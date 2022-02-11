2022 Markets Forecast: Boring Need Not Apply

shapecharge/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The stock market is churning, grinding, dodging and diving. It is behaving like a ship in a storm, riding the waves and the troughs, attempting to gain direction and finding little.

Internally, its valuations are in question and under critical assault. The efforts of central banks and governments to stabilize economies and markets against the shock of mass Covid shutdowns in 2020/21 were largely successful, but were also loaded with potential for an inflationary spike that has come to pass. The efforts of central banks to combat that inflation introduced new policies that include tapering quantitative easing and interest rates - policies that threaten have harmed the bull case in the short run.

External realities are also full of threat and uncertainty. The world is not a quiet place, especially with the prospects of a Russian-Ukrainian war and relentless Chinese pressure against an independent Taiwan. The simultaneous danger of two potentially catastrophic conflicts is not something markets can ignore.

How investors navigate these messy waters is not a simple task. Investor sensitivity is heightened, and for good reason. The signals are many and somewhat daunting.

Trends & Counter-Trends: Setting up for a Challenging 2022

If seen as rafters on a river trip, participants can expect to meet some rapids and shoals along the way.

Investors are nervous and sensitive to the risks to their portfolios. Fear is real, and is at least partly rational. The heightened sensitivity is likely to create volatility greater than that in 2021.

Bulls hope that Federal Reserve policy shifts are already priced into the market. If the Fed moves into its most hawkish posture on tapering and interest rate rises or one of the geopolitical tinderboxes (Ukraine, Taiwan, etc.) erupts, then the 2022 markets picture darkens. Add to this increasing political turmoil within the great economic engine of the United States.

I will address the economic/market issues first, starting with inflation.

Inflation

This Bloomberg article discusses the problem of rising inflation as of December, 2021. The single year consumer price index acceleration for 2021 can be seen rising sharply from a level that was more or less constant for nearly the three previous years. The increases in energy and food costs are also startling.

"US consumer prices soared last year by the most in nearly four decades, sapping the purchasing power of American families and setting the stage for the Federal Reserve to begin hiking interest rates as soon as March."

"The consumer price index climbed 7% in 2021, the largest 12-month gain since June 1982, according to Labor Department data released Wednesday. The widely followed inflation gauge rose 0.5% from November, exceeding forecasts...so-called core prices accelerated from a month earlier, rising by a larger-than-forecast 0.6%. The measure jumped 5.5% from a year earlier, the biggest advance since 1991."

Nor is inflation expected to be transitory according to influential organizations' estimates. According to the data published by the International Monetary Fund, the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) was about 258.84 in 2020 and is forecasted to grow up to 298.06 in 2026, compared to the base period from 1982 to 1984.

The site tradingeconomics.com details the across-the-map inflation jump for December 2021:

"The annual inflation rate in the US accelerated to 7% in the last month of 2021, a fresh high since June of 1982, in line with market expectations and compared to 6.8% in November. Energy was the biggest contributor to the gain but the rise was smaller than in November (29.3% vs 33.3%), with gasoline prices surging 49.6% vs 58.1%. Inflation accelerated however for shelter (4.1% vs 3.8%); food (6.3% vs 6.1%), namely food at home (6.5% vs 6.4%); new vehicles (11.8% vs 11.1%); used cars and trucks (37.3% vs 31.4%); apparel (5.8% vs 5%); and medical care services (2.5% vs 2.1%). Inflation spiked in 2021 due to pandemic-induced supply constraints, soaring energy costs, labour shortages, increasing demand and a low base effect from 2020..."

There are more dovish views on its prospects, as in this view from the Brookings Institution:

"What signal should we be taking from current inflation for future inflation?...To be sure, inflation is running high (figure 1); and, after excluding the typically volatile categories of food and energy prices, is running higher than it has been in decades. But because the factors that are leading to inflation are pandemic-related and therefore temporary, the current trend does not forecast the future."

This positive outlook is predicated on the opinion that goods inflation is where the biggest hit has occurred, that this is primarily pandemic related, and that widespread vaccinations and less Covid will shift demand away from goods and towards services and reduce inflation in general.

[News just in: inflation jumped again in January 2022. The Fed will raise interest rates next month, and may do so by .50 basis points. While Mr. Powell and his colleagues will likely resist the urge to commit to extreme hawkishness, reality is at least pushing them in that direction.]

The Federal Reserve Responds to Inflation Persistence

The Fed acts using a few principle monetary policy tools. Its two primary tangible tools to combat inflation are quantitative easing/tightening and raising interest rates.

