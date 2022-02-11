TennesseePhotographer/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The COVID-19 pandemic has crushed Seritage Growth Properties' (NYSE:SRG) business over the past two years. The REIT's plan to redevelop hundreds of former Sears and Kmart stores for better, higher-paying tenants is in shambles. Following several years of strong leasing activity from 2017 to 2019, Seritage's rent roll and its book of signed leases for future openings have shrunk dramatically since the beginning of 2020.

Meanwhile, the company has suffered a massive management exodus. Since November 2020, the CEO, two CFOs, and two COOs have all departed.

Unsurprisingly, these setbacks have caused Seritage stock to tank. Seritage shares traded for around $40 prior to the pandemic but recently fell below $10. That's also down about 50% from this time last year.

I have been skeptical of the Seritage investment case over the past year and a half due to the REIT's high cash burn and slow leasing activity. However, following the recent plunge into single-digit territory, I bought Seritage shares. At $10 or below, the stock is an intriguing option for investors with a high risk tolerance.

Two things have changed

When I last covered Seritage Growth Properties here in May 2021, I argued that investors should avoid the stock even though the shares traded around $16-$17: a significant discount to my NAV estimate range of $23-$35 per share.

The rationale was simple. Seritage was (and is) burning cash at a $100 million-plus annual rate, before accounting for any redevelopment spending. That's chipping away at the NAV by about $2/share each year. Investing in a high-risk turnaround project at $16 when NAV could easily be just $20-$25 a few years down the road seemed like a poor deal.

So what's changed? First, and most obviously, the share price is a lot lower today. Seritage stock is down more than 40% since I published my prior article, falling from over $16 to under $10. That has created a much more comfortable margin of safety between NAV and the share price.

Second, Seritage has started to sell assets at an accelerated pace and is using most of the proceeds to pay down debt. That will reduce interest expense and, by extension, cash burn.

Debt reduction begins

New Seritage CEO Andrea Olshan first revealed a plan to aggressively trim the REIT's portfolio last June. In a presentation at the Nareit conference, she set a goal of reducing the asset base to 120-130 sites, down from 179 at the time.

Since then, Seritage has expanded its disposition plans. It now identifies about 100 properties as core, with the rest lumped into an "other properties" category that appears to correspond to assets it would like to sell.

Furthermore, it wasn't clear last June whether Seritage might use most of its asset sale proceeds to cover additional redevelopment spending. Now, there is more evidence that most of the proceeds will go towards paying down debt, at least in the near term.

Back in November, Seritage announced that it had amended its $1.6 billion term loan agreement with Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B). The amendment gives Seritage the right to prepay some of the principal at its discretion. It also includes an option to extend the maturity date from July 2023 to July 2025, provided that Seritage reduces the balance to $800 million by the original maturity date.

In December, Seritage began the debt reduction process, making a $160 million term loan prepayment. That brings the current balance to $1.44 billion and will reduce interest expense by about $11 million annually going forward.

Asset sales taking off

Asset sale activity accelerated over the course of 2021. Seritage completed dispositions for gross proceeds of $47 million in Q1, $77 million in Q2, and $77 million in Q3. Furthermore, as of early November, Seritage reported that it had assets under contract for estimated total proceeds of $224.4 million. At that time, the REIT projected that 2021 asset sale proceeds would exceed $350 million, implying at least $149 million of asset sales for Q4.

Seritage appears to have hit this target comfortably. The biggest haul by far came from selling a top-notch site in San Bruno, California (just outside of San Francisco) for $128 million. Of note, in early 2018, Seritage agreed to sell this property to the adjacent mall owner for just $42 million. Fortunately (in retrospect), that deal fell through. More recently, it had intended to repurpose the site for life sciences uses. For $128 million, though, cashing out was clearly the right call. The sale will also save Seritage over $700,000 a year in property taxes alone.

Unsurprisingly, Seritage's other asset sales last quarter fetched much lower prices. For example, Seritage sold its Asheville, North Carolina property for $8.5 million; one in St. Petersburg, Florida for $6 million; and another in Bradenton, Florida for $4.3 million. The company has also sold two outparcels, a pair of properties in Puerto Rico, and another pair in California since the end of Q3, likely bringing its total asset sale proceeds for the quarter to roughly $180-$200 million.

This would fully cover the $160 million loan prepayment and most or all of Seritage's quarterly cash burn. Seritage ended Q3 with $153 million of unrestricted cash: more than enough to cover its Q4 CapEx.

Plenty of value left in the disposition portfolio

Seritage still has about 60 "other properties" available for sale. None are as valuable as the San Bruno asset it sold last quarter, but collectively, they are worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

One way of estimating their value is based on Seritage's gross investment (before depreciation) in each property, as recorded in the company's most recent 10-K. On average, Seritage has sold assets comfortably above this gross investment value. To pull examples from last quarter's asset sales:

The Asheville property was carried at a gross amount of $5.4 million as of 12/31/20 and sold for $8.5 million.

The Bradenton property was carried at $2.5 million gross as of 12/31/20 and sold for $4.3 million.

