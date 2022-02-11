ilbusca/E+ via Getty Images

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) is not what it first appears to be. With a name like that, you would expect the company would have something to do with trees, or perhaps ski lodges. But, in fact, it is a net lease REIT headquartered in Florida that rents single-tenant properties to well-known brand names in dense urban areas, mostly across the southern half of the U.S.

With its high growth rate in FFO (Funds From Operations) and TCFO (Total Cash From Operations), and its juicy 5.50% dividend yield, it appears at first blush to be a good investment, providing a rare combination of high growth and high yield. But on closer inspection, this turns out not to be the case. With external management, a tiny market cap of just $243 million, and a heavy debt load, this company ends up looking like a very risky investment.

Meet the company

Alpine Income Property Investor Presentation

Alpine is barely two years old at this point and headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida. As you can see from the table above, PINE owns and operates 113 properties in 32 states, with a total of 3.2 million square feet, and enjoys a 100% occupancy rate. Their assets are most concentrated in Texas at 18%, with Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Arizona, Oregon, and Ohio each accounting for over 5%. This gives them a small boost from the shift in population to the Sunbelt.

Alpine Income Property Investor Presentation

However, 63% of their ABR (annual base rent) of $36.9 million comes from metropolitan areas of over a million people. The population shift, however, is also a shift to smaller cities, so this concentration in dense urban areas counteracts any Sunbelt-related boost.

Their tenants are some of the most well-recognized names in retail.

Alpine Income Property Investor Presentation

45% of the tenant companies have investment-grade credit ratings.

Alpine Income Property Investor Presentation

Tenants span a wide range of retail categories. The company also holds a substantial amount of office space but is already transitioning out of those.

Alpine Income Property Investor Presentation

The tenant base is not yet well-diversified. The top tenant accounts for 8% of ABR, and the top 10 account for 48%.

Alpine Income Property Investor Presentation

Alpine's business model appears sound enough. They focus on:

Major metropolitan areas with attractive population trends, business-friendly policies and strong underlying supply/demand fundamentals.

Close attention to consumer location data analytics, competition indexing, market rent benchmarking and comprehensive risk assessment.

Tenants operating in essential business sectors, showing stable and resilient operating trends and/or an omni-channel strategy. (This greatly reduces the risk from e-commerce competition).

Deep broker, developer, and tenant relationships and management's ability to identify high-quality risk-adjusted opportunities.

However, the company is externally managed, which is a source of risk for shareholders. PINE states an intention to transition to internal management "once the company reaches or exceeds critical mass," but does not specify how they or their investors will know when that point has arrived.

Growth metrics

PINE is only 2 years old, but its growth so far has been impressive. In Q3 2021, the company reported 34% year-over-year growth in FFO per share and 71% in AFFO per share. For a company just starting out, this is not too hard to achieve, because the baseline of comparison starts out so small.

In today's earnings release, PINE reported Q4 FFO per share of $0.42, which beat expectations by a nickel. Revenues of $9.47 million beat expectations by $0.65 million and were up 75.7% year-over-year.

However, the consensus 2022 FFO growth forecast for PINE is a flat 0%, with the 2023 forecast at only 4.6%. If these forecasts are accurate, then the company is hitting a plateau very early in the process.

PINE has also scaled up its acquisitions every quarter of its existence, as shown in the chart below.

Alpine Income Property Investor Presentation

Balance sheet metrics

With a market cap of $243 million and debt of $190 million, PINE's debt ratio stands at 45%, which is far above the overall REIT average and the average for net lease REITs in particular. Worse, according to Hoya Capital Income Builder, PINE's Debt/EBITDA ratio is a very unwieldy 9.9x (although the company reports a debt to pro forma EBITDA of 6.9x), which is still high.

Dividend metrics

Here are the relevant dividend metrics for PINE.

