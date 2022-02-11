JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) is planning to release their 4Q results after the close on February 14 and hold a conference call at 8:30 am on February 15. The last time they had an earnings release and conference call the stock price soared to $545.11, but then dropped sharply. While I am not expecting trading to be as wild this time, but I think that there are many traders ready and willing to speculate for a day or two.

There are a number of factors that caused the wild trading last time: 1) reported 3Q diluted EPS of $10.45; 2) management's mention of buying electric vehicles for their fleet during the conference call; 3) a large number shares sold short as a percentage of the float going into the earnings release; 4) announcement of an additional $1.0 billion share repurchase program.

Headline 3Q EPS-Adjusted

The problem was that the headline number of $10.45 EPS was taken by some traders to mean a potential for future annual earnings to be over $41 because they did a simple 4 times $10.45. Using various P/E valuations, these traders bid up the stock price. This caused a short squeeze and we had what I call "rocket" trading.

Data by YCharts

The reality is that the headline numbers were extremely distorted and after analysts sharpened their pencils, they realized traders were extremely unrealistic in the valuations.

3Q Income Statement (Avis Budget Group)

There are a number of items that impacted the EPS that need further analysis. Depreciation, tax rate, and average number of shares outstanding had a very positive impact on the reported results. When the 4Q results are reported on February 14, traders should immediately look into these items and other potentially key variables that were included in the press release.

Tax Rate

Starting with something that is easy to understand-tax rate. Their 3Q tax rate was 22.6%, which was much lower than the 2019 annual tax rate of 41.4% and 42.4% in 2018. Using 41.4% instead of 22.6%, EPS for the 3Q 2021 would have been $8.43 instead of $10.45.

Average Number Of Shares

The average number of shares used to determine EPS is a little more complex. Because Avis-Budget repurchased approximately 11.7 million shares during 3Q, the average number of shares used in calculating EPS dropped to 64.6 million. The 3Q 2020 EPS figure used an average of 70.2 million shares. Using 70.2 million shares instead of 64.6 million, 3Q EPS would have been $9.40 instead of $10.45.

Vehicle Depreciation and Lease Charges, Net

I think "vehicle depreciation and lease charges, net" caused the most confusion for 3Q reported results and could again be very misleading for the 4Q results. As most investors already know, used vehicle prices have soared. (see chart below) The higher prices for the used vehicles has a strong impact on reported depreciation. Some vehicles, 38% in 2020, are bought under contract terms that have specific trade-in values. These vehicles are depreciated over the lease time period based on the purchase price and the contract trade-in amount. The spike in used vehicle prices does not directly impact those reported depreciation amounts. Most of the other vehicles are depreciated based on the forecasted trade-in value. If the trade-in value rises above the expected amount, the depreciation figure decreases. These valuation and resulting depreciation numbers are frequently updated based on changes in used vehicle prices. (See below.)

The 3Q vehicle depreciation and lease charges, net expense was only 9.2% of total 3Q revenue compared to the 22.5% annual figure in 2019 and 23.9% in 2018. Using 22.5% instead of 9.2%, this expense would have been $675 million instead of $277 million- a difference of $398 million. The 3Q EPS would have been $5.68 instead of $10.45.

Combined Impact on 3Q EPS

Using their 2019 tax rate, 3Q 2020 average number of shares, and using their 2019 annual "vehicle depreciation and lease charges, net" expense as a percent of sales, the 3Q EPS would have been $4.43 instead of $10.45. I am not asserting that $4.43 is correct and that $10.45 is wrong, I am just trying to illustrate the importance that these items had on their reported EPS. The difference shows that much of the very positive "headline" EPS number was not because of extremely strong vehicle rental operations, but because of other factors. It also could explain why the stock dropped as investors looked into the details of their report.

