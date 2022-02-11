JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Over the past summer I believed that Honeywell (NASDAQ:HON) was doing well thanks to continued transformation efforts, as the company has been actively repositioning its business portfolio. The repositioning and a recovery in the business was seen in the underlying results, and while leverage was low, the company was still awarded high valuations.

With the 2022 guidance being underwhelming, I recognize that valuations have become less demanding already and while appeal is increasing, despite the near term softer operating performance, I like the long term focus on promising technologies.

Former Take

Honeywell was hit hard during the pandemic with full year sales in 2020 being down 11% to $32.6 billion, as operating profits fell from $7.6 billion to $6.0 billion. This resulted in a reduction in earnings from $8.41 per share to $6.72 per share.

The business was hit hard by the reliance on the aerospace industry, with sales in its largest business down 18% to $11.5 billion. Performance materials and technology sales fell 13% to $9.4 billion, as safety and productivity solutions saw a 6% increase in revenues to $6.5 billion, the only beneficiary of the pandemic. Honeywell Building Technologies saw a 10% decline in sales to $5.2 billion.

A net debt load of $7 billion was roughly equal to EBITDA reported at the time, resulting in a 1 times leverage ratio, although that increases a bit with net debt increasing to $10 billion if pension and asbestos liabilities are included. Ahead of 2021, the company issued a comforting outlook for 2021 with sales up 1-4% to $33.9 billion, and earnings per share seen up 7-13% to $7.80 per share.

Needless to say, valuations were demanding at $218 per share last summer, which translates into a $162 billion valuation, resulting in a 28 times forward earnings multiple.

Portfolio Alterations

Honeywell has been active on both the buy and sell front in recent times. Late in 2020, the company acquired Sparta Systems, in a $1.3 billion deal to acquire enterprise quality management software, a business with a promising outlook.

The company divested the performance and lifestyle business in a $230 million deal early in 2021, as this dealmaking followed some spin-offs (typically being loaded with some (environmental) liabilities) in recent years, while more money was spent on areas like quantum computing and even flying taxis.

Believing earnings power trended around $8 per share, the 26-27 times earnings multiple marked too big of a premium over risk-free interest rates. Believing the long term organic growth rate and capital allocation by management to be very good, I too believed that the valuation was too high to engage.

What Happened?

Fast forwarding half a year since my last take, shares are down some 10%, currently trading at $192 per share. Little corporate news has been announced, as Honeywell has been quiet on the M&A front, with the earnings releases being the most noteworthy news events.

In February this year, the company posted its 2021 results as full year sales of $34.4 billion only came in half a billion ahead of the initial guidance outlined for the year, with year-over-year declines posted in the fourth quarter. Amidst the modest beat in sales, earnings per share beat the outlook by a modest degree as well, coming in at $7.91 per share on a diluted basis, with adjusted earnings coming in at $8.09 per share.

The financial standing remains similar as this past summer, with net debt reported at $7 billion, with environmental and pension related liabilities making that this number increased to more than $9 billion.

The company has been plagued by supply chain issues, 6% fewer working days in the final quarter of 2021, and a lessening impact of the pandemic which provides less of a boost to the safety business, as all these reasons appear quite valid, but nonetheless overall growth feels lackluster. After all, Honeywell is still not back to its 2019 sales level, despite inflationary pressures while many peers have reported record revenues as of late.

2022 - (Again) Soft

For the current year the company targets resilient growth, nothing too spectacular, but not too bad either, although it feels a bit soft. Full year sales are seen at a midpoint of $35.9 billion, up around 5%. Earnings per share are seen up around 6% to a midpoint of $8.55 per share, a modest acceleration from the sales growth foreseen for the year.

This makes that valuations have compressed a bit to 23-24 times earnings reported in 2021, with the forward multiple dropping to a multiple of 22-23 times earnings. This in itself looks a bit more compelling, although shares still trade at a premium. While I am okay with the operating performance, I am not necessarily impressed. Furthermore, interest rates have inched up a bit as well, making that the earnings yield over treasuries has not necessarily improved here.

The truth be told is that the current performance is a bit underwhelming, hurt by the pandemic and supply chain considerations, as the promises of Honeywell look greater than the current performance, as near term cash flow conversion is estimated to be quite soft. On the other hand, the company has been investing into long term trends like carbon capture, warehouse automation, plastic recycling, better batteries, etc., but these technologies still have to deliver on real revenue, let alone profits.

Given the backdrop, I think that valuations have improved a bit here, but I am not yet compelled to the shares here. After all, Honeywell trades at a premium to the market. And while the company has some long term bets in the pipeline, the near to medium term confusion is lagging, as this is a show me first story.