Company Div. Yield Div. Growth Div. Score Payout Div. Safety PINE 5.57% 17.7% 7.72% 66% D+

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder, TD Ameritrade, Seeking Alpha Premium, and author's calculations

As stated in the title of this article, this company is a high-yield proposition. Take the dividend growth rate with a healthy grain of salt, however. It is only based on one year of data, and therefore the dividend score - which projects the YAE (Yield Actually Experienced, also known as yield on cost) three years from today on shares bought today - is similarly suspect. It is unlikely that PINE will be able to continue growing the dividend at a double-digit rate, especially if the expert consensus forecast of zero growth in FFO per share turns out to be accurate.

The Dividend Safety rating assigned by Seeking Alpha Premium is a slightly shaky D+, which is cause for caution also. If the company should find it necessary to cut its dividend, its share price will tumble along with the slash in income.

Valuation metrics

This is another area where PINE appears to shine. Here are the standard valuation metrics:

Company Div. Score Div. Safety Price/FFO Premium to NAV PINE 7.72% D+ 12.9 (-5.4)%

With a P/FFO of just 12.9, PINE appears to be a "bargain", as the overall REIT average and the average for net lease REITs is considerably higher. But these prices actually reflect investor skepticism about PINE's growth prospects. As I keep repeatedly pointing out, research by Hoya Capital conclusively shows that cheap REITs tend to stay cheap. To quote:

splitting the REIT universe into thirds, our analysis indicates that the "cheapest" REITs, as measured by FFO per share multiples, have persistently underperformed, while the more expensive third of REITs have delivered outperformance by roughly 2.8% per year over the past decade.

So "bargain" hunting often turns out to be a trap. PINE is also trading at a 5% discount to NAV, which also sounds like a bargain. In reality, it means that share issuance by this company is dilutive to NAV, so the company will need to take on more debt, to finance the expansion, it absolutely must achieve to grow out from under its debt load.

What could go wrong?

While the company has done a good job of lining up tenants that are pretty recession-resistant and e-commerce-resistant, I see three major sources of risk for Alpine Income Property Trust.

The first is its very small size. The same research that shows that cheap REITs tend to stay cheap also shows that small REITs tend to stay small. To quote:

REITs that are too small have more difficulty raising growth equity, but once they reach a certain threshold, the differences in access to capital between mega-cap REITs and larger mid-cap REITs is minimal.

Total returns on small-cap REITs are significantly weaker than returns for larger companies. This doesn't mean you should avoid small-cap REITs, but it does argue for smaller allocations if you do invest. PINE, however, is not just a small-cap REIT. It is a tiny-cap or micro-cap.

My worst REIT investment so far was a micro-cap REIT called CorEnergy (CORR). I was proud of discovering this company, which like PINE was growing FFO and TCFO at double-digit rates, plus paying a whopping 8% yield. It was trading around $40 per share. But when the pandemic hit, there was a simultaneous downturn in the oil industry, and CORR was hammered. I managed to get out with a loss of about 50%. Today, its shares trade for $3.78, down over 90% from its 3-year high near $50. Once burned, twice shy.

The second source of risk is PINE's debt load. I am a FROG hunter. I look for fast-growing REITs, but I insist on strong balance sheets, and this little company is just not there yet.

The third source of risk is that PINE is externally managed. The management team's incentives don't line up as well with the investors' interest nearly as well as they do in an internally managed REIT.

Investors' bottom line

The Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings and Wall Street analysts rate PINE a Strong Buy. Steven Cress, the guru behind the Quant Ratings, identifies PINE as one of the Top 5 REITS for 2022.

Seeking Alpha Premium

The Street and Ford Equity Research rate PINE a Hold while Zacks rates it a Buy. JonesTrading rates it a Buy, with a $23 price target, while Truist Securities see it as a Hold, with a target of $20. It currently trades for $19.65 as I write this.

I love FROGs (REITs that show a Fast Rate of Growth). It's practically my brand. And everybody loves a juicy 5% yield. However, with a tiny $243 million market cap, a troublesome balance sheet, and external management, Alpine Income Property Trust is not a FROG, nor even a Tadpole as yet. Count me out on this one.