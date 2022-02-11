Bullard Bluffs And Stocks Shake Off A Hot Inflation Report

Dilok Klaisataporn/iStock via Getty Images

Stocks sank at the open on news that the Consumer Price Index rose to 7.5% in January, which is the highest rate since 1982. As a result, the 10-year Treasury yield eclipsed 2% for the first time since July 2019. Yet shortly after the open, the major market indexes staged a comeback, moving into positive territory, led by the Russell 2000 small-cap index, which rose more than 1%. Then the market turned sharply lower at midday on comments from Fed Governor James Bullard, who exclaimed that he favors a 50-basis point hike in March, as well as consideration for an inter-meeting hike, with the Fed Funds rate being 1% by the end of June. Bullard has always loved the spotlight, which has often led him to speak in extremes. I seriously doubt he will be able to persuade Chairman Powell to raise rates between meetings, and I think a 50-basis points in March is also a stretch. We have until March 16 to find out.

finviz.com

Regardless, markets tumbled in the afternoon with the technology sector leading stocks lower, as 2-year Treasury yields soared 20 basis points to 1.58% and the 10-year finished at 2.03%. The futures market now has the probability of a 50-basis point increase in rates at the March meeting at 87%, which is up from 24% the day before. The probability of 4 to 5 rate hikes by the June meeting now stands at combined 85%. Finally, the market is expecting 7 rate hikes by year end, resulting in a Fed Funds rate of 1.75%, which has the highest probability at 33%.

barrons.com

It appears that Bullard has done all of the dirty work for soft spoken Chairman Powell, as I think he has instigated a worst-case scenario for the tightening of monetary policy. What I find extraordinary is how well the market received the news. Consider that we just had the hottest inflation print in 40 years, a surge in 2-year Treasury yields to reflect a Fed Funds rate as high as 1.5% by June, futures prices predicting short-term rates will be as high as 2% by year end, and the S&P 500 was only down 1.8% yesterday. In fact, all it did is give back the prior day's gains, while holding above Tuesday's low. I think that is very encouraging, especially if Bullard has investors overshooting expectations for rate increases, which I think he has.

Barrons.com

It took a 7.5% rate of inflation to instigate a rise in long-term interest rates to 2%. If the bond market was supposed to warn us about impending price increases, it failed miserably, unless it is telling us that the current spike won't last long enough to warrant a significant move higher. That is my position. We can blame the Fed's quantitative easing program for some of that disconnect, as its monthly purchases of $120 billion have helped keep a lid on yields. Still, one would think that long-term yields would be meaningfully higher if inflation was going to remain elevated on a sustainable basis.

I think the bond market is smarter than the futures market, and it is indicating that inflation will settle at a level closer to 3%. Long-term yields should continue to rise as the Fed Funds rate increases, and I suspect we will approach a 3% yield on the 10-year by the end of 2022 or early 2023. Why not higher? Foreign demand for our debt remains strong since Treasury yields are well above those found in other developed markets. Tuesday's government auction of $37 billion in 10-year notes saw huge demand at a yield of 1.9% where 77% of the offering was scooped up by foreign central banks and institutions. If the U.S. dollar strengthens as the Fed raises the Fed Funds rate, our bonds will be even more attractive to foreign buyers.

Fed Funds rate

It is also important to remember that all of this saber rattling by Fed officials has already tightened financial conditions to a degree, which should help to bring the rate of inflation down. Mortgage rates just surpassed 4% for the first time in years, which will weigh on home values. The rise in the 10-year yield increases the rate on other types of loans as well, slowing growth. A stronger dollar also has a deflationary impact because it reduces the cost of imported goods. Lastly, inventories have soared to keep up with demand and capitalize on higher prices, as indicated by the ISM Manufacturing Inventories Index, which is at a 20-year high. As this increase matches and exceeds demand, it will further alleviate price increases.

bespokepremium.com

I expect to see more volatility as the markets digest the expectations that were set yesterday, but I think that the S&P 500 will hold its correction low in January. If it can remain above its 200-day moving average at 4,450, then it will have truly shaken off the hottest inflation print in 40 years, as well as one of the most hawkish statements by a Fed governor on record.

Investor consternation about inflation as it peaks is no different than the consternation we saw as the pandemic was peaking one month ago. Three weeks ago, there were more than 800,000 new cases of Covid-19 per day. Yesterday there were less than 200,000 and New York lifted its mask mandate. It will take a lot longer than three weeks for the rate of inflation to fall from 7.5% to 3%, but we will see the same swing in sentiment as the year progresses, which tells me there is no recession on the horizon and the bull market is intact.