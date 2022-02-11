Xsandra/E+ via Getty Images

Yummy

My wife and I went out to dinner the other night. Sounds like a big event, an anniversary or birthday celebration? Nope. Just dinner. But it was a big event for us and for the restaurant. The excursion was the first dining out since threats from the Omicron variant surfaced over November '21.

Cases of Omicron and associated mandates are on the wane. That is good news for seniors like me, and for investors in Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) and other restaurant stocks. We recommend retail value investors Buy the YUM while it hovers near ~$130 per share.

In-dining suffered for two years. 90K restaurants closed. By 2022, people had cabin fever working from home, homeschooling themselves, their children. People feared rubbing shoulders at entertainment venues and religious services. By August '21, fatigue and impatience had set in. "Foot traffic and in-store visits in food and beverage establishments (are) up 52% since the start of 2021," reported Fast Casual

Health and Financials Improve

The YUM share price reflects the difficulties in the restaurant business. YUM rose 23.8% over the past 12 months, primarily from June through December 2021. Vaccinations hit high numbers. Better therapeutics for treating C-19 Delta arrived. Testing numbers for COVID improved. The public began feeling, "The times they are a changing."

YUM stock hit a high of $139.85 closing '21. Shares plummeted ~13% in the opening five weeks of 2022 on repeatedly unsettling opinions and scientific data emanating from Washington. The price is now clawing back. YUM is +$7 during February '22 closing mid-week at $127.70. Buy on the dip.

Internationally, Yum Brands has 50,000 restaurants in 150 countries under its aegis. 98% of the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, The Habit Burger Grill, and WingStreet establishments are independent franchises. Yum in China (YUMC) is independent and pays 3% of gross sales to YUM. KFC is the largest brand in India. Taco Bell is working to open 600 restaurants in India over the next decade.

YUM reported Q4 '21 and full-year earnings on February 9 '22. The company

Opened 3,057 net new units from 4,180 gross new openings setting record expansion,

Same-store sales were +5%

Q4 sales grew almost 9% Y/Y beating forecasts by $10M,

Annual sales were +13%, and

In 2021, digital sales topped $22B (+25% Y/Y). This leads us to believe YUM is attracting more young people who shop online.

The share price rose less than we expected (+2.18%) on the release of the financial report. The next day shares opened down nearly the same. The Q4 Non-GAAP EPS came in at $1.02; it missed analysts' forecast by seven cents. The EPS was down from $1.15 reported in February '21. However, earnings estimates are that Q1 '22 will hit between $1.14 and $1.21if sales increases continue their roll.

Keeping Pace With Digital Sales

Digital sales and delivery service impressively expanded in '21. 45,000 of their restaurants deliver; that is a 25% increase Y/Y. This bodes well for attracting young people who prefer buying online, are impulsive buyers likely to order more food than walk-ins, and prefer deliveries to them than getting up, getting dressed or leaving work and school, bike riding or driving to a location, standing in line and impatiently waiting for the order. Online food ordering is 40% of total restaurant sales.

food delivery & ordering data (zippia.com)

YUM management realized early on the trend towards online ordering. They bought Tictuk Tech in March 2021, Kvantum, an AI specialist, and Dragontail food tech companies. Kvantum software measures consumer preferences and business analytics. The others have software making ordering, deliveries, and marketing more efficient over the world's most popular social media and conversational platforms.

Outperforming

Investors, news media, and bloggers are bullish on YUM. Hedge funds increased their holdings last quarter, acquiring about +46K more shares. Hedge funds purchased more shares in every quarter since September '20. YUM will continue to Outperform.

We forecast a share price increase of at least 15% over the next 12 months into the high $140s. That is ~6% higher than we were suggesting to our followers last October ($138) and before the shares hit a 52-week high of $139.85. It might top $150 if COVID case numbers continue easing around the world? The share price otherwise will probably hover in the $125 range.

Perhaps that is the headwind for the Seeking Alpha Quant rating of Hold despite a Profitability Factor Grade of A, Momentum at A-, and the Short Interest at a low 1.31%? SA authors and Wall Street analysts shout Buy.

Factor & Quant Ratingd (Seeking Alpha)

The Takeout Spot

Soft earnings in the restaurant business are the rule for 2021 despite better sales than in 2020. 90K restaurants closed permanently, but YUM's and the franchisees' plans are to open more. Higher labor and food costs eat into profits, forefending a more robust recovery.

The restaurant we ate in was out of humus, a staple of Middle Eastern-style eateries. It stickered new higher prices onto the menus. The server told me it is the only way they can keep up with the higher prices with each delivery.

The restaurant industry is recovering, though it will remain volatile. The pandemic is uncertain, and local governments might raise taxes to replenish their treasuries. Food prices and labor shortages are going to continue throughout the year.

The stock might attract more investors if management offers them a more reasonable dividend yield. YUM's dividend is not an attraction at a yield of 1.3%. The dividend grew steadily since 2017, and raising it will reassure retail value investors.

Signs are in positive territory. The Habit Burger Grill ranks highest in its category of customer satisfaction for cleanliness, accuracy, staff helpfulness and reliability of mobile apps and the 2021 sales popped 24%. Taco Bell rates number one in the Franchise 500. All around, it is good news for YUM to make the stock yummy for investors.