The St. Petersburg property was carried at $2.2 million gross as of 12/31/20 and sold for $6 million.

The San Bruno property (a clear outlier, to be fair) was carried at just $11.5 million gross as of 12/31/20 but sold for $128 million.

The remaining "other properties" had a collective balance sheet gross value of nearly $500 million at the end of 2020. Obviously, not every property will sell for more than gross carrying value. Relatedly, selection bias may be boosting the reported gains on asset sales to date (i.e., Seritage is deliberately selling the properties for which it is getting good offers, while those that lack interested buyers are languishing on the balance sheet).

That said, there are plenty of properties remaining in the sale pile that are likely to fetch a big premium to gross carrying value. Noteworthy examples include a 22-acre parcel in San Jose carried at a bizarrely low gross value of $3.1 million and a 14-acre parcel in Westminster, California carried at $11.5 million.

Thus, $500 million seems like a floor for the ultimate proceeds of these asset sales, and $600-$800 million seems like a reasonable ballpark estimate.

To come at things a different way, Seritage had about 1.8 million square feet (see p. 19) of leased space at the remaining "other properties" as of 9/30/21. If we assume an average base rent of $14 (a bit lower than the portfolio average, based on my estimate of the typical asset quality) and an 8% cap rate, the leased portion of the assets for sale would be worth just over $300 million.

This would imply an average value of $40-$70 per square foot for the remaining unleased space to reach a total value of $600-$800 million. The bottom of the range represents a very conservative estimate that should be realizable even if Seritage prioritizes speed over extracting maximum value. The upper half of the range reflects my best estimate of the proceeds of an orderly sale scenario.

A path to cash breakeven

Seritage needs to pay down another $640 million of term loan debt by July 31, 2023 to exercise the extension option. If it can sell most of the assets in its disposition portfolio over the next 18 months, Seritage would get close, although ongoing cash burn and CapEx requirements will chip away at some of the proceeds.

That said, Seritage has plenty of other asset sale opportunities. Along with JV partner Simon Property Group (SPG), it is close to selling the former Sears property in Santa Rosa, California for over $20 million (over $10 million at share). Seritage also has opportunities to sell JV stakes in some of its remaining wholly-owned premier assets. It could opportunistically look to sell some of its mall-based JV properties to its partners (who own the adjacent malls). Lastly, Seritage will likely continue selling outparcels and pad sites for future outparcels.

This gives Seritage a clear path to reducing the term loan balance to $800 million by selling assets. That will reduce annual interest expense by approximately $60 million compared to the past few years.

Importantly, the assets in Seritage's "other properties" group collectively generated negative NOI of ~$1 million in Q3, as carrying costs of vacant properties exceed the income of the occupied properties. Thus, the asset sale campaign won't undermine Seritage's efforts to get NOI growing again. Meanwhile, as Seritage gets tenants with signed leases opened (and paying rent) and signs additional leases for completed or nearly-completed redevelopments, NOI should improve rapidly from recent levels ($8.1 million in Q3 2021).

The combination of lower interest expense and NOI growth will reduce cash burn significantly over the next two years and give Seritage a good shot at reaching breakeven or better by 2024. At that point, shareholders will no longer have to worry about NAV being frittered away through cash burn.

A solid risk-reward tradeoff

Investing in Seritage clearly has risks. First, lease terminations have far exceeded new lease signings since the pandemic hit. Seritage signed leases for just $8 million of annual base rent in 2020, and the pace of leasing slowed further in the first nine months of 2021. Exiting Q3, Seritage reported having a solid leasing pipeline of about 300,000 square feet at share. Investors need to see that pipeline convert into fully-executed leases.

Second, the debt reduction plan relies on finding buyers for the dozens of assets Seritage wants to sell. So far, the REIT has made good progress, but there's no guarantee that the recent pace of asset sales can continue.

Third, Seritage has made missteps on redevelopment projects in the past, most notably with its premier project in Santa Monica, California that was still 0% leased as of 9/30/21. There are signs that the new management team will be more judicious with using capital (only undertaking office projects if tenants are already committed, for example), but there's still some risk that the REIT gets over its skis again.

However, the potential upside more than offsets these risks. Seritage's retail portfolio and premier assets are likely to generate at least $100 million of annual NOI by 2024, up from an annualized pace of $46 million as of Q3. That would support an asset value of $1.5 billion for those completed properties: enough to fully cover Seritage's projected debt and preferred equity of ~$900 million and leave $10-$11 per share of value for common shareholders.

On top of that, Seritage owns hundreds of acres of land suitable for residential development and mixed-use densification projects. It will take well over a decade to fully exploit those opportunities, but the land alone is likely worth a minimum of $500 million and quite possibly $1 billion or more. For example, Seritage and its new JV partners just sold 11 acres previously owned by Seritage in Alexandria, Virginia for $54 million. A 4 million square foot mixed-use development is planned for the rest of the site.

This implies Seritage shares could be worth $20-$30 within a few years as the REIT reaches cash breakeven and some of its longer-term development projects start to show results. That's more than enough upside to justify a speculative buy below the $10 mark.