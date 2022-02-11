jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Exxon Mobil (NYSE: NYSE:XOM) announced its earnings for the fourth quarter of 2021 on February 1, 2022.

Q4 and full-year 2021 snapshot

Exxon Mobil posted quarterly earnings of $2.08 per diluted share, beating analysts' expectations.

Total revenues of $84,965 million beat expectations and bounced from the year-earlier figure of $46,540 million.

The robust quarterly results were due to improved realized oil and natural gas prices and higher refining and chemical margins. A significant recovery helped the results in fuel demand compared to last year.

As a result, ExxonMobil has initiated share repurchases starting in 1Q22. The buybacks are associated with the repurchase plan of up to $10 billion over the next 12 to 24 months.

Below is shown the EPS since 1Q'18.

XOM Chart earnings history (Fun Trading)

Investment Thesis

Exxon Mobil is one of my favored oil companies, and I owned the stock long-term with a reduced position. I am glad the company managed to keep its dividend at the same level during last year's oil crash and managed a slight increase starting in the third quarter of 2021. It was a wise decision.

However, Exxon Mobil is highly dependent on oil prices and is subject to wide fluctuations. Deloitte wrote recently:

The oil and gas industry has rebounded strongly throughout 2021, with oil prices reaching their highest levels in six years. While the industry's recovery is better than expected, uncertainty remains over market dynamics in the coming year.

In short, the oil sector cannot avoid volatility, and periods of euphoria will be followed by periods of despair.

Hence I recommend keeping a medium core long-term position but using 60% of your position to trade short-term LIFO. It is the most efficient strategy with such cyclical stocks.

Stock performance

XOM is up 54% on a one-year basis outperforming CVX.

Steady and solid dividend: a definitive plus

Exxon Mobil yield is now ~4.40%.

Chart dividend comparison (Fun Trading)

Upstream production

Oil and gas production in the fourth quarter was 3,816K barrels of oil equivalent per day. The good news was the US oil price composite jumped to $73.62 this quarter.

Below is the company's production per region between liquids (including NGL) and natural gas in 4Q21. The US segment represents 32% of the total input.

XOM: Chart production per segment in 4Q (Fun Trading)

Exxon Mobil - 4Q21 Financial Table and Upstream Production: The Raw Numbers

Exxon Mobil 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 Total Revenues and other Income in $ Billion 46.54 59.15 67.74 73.79 84.97 Net Income in $ Billion -20.07 2.73 4.69 6.75 8.87 EBITDA $ Billion 3.99 8.85 11.51 14.81 11.73 EPS diluted in $/share -4.70 0.64 1.10 1.57 2.08 Cash from operating activities in $ Billion 4.01 9.26 9.65 12.09 17.12 Capital Expenditures in $ Billion 3.63 2.40 2.75 2.84 4.24 Free Cash Flow in $ Billion 0.38 6.86 6.90 9.25 12.88 Total Cash $ Billion 4.63 3.52 3.47 4.77 6.80 Total Debt in $ Billion 66.0 63.2 60.6 56.6 47.7 Dividend per share in $ 0.87 0.87 0.87 0.88 0.88 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 4.274 4.272 4.276 4.276 4.275 Oil Production 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 Oil Eq Income Production in K Boepd 3,689 3,787 3,582 3,665 3,816 US Production in K Boepd 1,167 1,126 1,154 1,208 1,222 Permian Production in K Boepd 418 412 400 500 460 US Quarterly average Brent Eq. ($/b) 39.06 56.20 63.29 67.62 73.62 US Quarterly average NG ($/Kcf) 2.20 3.36 2.78 3.33 4.96

Analysis: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, and Upstream Cash Flow

1 - Quarterly revenues and other income were $84.97 billion in 4Q21

XOM quarterly revenue history (Fun Trading)

Revenues and other incomes came in at $84.97 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, with $8.87 billion in net income. This quarter, revenues significantly improved due to higher chemical margins and improved realized commodity prices.

Highlight this quarter

XOM Presentation earnings 4Q (Exxon Mobil)

Earnings details in 4Q21

XOM: Chart earnings details 4Q (Fun Trading)

The fourth quarter continues the turnaround, which started in 1Q21. Oil and gas prices were back to a historical high.

XOM oil and gas prices history:

XOM: US oil and gas prices history (Fun Trading)

2 - Free Cash Flow (not including divestitures). The company posted a multi-year record estimated at $12.88 billion in 4Q21.