When the Covid pandemic struck in early 2020, the Fed made money more available as economies shut down and the markets crashed. It did that via quantitative easing and keeping interest rates very low. This also made borrowing easier and corporate prospects much brighter.

However, when the environment is one of inflation and excess liquidity in the system, the Fed may turn to straight quantitative tightening or simply tapering the easing, and combine that with successive and meaningful interest rate rises.

What is Tapering?

Investopedia offers a nice definition of tapering:

"Tapering is the reduction of the rate at which a central bank accumulates new assets on its balance sheet under a policy of Quantitative Easing. Tapering is the first step in the process of either winding down-or completely withdrawing from-a monetary stimulus program that has already been executed."

Tapering, like quantitative easing, is a tool to manipulate the economy, and typically signals impending rises in interest rates. This can cause a short-term panic, which is what happened in the markets when the Fed announced that it would start to taper during the global financial crisis in 2008. Tapering is a delicate balancing act; if it is too slow or interest rates are not raised in time, it may fail to impact inflation.

Most assume that the onset of tapering and the readying of interest rate rises affects markets negatively, but as this quote from Business Insider shows, it can actually push the bull case:

"Historically, when the Fed tapers and hikes interest rates, you usually see bond prices go down and interest rates move up, and actually you see the stock market do well over the following 12 months because when the Fed is tightening it's due to a strengthening economy," says Heeten Doshi of Doshi Capital Management.

Tapering often has varying effects on different 'slices' of the income strata. It lets an injured economy heal and grow in a context of, hopefully, maximum employment and price stability.

Interest Rates & Emerging Fed Policy

The interest rate that the Federal Reserve changes is called the policy interest rate:

"The policy interest rate is an interest rate that the monetary authority...sets in order to influence the evolution of the main monetary variables in the economy...the policy interest rate determines the levels of the rest of the interest rates in the economy, since it is the price at which private agents-mostly private banks-obtain money from the central bank. These banks will then offer financial products to their clients at an interest rate that is normally based on the policy rate."

In the last Fed meeting, Fed Chairman Powell confirmed that the Federal Reserve will be raising interest rates over the next two years. Seven such meetings remain (the next in March 2022), and while many observers doubt that the central bank will raise rates seven times, the latest inflation news hardly suggests a dovish Fed on either tapering or rate raises.

Chairman Powell, in his latest press conference on 26 January of this year, hinted broadly that he no longer puts much stock in the notion of transitory inflation:

"Inflation risks are still to the upside in the views of most FOMC participants, and certainly in my view as well. There's a risk that the high inflation we are seeing will be prolonged. There's a risk that it will move even higher...and we have to be in a position with our monetary policy to address all of the plausible outcomes."

"The balance sheet is substantially larger than it needs to be," Powell told reporters. "There's a substantial amount of shrinkage in the balance sheet to be done. That's going to take some time. We want that process to be orderly and predictable."

Jerome Powell is a cautious sort, but not immune to the statistical realities of accelerating inflation. The time gap between late January and the next Fed meeting in March may be short, but the latest economic news will put pressure on orderly and predictable.

Liquidity and ETF Flows

Liquidity is often 'translated' as the amount of money in the markets at a given time. Measuring actual liquidity plays out when traders attempt to buy and sell individual assets, as this article describes:

"...Liquidity describes the degree to which an asset can be quickly bought or sold in the market at a price reflecting its intrinsic value. Cash is universally considered the most liquid asset because it can most quickly and easily be converted into other assets. Tangible assets, such as real estate, fine art, and collectibles, are all relatively illiquid. Other financial assets, ranging from equities to partnership units, fall at various places on the liquidity spectrum."

Here is another take on how to evaluate actual liquidity at a specific time using specific formulae:

"Trading volume - this is a measure of the total number of a given asset that was traded over a certain period. High volume typically mean more liquidity and better execution, while low volume means there will be fewer counter-parties available." "Bid/ask spreads - the difference between the prices buyers and sellers are willing to accept will lessen in liquid markets and widen in illiquid markets. When the spread in the underlying market is lower, it means your provider will be able to charge you lower spreads to execute your trade." "Turnover ratios - share turnover is a means of calculating liquidity in equity markets by dividing the total number of shares traded during a period by the average number of outstanding shares for the same period. In theory, the higher the share turnover, the more liquid the market."

