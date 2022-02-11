Sensata Not Enjoying The Best Sentiment, But Sensitized To Future Electrification Growth

tzahiV/iStock via Getty Images

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) is doing its part.

FY 2021 revenue at this leading sensing and controls business was within a fraction of a percent of my expectations and EBITDA and FCF were both better, and the company continues to post wins in its electrification portfolio and in other growth/diversification efforts like telematics. And yet, the shares have nothing to show for it, trading down very slightly from my last update. For what little it helps, Amphenol (APH) and TE Connectivity (TEL) haven’t done meaningfully better over that same time.

I can see a few reasons for near-term skepticism. Sensata’s track record with quarterly guidance isn’t the best, and conservative guidance may be spooking investors who expect they’ll miss the lower bar. I also expect some “turbulence” as auto OEMs transition from internal combustion engines (diesel in particular) to electric, and efforts like telematics are still unproven. Still, those would be issues if the shares were expensive, and that’s not the case. Given the company’s underappreciated leverage to electrification (vehicles and elsewhere) and telematics, I think this is an overlooked name worth a second look.

A Beat To Close The Year

Sensata didn’t blow the doors down with its fourth quarter report, but with serious challenges in the auto and commercial vehicle sectors due to component shortages, not to mention aerospace, I’d say it was a pretty good result.

Revenue declined 1% in organic terms, but that was still good for a 2% beat. Although Sensata isn’t immune to supply chain pressures (more on this later), gross margin still improved by more than a point (to 33.4%), helped in part by the company’s low part/component costs. Operating income rose 1% yoy (and fell about 2% qoq), beating by 5%, while operating margin (which declined 40bp to 21.2%) beat by 50bp.

Performance Sensing saw a 5% decline in segment revenue, about 1% better than expected, with Auto revenue down almost 12% and HVOR (commercial vehicles) revenue up about 16%. The latter represented 1,700bp of outgrowth over the market in the quarter (versus 2,400bp in Q3), while the former represented 520bp of outgrowth (versus 1,150bp of outgrowth). Segment profits rose slightly, beating by 3%, with margin improving 20bp to 27.1%.

Sensing Solutions revenue rose more than 13%, beating by close to 3%, with Industrial and Other growing 16% and Aero contracting less than a percent. Sensata achieved 850bp of market outgrowth in Industrial, helped by strong HVAC and electrification demand, while aero outgrowth was 790bp. Segment profits rose 4%, inline with expectations, and margin declined 270bp to 29.8%.

Mixed Guidance And Mix Questions

Sensata’s guidance was mixed, with management putting out an above-consensus revenue number for 2022 despite some rather conservative underlying assumptions, including 7% auto market growth (IHS is at 9%) and 1% industrial market contraction (7% aero growth and flat HVOR market growth seem more plausible to me).

Particularly in light of a mixed track record of quarterly guidance, skeptics/bears are going to argue that this is covering for potential share loss, and I’ve some analysts point to the sequential decline in auto market outgrowth, though those figures can move around a lot depending upon specific customer production decisions and Sensata’s varying content per vehicle. I think that’s a harsh assessment and that management is trying to establish a reasonable bar.

Management also guided to weaker profitability, with operating margin about 80bp below expectations, as although Sensata is better placed than many relative to supply chain challenges, they’re not immune.

Related to the guidance, there are also some near-term concerns about Sensata’s mix, particularly its leverage to diesel passenger vehicles. In theory, this leaves Sensata more vulnerable to the ICE-to-EV shift as auto OEMs emphasize their electric portfolios more strongly.

Thing is, though, that Sensata has more content on EVs than on ICE vehicles (about 1.2x more today, which management is looking to grow to 2x over the next five years), and that diesel has declined to less than 15% of its powertrain mix, while powertrain is half of the auto business. So are we really going to worry about what amounts to around 5% of revenue in the absolute worst case scenario where the diesel business vanishes and none of it goes to Sensata’s EV content?

More Info, More M&A, And Wins On The Way

Electrification is a key to Sensata’s story now, and the company has made multiple strategic moves to position themselves for electrification – most significantly in autos (the company’s biggest end-market by far), but also in highway/offroad, aerospace, and industrial. To better illustrate these opportunities and plans, management will be hosting a teach-in event on February 22.

Along with the near-term (Q1 and FY’22) guidance, management gave some long-term growth targets as well, with Sensata looking to outgrowth the underlying market by 400bp to 600bp on an organic basis and another 400bp to 600bp with M&A. That’s a bold target, but the company has continued to find deals, the latest being Sendyne, a company focused on sensing and simulation for e-mobility.

As for the existing electrification portfolio, the business saw significant growth in new wins in 2021 (up 50% to 270M), and revenue is now $260M, with management looking for 50% growth in 2022. Management hasn’t quantified the revenue contribution for Electrification in 2020, but the 10-K did suggest that this effort drove a meaningful part of Sensing Solution growth in 2021 ($151M net).

While it’s never going to get the same attention or investor focus as Electrification, I wouldn’t sleep on the long-term telematics opportunities. Telematics gives logistics operators significantly more visibility over their assets, the value of which has become very clear given the shipping snafus and delays of the past year and the rising cost of insuring commercial drivers (Sensata’s telematics can tell a fleet operator if a driver is behaving dangerously).

The Outlook

Sensata’s guidance of 800bp-1,200bp market outgrowth from organic and M&A efforts suggests at least 10% growth, and I don’t think anybody is really modeling that yet. Moreover, modeling acquired growth is always tricky from a modeling perspective. Either way, I feel pretty confident with my prior outlook for 5% to 6% long-term revenue growth, as the company could conceivably get there just on organic efforts alone.

I’ve lowered my near-term margin assumptions to account for supply-chain pressures, but I’m still expecting mid-teens FCF margins over the longer term. Given the importance of sensing and control components in a range of advanced electrical applications (including charging, storage, and high-voltage subsystems) across autos, industrial, aero, and other markets, I’m not too worried about customer pushback on pricing; these aren’t tremendously expense components individually, failure costs are high, and insourcing the design/manufacture isn’t very practical.

Between discounted cash flow and margin/return-driven EV/revenue and EV/EBITDA approaches, I believe Sensata could be as much as 20% undervalued in the near term and priced for around a double-digit long-term total annualized return.

The Bottom Line

The return potential here is quite interesting, as is the skepticism for a company that is well-established as a leader in its markets (#1 or #2 in about 80% of its end-market applications). That past success doesn’t automatically translate to future success, but management is making good strategic internal and M&A moves (including past deals for GIGAVAC, Lithium Balance, and Xirgo). Sensata doesn’t have an unblemished track record and end-markets like autos are certainly cyclical, but for more risk-tolerant investors this is a name to look at more seriously today.