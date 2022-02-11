Ma-Ke/iStock via Getty Images

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) is up 10% today, on no news. I believe this is a good opportunity to take profits for UPST holders. I’ll explain why from both a valuation angle and a technical angle.

An options strategy for taking a short position on UPST over the coming month follows.

Overview

Upstart is in the business of offering easy loans: easy for the borrower in that loans are provided quickly; easy for the company in that AI models allow for an automatic loan approval process. The business model is sound in that an AI-lending platform necessarily leads to larger loan volume than would a traditional bank or lending company. Most loans are then sold to institutional investors.

However, the company seems to be highly reliant on a single bank for its revenue. The vast majority of Upstart’s loans are due to Cross River Bank (CRB), despite the company having 30 other partners. Upstart’s agreement with Cross River Bank is set to end on January 1, 2023 but can be renewed for another two years at that point. In any case, Upstart’s earnings are fragile in that most of the company’s growth is tied to this one client, and this should be seen as a major downside risk. Moreover, new business partnerships are inherently unexciting (read: not ammunition for a bullish thesis), as adding another partner might add 1% or 2% to the bottom-line revenue, based on the contributions of Upstart’s current (non-CRB) partners.

In addition, a number of macro factors are likely to slow this company’s earnings growth, margins, and revenue, thereby invalidating arguments supporting the high valuations (details in the next section). Rising rates, for example, should reduce demand for loans. We also saw low default rates in the past couple years, likely due to pandemic-related stimulus; the gravy train is ending, and defaults should rise appropriately.

Growth estimates are also extremely high. This sort of growth is not sustainable in the long-term. A single earnings miss can drop this stock by double-digit percentages, and you probably don’t want to be long UPST during such an event.

I want to spend more time discussing the valuation of UPST, a valuation that is mostly bolstered by high earnings growth rates. As you’ll see below, the relative valuation to the industry in spite of its earnings growth, is still overpriced. UPST will not only need to keep this earnings pace but improve it to justify its valuation – and doing so will be difficult in the worsening macro environment.

Overpriced

By a number of different metrics, UPST is overpriced. Let’s start with some basic metrics. The price-to-earnings ratio is 107x:

Simply Wall St

While any P/E can be justified, the rational interpretation of a company’s P/E ratio against the company’s industry is that the justification comes from a higher growth rate. Foc UPST’s PE to be justified against its industry, then, it should be growing at 7x the speed. When you crunch the numbers, using the earnings growth from the past five years for both UPST (82.5%) and the industry (13.2%), you get a bit above 6x, which is close to 7x but still not quite 7x.

Add to this the expectation, based on analysts’ average estimates, that UPST’s earnings growth will slow significantly in the coming two years, and you find that P/E points to overvaluation relative to the industry.

Simply Wall St

We also have a price-to-book ratio of 12.8x, 9.15x the industry average. That is, the market is placing the value of UPST at 12x above its bundle of assets.

Simply Wall St

Notably, a study from Columbia University showed that neither high P/B nor high P/E by themselves are concerning. However, when both are high, stock returns stagnate. This points to weakness and/or consolidation in UPST in the coming months.

New York University’s Professor of Finance Aswath Damodaran employs a special form of valuation for financial stocks: excess returns valuation. I have covered this form of valuation, applying it to financial stocks several times in the past (example on MET here, on PNC here, and on GS here). As UPST is also a financial stock, excess returns valuation applies here – and, just as with the above metrics, returns an overpriced judgment.

Damon Verial

Damon Verial

Damon Verial

Damon Verial

Overall, no matter which financial analysis you employ in valuations, they all seem to point to an overvalued UPST.

The Gap

I was alerted to this stock due to watching for gaps, as I’m primarily a gap trader. I recognize this gap as a likely area gap. In short, this means that UPST is highly likely to revert to $100.91 in the coming weeks.

Etrade

Just to be sure, I backtested this gap on UPST. Though the stock is rather new to the Nasdaq, my backtest did locate enough gaps of this type for an analysis. What follows is the performance of shorting these gaps and holding the short position for a total of 20 days:

Damon Verial

Clearly, post-gap shorts have resulted in profits over time. If you are an UPST investor, you can use this result to take profits and re-enter your position 20 days later. For gap traders, I suggest the area gap price target of $100.91 for a short-term position.

Trade Idea

Here is what I suggest for a short term trade that can be extended into a longer-term short:

Buy 2x Mar18 $105 puts Sell 1x Mar18 $125 put

You can easily roll this over if you accept the overvaluation of this stock, running the trade until UPST is fairly valued, which is – from my results above – in the range of $58.82 (aggressive; excess returns valuation) to $100.26 (conservative pullback; 6.25x PE, as justified by the growth rate). Note that both price targets are below my gap-trading price target of $100.91, and thus my gap trade idea can be used as a short-term entry into a longer term position.

As the Mar18 $125 puts are trading at roughly twice the price of the Mar18 $105 puts, you can open this position at around zero cost. In addition, if we are wrong and UPST continues to rally, we stand to lose nothing. If the stock moves downward, below $105, the position becomes equivalent to a short position, allowing for profits of roughly $100 per one dollar movement below $105.

The main risk is if UPST moves to $105 by March 18, in which case you would stand to lose $2,000 max. However, if you are holding for 20 days, as I recommend for the gap play, you will be able to close prior to March 18, avoiding the max loss condition.

Let me know what you think in the comments section below.