Details of Vehicle Depreciation and Lease Charges, Net

Vehicle depreciation and lease charges, net expense is a complex income statement item. I already stated above about how the depreciation is determined, but there are other items included in the actual "net" figure. The gain/losses above/below book value are factored into the net figure. Gains are subtracted from the depreciation figure and losses are added. The lease charges are also added. (How lease charges are determined is beyond the scope of this article.) The total of these three items is the "net" number used on the income statement. The $152 million gain on the sale of vehicles in 3Q is much higher than even the total annual gain of $82 million in 2019 and $48 million in 2018. It is interesting that even after making periodic adjustments to their expected used vehicle resale/trade-in values for determining depreciation, they still had very large gains. This shows just how much used vehicle values increased last year. These figures are not added back to net income to get their EBITDA, but non-vehicle depreciation, which is reported on a different line in their income statement, is added back.

Depreciation (SEC)

What Traders Need to Do After The Report Is Released

*Immediately as the report is released after the close on February 14, investors need to determine the "vehicle depreciation and lease charges, net" percent of 4Q sales. Then compare it to 3Q and prior annual figures to see if it again is a very significant factor in the strength/weakness of the report. The lower the percent illustrates how much robust used vehicle trade-in prices had on income rather than just vehicle rental operations.

* Determine the tax rate, which I expect should be about the same as in 3Q of 22.6%.

*Look at the average number of shares used to determine EPS. This is what we already know: Avis had approximately 58 million shares outstanding as of September 30 and had 56,447,571 shares outstanding as of October 29 according to their 3Q 10-Q, which I assume reflects the 2.2 million shares repurchased during October 2021. Management stated that an additional $1.0 billion was authorized on November 1 to repurchase more shares, so there could be an even further reduction in the average number of shares for the 4Q because additional share repurchases. This much lower average number of shares compared to prior periods (64.6 million average for 3Q 2021) will increase the headline reported 4Q EPS. (Note: The average number of shares used for their annual 2021 EPS will be much higher than the number used for 4Q because the number of shares declined during the year under their share repurchase program.)

*After factoring in the above issues and all the other potential items contained in their report, determine if the market is being rational (positive or negative). and potentially trade based on that determination.

Why I Am Short Avis-Budget Group Stock

I currently have a very small short position and to protect against any extreme irrational trading, I own various out-of-the-money February and March calls. I would short more, but I can't buy enough calls at reasonable prices. Because of the very limited trading volume in both calls and puts, I really can't suggest investors buy out-of-the-money February or March calls and buy out-of-the-money January 2022 puts.

There are two primary reasons why I am short CAR. First, I don't expect that business travel will return to pre-pandemic levels because many companies have adopted new business models that involve less business travel, which saves both time and money.

Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index

Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index (Manheim)

Second, I think used vehicle prices will drop in 2022 and 2023 after soaring from the middle of 2020. I am not alone in this expectation. CFO Jen LaClair stated during Ally Financial's (ALLY) conference call "We've modeled a straight line reduction from 2021 to 2023, down 15% to 20%" for used vehicle values. I am expecting even a greater decline than ALLY because I am expecting interest rates to increase higher than their estimates.

Actually the decline in prices has already started. According to the "Manheim Market Report, values saw weekly price decreases in January that accelerated slightly in the final full week of the month. Over the full four weeks in the month, the Three-Year-Old Index declined a net 2.9%".

Conclusion

Headline EPS numbers are often distorted, especially compared to historic numbers. Avis-Budget's 3Q EPS was an extreme case that factored in with other positive news that caused their stock to spike in November. If the company again reports very strong head-line EPS for 4Q, there could be a sharp increase in their stock price. If the reported EPS is again full of factors that distorts the actual current operating rental business results, I may short additional CAR shares. If, however, the results are "pure", I am expecting that my long call positions will offer me some price protection.

Looking past the earnings report, I am bearish on CAR stock because I do not expect a return of business travel back to pre-pandemic levels and I think used vehicle prices will decline over the next two years, which means depreciation expenses will increase and earnings will be hurt. I am also strongly against their large share repurchasing program that is using cash that should instead, in my opinion, be used to reduce debt.