant upside. But due to various reasons, some warranted and others overblown, investor enthusiasm in the company has been sorely lacking. At some point, however, the market is bound to recognize the intrinsic value of this enterprise. And when that comes to pass, the reward for shareholders could be very significant.

A look at recent developments

In July of 2021, I wrote my last article about National Western Life Group. In that article, I rated the company a bullish prospect, which would be considered a ‘Buy’ recommendation based on Seeking Alpha’s current methodology. I claimed in that article that the market fails to recognize the value of the business. In particular, I cited its significant discount to its book value per share. Since then, I would have hoped that shares would have risen noticeably. But that has not come to pass. Instead, investors in the company have seen a decline in value of 6.6%. That compares to the 3.8% return generated by the S&P 500 over the same window of time.

Given this disparity in returns, you might think that financial performance for the business was lackluster. In some ways, it has been. Although revenue in the first nine months of 2021 totaled $607.42 million, up 28.9% compared to the $471.21 million generated one year earlier, revenue in the latest quarter, the third quarter of 2021, came in just $154.88 million. That compares to the $202.30 million generated in the third quarter of 2020. For the first nine months of the year, net income at the business nearly tripled, growing from $57.18 million in that same time period of 2020 to $151.87 million in 2021. However, operating cash flow for the company did decline, coming in negative to the tune of $2.66 million compared to the positive $279.39 million experienced in the first three quarters of 2020.

Digging deeper into the numbers, we do see some of what the market was worried about. Consider, for instance, the company’s National Western life insurance policies in force as of the latest quarter. This number came in at 88,450. That's down from the 92,470 reported at the end of the company's 2020 fiscal year. This brought the face amount of its policies down from $15.92 billion to $15.18 billion. This wasn't the only part of the company to suffer. The Ozark National unit of the company saw a reduction in policies in force from 179,000 to 176,220 over that same window of time, bringing the value of policies and force down from $6.03 billion to $5.92 billion. Another trouble came with the decrease in annuities. This dropped from 112,920 policies in force to 107,710. As a result, the value of its annuities dropped from $6.88 billion to $6.71 billion.

Some investors may view this as a big concern. But it is important to keep in mind what transpired during this window of time. For instance, for the Ozark National unit of the company, a reduction in in-person contact combined with lower consumer spending significantly affected the company's results. The same kind of issues certainly affected the company's other operations, all as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. If you can't meet with people in person and your policies in force rely significantly on that, or if consumer spending drops and people need to cancel their policies in order to pay the bills, then some suffering on the part of the business is all but guaranteed.

Though this decline may not look great, the good news is that the company has expressed its opinion that the picture is gradually improving. The greatest evidence comes on the annuities side of the business. According to the firm, in the latest quarter for which data is available, annuity sales activity reached $108.71 million. That compares to the $80.40 million experienced one year earlier. And as a result of this, the data for the first nine months of 2021 shows sales activity of $355.57 million, up from the $238.46 million achieved one year earlier. And with the prospect of rising interest rates, it is possible the company will gradually rotate back into higher-yielding assets.

All of this is great, but nothing changes the fact that shares of the company look drastically underpriced. And they have remained that way for years. I say that they are underpriced because, from a price to book value perspective, shares look ridiculously cheap. As an example, as of the end of the latest quarter, the company's book value per share totaled $743.96. That compares to the $210.59 that shares were trading at during that time. This translates to a book to price multiple of 3.53. Admittedly, this is lower than the 4.04 multiple the company had one year earlier. But it represents a nice premium over where the company has been in recent years. In 2016, for instance, the book to price multiple with just 1.5 two. By 2020, it had risen to 3.38. As of this writing, using data from the latest quarter, it stands at about 3.52. Even if the company were to unwind and sell off assets, netting only $0.50 on the dollar for its assets, it would still offer investors buying in today a premium of 76.6%.

None of this really makes sense. Some investors are likely worried about the long-term impacts associated with a continued weak environment for low interest rates. Fortunately, that picture looks set to change. Probably a bigger concern involves the fact that the family running the company has a controlling vote over the enterprise that essentially prevents it from being taken out by another party or otherwise controlled. For more details on those risks, I would encourage you to check out this article here.

Takeaway

Using the data available, I cannot help but to be bullish about National Western Life Group at this time. Yes, the company has exhibited some pain as of late. However, its book value per share looks unreasonably cheap. Though it is down slightly from what it was one year earlier, the book value to price ratio for the company is trading at such a significant level that I cannot help but to think that, at some point, the market will have to come to terms with the opportunity that exists here. Until then, investors might want to be patient and either sit by the sidelines or buy in and hope to capture the upside when it does take place. But regardless of the outcome, unless there is some significant deterioration in the business, value does exist here.