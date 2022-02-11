Nordroden/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I have been keeping an eye on Algoma Steel (NASDAQ:ASTL) ever since the company announced it would go public via a SPAC. I was charmed by the straightforward business model of the company: as a Canadian steel producer, Algoma offered excellent exposure to a strengthening world economy. And Algoma Steel didn't disappoint as it published remarkable results with a strong net income and free cash flow in its second quarter (which ended in September) and this improved the expectations for the December quarter. Those results are now in, and Algoma Steel definitely didn't disappoint.

The Q3 FY2022 results were astonishing

The steel price was strong in the second semester of 2021 so it wasn't really a surprise to anyone Algoma Steel posted an excellent result. The company's second quarter (which ended in September) was already strong so the expectations for the company's third quarter (ending in December, as the financial year ends in March) were rather high. I'm glad to see the company did not disappoint at all.

During the quarter, Algoma Steel generated just over C$1.06B in revenue resulting in an operating income of C$446M. The other income and expenses were very low. There was a C$14.5M financing cost but that will likely have been the last quarter we see that expense as upon completing the going-public transaction, Algoma Steel has repaid all of its debt.

And while the bottom line seems to be disappointing with a net income of just C$123M, keep in mind this includes the non-recurring expense related to the listing of the company. That's a non-cash expense (highlighted in yellow in the image above) related to the 'bonus shares' that have now been issued as Algoma Steel has met its milestones. This weighed on the reported net income, but had no impact on the free cash flow whatsoever as this was ultimately settled in stock (and not in cash).

We can clearly see that in the cash flow statement below. The C$235.6M in listing expenses was added back to the cash flow overview, and Algoma Steel reported an operating cash flow of C$318M. Excluding changes in the working capital position and including the interest paid, the adjusted operating cash flow was actually approximately C$359M.

The total capex was less than C$30M, which means the company's underlying free cash flow result was approximately C$329M. Excluding the interest and other finance expenses, the underlying free cash flow result was almost C$345M. Dividing this over the fully diluted share count of 153M shares results in a free cash flow result of C$2.15 for the quarter (including the finance expenses).

Algoma Steel has now also declared an inaugural dividend of C$0.05/share on a quarterly basis and it goes without saying this dividend - which will cost the company C$7.6M per quarter - is very well covered.

The balance sheet now looks exceptionally strong

The very best feature of generating a lot of free cash flow is seeing it hit the balance sheet. As of the end of December, Algoma had approximately C$588M in cash on the balance sheet with just C$85M in (forgivable) debt on the balance sheet resulting in a net debt of C$503M.

But there's more. The working capital position is only C$775M, but as you can see in the image above, this includes almost C$600M in current liabilities related to the warrant liability and the earn-out liability. This is essentially related to the 'bonus shares' that were to be issued as part of the going public transaction. About 37.5M shares were earmarked to be distributed upon Algoma Steel hitting certain milestones. Those milestones have now been reached and subsequent to the end of the year, those shares were distributed which means that current liability (which never was a cash liability anyway) went away. This means that on a pro forma basis, Algoma Steel ended December 2021 with a net working capital position of C$1.36B. and even if we would deduct the debt as well as the retirement liabilities, the balance sheet would be exceptionally strong with more than C$5/share in net current assets.

If we would however only look at the effective net cash position (and thus ignore the C$1.2B in inventories, receivables and prepaid expenses), the company ended the year with in excess of C$3.25 (or more than US$2.50) per share in net cash. The enterprise value was just C$1.3B which is just slightly more than the EBITDA generated in just three quarters.

Investment thesis

Of course this doesn't mean Algoma Steel is a slam-dunk 'must buy now' stock. The steel price likely has peaked and it will be important to keep an eye on the steel markets as well as the price for natural gas. It looks like Algoma dealt pretty well with the natgas price in the final quarter of last year but we did see a 10% QoQ increase in the operating expenses per tonne of steel. So if the realized steel price indeed drops by 50%, the margins will become very important.

I have had a long position in Algoma Steel since the going-public transaction was announced. Unfortunately, the transaction only closed after the peak in the steel price and Algoma Steel has barely traded above its $10 going public price. I am very satisfied to see the balance sheet is now exceptionally strong and I don't have any illusions about the future. However, even if the steel price drops by 50% compared to the Q3 results and assuming the COGS decreases by 15%, Algoma Steel will still be able to generate an EBITDA north of C$225M and a free cash flow result of about C$1/share. And considering the enterprise value per share is just around C$8.3, there's still good value in the stock. I already have a long position and wouldn't mind picking up more shares, but I'm in no rush to do so.