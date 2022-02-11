miniseries/E+ via Getty Images

Main Thesis/Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) as an investment option. This fund offers exposure in taxable municipal bonds, with a primary investment objective to "provide current income with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation". In practice, this is a diversified fund, but with a heavy allocation towards taxable muni bonds, along with a healthy portion of bank loans and other high yield credit products.

This is a fund I have covered since last year, but stayed away from recommending it. In hindsight, this made sense, as GBAB has come under pressure consistently, which is in-line with much of the fixed-income market:

6-Month Performance (Seeking Alpha)

Given these losses, I wanted to take another look at GBAB to see if I should continue to avoid or push the buy button. After review, I am finally in the camp of wanting to hold this product, and plan to do so over the next few trading sessions. While there is some risk on the horizon, I feel there are enough positives out there to justify positions, and I will dive in to them in detail below.

Discount To NAV Has Me Interested

To begin, I will touch on a simplistic attribute for why I am considering buying GBAB for my personal account. This is the fund's valuation, which was a reason throughout 2021 that I avoided this particular fund. It often traded at a premium to NAV, although back in late 2021 that premium had narrowed to just over 1% - so it wasn't terribly expensive. Still, for those who remained patient, the valuation story today is much more interesting. After the market close on 2/10, the fund is sitting with a discount to NAV over 4%:

Discount to NAV (Guggenheim)

In isolation, this looks attractive. I like to buy CEF's at discounts, and pretty much always avoid premiums above the 5% level. With a discount wider than 4%, I am keen to initiate a position generally speaking.

With this particular fund, that is especially true. The reason being it has a short-term trading history of being much more expensive than this. So there is value - on the surface and if we look back to see how it has traded in the past. For example, over the past 52 weeks, GBAB has had an average valuation of a premium of 4%, as shown below:

Guggenheim

My point here is that value investors should find a potential play here. The fund typically trades in premium territory, and its valuation now shows a wide spread from that average level. This, at the very least, compels a look at the fund.

Munis In General Have A Positive Backdrop

Dipping in to municipal bonds broadly, this remains an area I want to have some exposure to this year. For me personally, I hold both taxable and tax-exempt munis, and I see merits to both. It allows for some diversification, and I deploy some cash in my tax-deferred accounts in to the taxable muni sector, since it offers higher absolute yields.

While the fixed-income market is likely to see above-average swings in 2022 given the chatter around interest rates, the good news is that credit risk remains subdued. This is true for cooperate bonds, loans, treasuries, and, fortunately, municipal bonds. One way to gauge this is to look at public finances, so the fortunes of our states, cities, and public works projects tend to drive performance of this sector. For the last calendar year, we saw quite a bit of improvement of the financial stability of this area. To illustrate, consider that ratings agencies overwhelmingly upgraded (rather than downgraded) municipal issuers, as shown below:

Goldman Sachs

This is certainly a positive sign, and helps restore confidence in municipal debt which had taken some massive outflows during the onset of the pandemic.

Narrowing in on taxable munis specifically, readers should note that while this is a relatively small sub-set of the municipal market, its performance over time should grasp attention. While this arena does not offer the tax advantages of their tax-exempt counterparts, when we compare taxable munis to other taxable sectors, the out-performance is clear.

To illustrate, consider the long-term trading history of taxable munis against other corporate bond funds:

New York Life Investments

The takeaway here is that taxable munis are helping to boost overall returns when we look at their inclusion in aggregate bond funds. For this reason alone I like the idea of putting at least some of my portfolio in this space. With the sell-off in this sector, I am seeing an opportunity for the long-term.

High Yield Bond Spreads Also Show Value

Another aspect I like about GBAB is the fund's diversity. This is a point I have touched on in prior reviews, so I won't go in to too much detail here. But the bottom-line is the fund is not entirely made up on taxable munis, like its peers BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB). While those are almost exclusively taxable muni funds, GBAB is multi-sector. While the bulk is taxable munis, it also holds corporate bonds and bank loans, as well as some other products:

GBAB Portfolio (Guggenheim)

Generally, I like the idea of having a credit product that offers diversified exposure. It offers more of a one-stop shop, which I find preferable, all other things being equal. Further, while I am reluctant to get too heavy in high yield corporate bonds, I find this exposure compelling for the moment. The reason being is that this sector has also seen a sell-off of late, and this has widened spreads near the one-year high:

High Yield Spreads (Charles Schwab)

Ultimately, I see this as a reasonable time to start some positions in this sector. Yes, there is risk. Namely interest rate risk, as well as some credit risk given that these loans are below investment grade. But there is undoubtedly some value now, and I view GBAB's inclusion of this sector positively.

Let Us Not Discount Duration Risk Too Much

While there are some positive to GBAB at the moment, and I do think the fund is a reasonable buy here, I don't want to paint too optimistic of an outlook. There is risk on the horizon, so I want to manage expectations that this is not necessarily going to be a straight shot higher. I do think the taxable muni sector will hold up reasonable well in 2022, I believe junk bonds offer some value, and the fund's discount to NAV wraps up a trifecta of reasons to buy it. But there are reasons to avoid it as well, so it is important to balance my bullish take.

With that in mind, what are some of the risks? The primary risk for GBAB is the same that is impacting much of the fixed-income world right now. This is interest rate risk, and should not be a surprise to readers. While this may seem like an old news story since we have been talking about it for what seems like a long time, it is just as relevant today as ever. To understand why, consider this week's inflation metrics, which show some of the hotting numbers in decades:

Inflation Readings (Yahoo Finance)

Clearly, the impact on fixed-income has been dramatic, and this story helps to explain why GBAB has seen such heavy losses in the near term. For perspective, readers should note that GBAB has a duration level (a measure of interest rate sensitivity) around 10 years. So, again, this product has quite a bit of downside if and when interest rates rise. While the market has baked in some interest rate moves already (as evidenced by GBAB's sharp drop), if inflation does not cool the Fed could wind up being more hawkish than anticipated. If that is the case, GBAB will struggle to generate a positive return, regardless of the other positive attributes I mentioned. This is important for readers to consider when evaluation if they want to own this fund.

Bottom-line

The market has had a volatile start in 2022, and unfortunately that probably is not going to change any time soon. This means that those buying now need to be able to withstand volatility and losses, because I can't see the market shooting straight up from here. Yet, for those who plan on holding for the long-term, there are buying opportunities starting to emerge. Fixed-income is taking a major hit, which was expected, but seems to be overblown in the immediate term. Yes, rates are going to rise, and this is going to pressure the value of bonds. But it will also start to make positions in bonds viable again, because investors can earn an actual return through the yield. This reality, coupled with GBAB's discount to NAV, suggests to me that buying here makes a lot of sense. As a result, I will be opening up a position in this fund, and suggest readers give this idea some consideration at this time.