This chart from The Compound (Josh Brown and Michael Batnick podcast) suggests a fairly sudden loss of liquidity in US markets:

The last time liquidity levels sunk below current levels was early spring, 2020, just as the realization of the impact of Covid was hitting the markets. The decline in liquidity since fall 2021 also parallels market declines.

Liquidity remaining at these levels or falling further would not be good signs for the markets.

ETF Flows are another window into how much money is moving around the markets, and in what direction. Investors might assume that flows are generally in or out, depending on market sentiment.

However, a SeekingAlpha article illustrates that this is not always true. While the context here is early 2021, there is a lesson in the data. The large outflows derived mostly from trader-dominated funds while large inflows were to funds to which buy-and-hold style investors are often drawn.

The top three outflows coupled with the fund's 1-month performance:

SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD): -$5,286.71M and -6.40%.

iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD): - $3,880.55M and -3.95%.

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ): -$3,522.24M and -6.57%."

The top three ETF inflows followed by the fund's 1-month performance:

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY): +$4,117.01M and -0.13%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO): +$4,082.58M and -0.16%.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) +$3,838.14M and 10.29%.

More recent inflows are shown here.They reflect the first week of January. ETF inflows totaled 24 billion dollars for the week, 7 billion more than in the first week of 2021.

That Elusive 'Sidelines' Money

Then there is the question of how much money is 'sitting on the sidelines?' Estimates of this amount often vary from 'a great deal' to 'not much.' Bulls tend towards the notion that sideline money is often waiting to jump into the markets, and bears usually have an opposed view.

Observers try to parse this by looking at things such as savings levels, credit scores, etc. I do not see any method for determining this 'reserve fund' at a given time, and believe market performance estimates based on it are not useful.

Volatility

Volatility is another key component of market health at any given point. This Seeking Alpha article provides some nifty definitions of volatility, its applications and usefulness as a market performance predictor:

"Volatility is a measure of the ups and downs of security price movements relative to the price of the stock. It will vary extensively among different sectors and securities, as well as for the same security over time." "Since volatility is calculated on past prices, it is a measure of how volatile a market or a security has been in the past. Volatility estimates for the future can be derived from options prices, which reflect what investors believe volatility for a specific stock or the market will be going forward."

The VIX is the most common measure of implied volatility. The VIX is based on the 30-day implied volatility of specified near-term options on the S&P 500 index (SPX), often regarded as the best representation of the US stock market.

As with liquidity, higher levels of volatility generally correlate to sell-offs and corrections. A VIX in the current range in the low 20s is moderate, but given its habit of rising and falling rapidly, current levels are not a guarantee of future ones.

Macro Events: Swans of Different Colors

The impact of macro political (human) or natural (earthquakes, tsunamis, floods, etc.) events on the stock market is yet another topic of controversy. These can all be classified as non-economic events but of enough import to impact the economy and markets. Covid-19 is an example - a ferocious pandemic that affected the entire human population of the globe and economic production, trade and central bank policy.

While natural events can't easily be predicted, major geopolitical events may give more reliable omens in certain circumstances. These are events on a scale and of a threat level to impact nations and economies. I am referring to the still-real possibility of a massive Russian invasion of Ukraine or an attempt to conquer Taiwan by Beijing.

Today, the Russia/Ukraine temperature remains very high though US and European/NATO efforts appear to have had some effect on Vladimir Putin's threats against Ukraine. What does seem certain is that tensions around both Ukraine and Taiwan will continue indefinitely.

Do markets factor in such risks? The evidence is that market participants only do so if the threat is immediate and current. If it abates, the sense that war's prospects have receded may produce an unseen upside driver.

Summary: Investing in 2022

After the central bank interventions in 2020 and 2021, Inflation eventually did materialize and now puts both market and societal stability at risk. The central banks, with their enormous levers and imposing roles, have changed course. The markets have noticed.

An investor that does not have a particularly long time frame and believes that lean market years are ahead might be tempted to raise levels of cash. Then again, pithy commentary on the risks of market timing is plentiful - offered by great investors such as Peter Lynch. Typically, making big moves to predict markets simply does not work over time.

Investing principles have not changed and will not change despite instability in economies and geopolitics. Inflation rates, Fed press conferences, ETF in- and outflows, call spreads and troops massed in menacing formations should not knock a consistent investor off his or her place on the game board.

It is boring to be a good investor. Warren Buffett, Charlie Munger and various disciples are proof of that; so too their outsized returns.

Good luck. Deep breaths and the best of fortune.