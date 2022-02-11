Naeblys/iStock via Getty Images

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL), a recent nominee to the biotech beatdown hall of fame, gave investors, including yours truly a potential respite Thursday, Feb 10th with the announcement that its partner Lilly (LLY) has signed a contract with the US Government for an initial 600,000 doses of the pan variant antibody therapy Bebtelovimab with the option for 500,000 more doses pending EUA approval with the FDA.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, – AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) today announced Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly) has entered into a purchase agreement with the U.S. government to supply up to 600,000 doses, for at least $720 million, of investigational drug bebtelovimab (LY-CoV1404), the second antibody developed through AbCellera’s collaboration with Lilly. The U.S. government will accept the doses of bebtelovimab if it is granted an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Lilly has submitted a request for an EUA for bebtelovimab for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in certain high-risk patients to the FDA. Details regarding Lilly's agreement to provide the U.S. government with up to 600,000 doses no later than March 31, 2022, with an option of 500,000 additional doses no later than July 31, 2022, can be found here. Pseudovirus and authentic virus testing demonstrate that bebtelovimab retains full neutralizing activity against Omicron – currently the predominant variant in the U.S. In addition, pseudovirus testing with bebtelovimab demonstrates that it retains neutralization against all other known variants of interest and concern, including BA.2.

Needless to say, this is big news for AbCellera. The company's shares have been in a vicious downtrend for some time now with the latest leg down triggered by a combination of the Omicron variant's resistance to traditional antibody therapies, which the company makes royalties on, to go along with the risk-off trade sweeping the markets these last few months.

Data by YCharts

I have in the past and still do hesitate to place any solid long-term investment decisions based off of COVID treatments, given how quickly things can change in the pandemic. However, I must admit that Bebtelovimab could be a bit of a game-changer for AbCellera and perhaps for the pandemic worldwide.

Bebtelovimab's claim to fame and the reason for my optimism here is that the target within the COVID virus that this treatment attacks is one that is highly unlikely to change for future variants, along with the potential potency to be administered subcutaneously as Dr Robert Carlson and Holly Lutmer of Precision Vaccinations explain.

Bebtelovimab (LY-CoV1404) is highly potent, which could have implications for reducing the amount of antibody necessary for clinical dosing, and potentially enabling a subcutaneous route of administration for either treatment or prevention of COVID-19. Pathway: SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein [KO: K24152], ko03230 Viral genome structure, ko05171 COVID-19 Bebtelovimab is being studied to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 both as a monotherapy and other mAbs. An in-depth assessment of mutations that could inhibit neutralization of LY-CoV1404 identified two specific amino acid positions that are very rarely mutated in the general population (0.027%), as reported in the GISAID database April 2021. In addition, the potent activity of LY-CoV1404 against the currently known variants of concern and pseudoviruses carrying various single amino acid mutations suggests that LY-CoV1404 binds to an epitope that is highly conserved across SARS-CoV-2 isolates that have been collected worldwide.

Why this is so important is that Bebtelovimab has a high probability of providing durable, subcutaneous treatment over time. The main issue for AbCellera's first antibody therapy, Bamlanivimab is that it targeted an area of the virus that mutates fairly regularly, leading to inconsistent efficacy across variants, along with the IV infusion needed to deliver the therapy.

This inconsistency of Bamlanivimab has led to stops and starts in its usage and in FDA authorization, in addition to the lumpy and highly unpredictable revenues provided to both Lilly and AbCellera.

If Bebtelovimab can provide consistent and durable efficacy across current and importantly, future variants of COVID-19, revenues from the therapy could provide a strong base of revenue for years to come for the company.

To be clear, Bebtelovimab as of today, has not received EUA approval for use and the supply deal is contingent on this approval, however, it would certainly appear that an EUA may be close given this announcement and the official filing for EUA by Lilly on February 3rd.

If EUA is granted for Bebtelovimab, it would appear that AbCellera may have a potential best in class antibody therapy and the 600,000 dose supply deal may only be the beginning, given the urgent need across the world for durable easy to administer therapies.

Bottom Line

This Bebtelovimab news provides much-needed near-term optimism for AbCellera given the price action in shares as of late. COVID-19 certainly appears to be here to stay and a subcutaneous, highly effective, and durable therapy unlikely to be rapidly mutated out of its efficacy is a highly attractive product for health care providers and nations states across the globe.

The key to this news for me is that Bebtelovimab may finally provide a sustainable and long-term base of revenues for the company to build on.

In addition, in my conversations with an IR representative at AbCellera a few months back, the company representative indicated to me that Bebtelovimab is likely to be considered an extension of the original program, which means that royalties for this treatment, if approved, may be as high as a mid-20% level going forward.

AbCellera is so much more than a single COVID treatment, the company as of Q3 had 131 royalty eligible programs under its belt spread over 35 discovery partners. The issue, in some investors' eyes, has been the lack of near-term revenues and profits. The Bebtelovimab therapy may just be the perfect answer to this near-term problem.

I look forward to hearing from the company during the Q4 earnings conference call on February 24th for more details and color on this development.

AbCellera remains the largest position in my portfolio by some amount and I took advantage of the recent crash to add to my position. As I have stated in multiple AbCellera articles, this stock is not for the faint of heart and remains very risky, so if you wish to follow me into this investment, please do your own due diligence, consult a licensed investment advisor, and make sure your risk tolerance levels are appropriate for a company such as this.

I look forward to your comments below. Thank you for reading and good luck to all!