XOM: Chart FCF history (Fun Trading)

Note: Generic free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

The capital expenditure was high in 4Q21, reaching $4.24 billion, and cash from operating activities jumped to $17.124 billion. CapEx increased by 16.9% from the same quarter a year ago.

Trailing twelve-month FCF is estimated at $35.9billion (not including divestitures). The fourth quarter was estimated at $12.882 billion.

The dividend is unchanged at $3.52 per share annually or a yield of 4.46%, based on 4.275 billion shares outstanding diluted, at the cost of ~$15 billion per year.

As a result of our restored financial strength, we increased the annual dividend for the 39th consecutive year and announced a $10 billion share repurchase program that started last month. Overall, a strong list of accomplishments. (conference call)

3 - Oil production in K Boep/d

Upstream segment

XOM: Production history (Fun Trading)

Combining oil and gas production, Exxon Mobil produced 3,816K Boepd this fourth quarter, up 3.9% year over year and up 4.1% sequentially (please see graph history above).

Liquids represented 2,385K Boepd or 62.5% of the total output. Total US production represented 32% of the total output in 4Q21.

XOM: Chart production US history (Fun Trading)

Details US production:

XOM: Production detail history (Fun Trading)

Production in the Permian Basin increased to 460K Boep/d, up 10% compared to the same quarter a year ago. However, it is down sequentially from 500K Boep/d.

As a result of our cost reductions, improved efficiency, and capital discipline, we've lowered our Brent breakeven price to $41 per barrel. We're continuing to drive that down even more, expecting to average $35 per barrel between now and 2027. (conference call)

Upstream: Recent developments

The main growth engines are Guyana and Brazil in the offshore segment and, of course, the Permian in the US.

First, we will increase our competitively advantaged, low cost of supply production with the start-up of Liza Phase 2 in Guyana and the Coral LNG development in Mozambique. The same is true for the Permian,(conference call)

On January 1, 2022, we learned that XOM/HES added two more discoveries in Guyana.

"...announced that it has made two oil discoveries at Fangtooth-1 and Lau Lau-1 in the Stabroek block offshore Guyana. Both discoveries further underpin our queue of future low cost development opportunities. We continue to see the potential for at least six FPSOs on the Stabroek Block in 2027 with a production capacity of more than one million gross barrels of oil per day, and up to 10 FPSOs to develop the discovered resources on the block," Hess added.

For the Permian, Exxon Mobil plans to raise production volumes in the largest U.S. shale basin by 25% this year on top of a similar increase in 2021.

Oil and gas production in the Permian basin of west Texas and New Mexico rose last year by 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) to about 460,000 bpd, the company said. That is around 60,000 bpd more than Exxon had planned early last year, when it outlined plans to reach 700,000 bpd in the Permian by 2025.

The downstream and chemical segment

Downstream earnings came at a profit of $1,467 this quarter, up from a loss of $1,211 million last year.

Exxon Mobil's refinery throughput averaged 4,118 MBbls/d, higher than last year's level of 3,755 MBbls/d. Petroleum product sales increased to 5,391 MBbls/d from 4,833 MBbls/d a year ago.

The Chemical segment did exceptionally well again. The earnings in 4Q were $1,921 million compared to $691 million in 4Q20. Product sales increased to 6,701 thousand metric tons from 6,643 kt a year ago.

4 - Net Debt is significantly down to $40.9 billion in 4Q21

The company focused on cutting the debt and did an excellent job over the past four quarters.

XOM Chart cash versus Debt (Fun Trading)

Exxon Mobil's net debt is now $40.9 billion, with a Debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.9x. (Source: Fun Trading)

XOM: Chart Net debt to EBITDA ratio history (Fun Trading)

5 - Company's outlook for 1Q'2022

XOM Guidance 1Q22 presentation (Exxon Mobil)

For the upstream, XOM expects the start-up of Liza 2 in Guyana.

Technical Analysis and Commentary

TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading)

Note: The chart is adjusted for dividends.

XOM forms an ascending wedge pattern with resistance at $82 and support at $76.2

I believe selling 30% (Trading LIFO) between $81.5 and $82.3 and waiting for $76.2 and $75 to consider adding again is wise.

Oil prices are very high, and the sector is still bullish but has reached a too rich valuation and has started to show signs of fatigue. There is always a price level where buyers begin to be hesitant.

However, despair can quickly turn into euphoria, as always in the oil sector. It is essential to factor in the high level of volatility in this segment and adopts a reasonable trading strategy.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.

