Snap Vs. Twitter Stock: Which Is The Better Buy?

Article Thesis

Both Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) and Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) have reported solid quarterly results, but the two companies differ quite a lot. Snap is a growth pick, whereas Twitter is a value play where investors can hope for a strategic shift that improves profitability. Depending on one's investment goals, both could be solid picks at current prices.

TWTR And Snap Key Metrics

Both social media companies are highly dependent on a number of key metrics, such as user count, revenue per user, etc. Starting with the user count of Twitter and Snap, this is how they stack up:

Company Daily active users Growth (yoy) Twitter 217 million +13% Snap 319 million +20%

Clearly, Snap is the faster-growing company right now when it comes to growing its user base. On top of being a larger network, with a ~50% higher user count, Snap also experienced growth that is around 50% higher than that of Twitter. This wasn't a surprise, however. Snap has, after all, been growing faster during the last couple of years as well:

Snap users (SNAP presentation)

We see that Snap has experienced highly consistent user growth over the last three years, with daily active users growing during every single quarter. This is a great feat and highlights the company's strength when it comes to scaling its business. Growth has been particularly strong in the Rest of World group, where Snap's user count rose by 180% over the last three years, whereas growth in North America was significantly lower, at just 20% over three years (which pencils out to around 7% a year). This can be explained by the fact that Snap already has relatively high market penetration in its core user demographics (50% of users are younger than 25 years) in North America, which limits its growth potential there. In many other countries around the globe, Snap has not come close to saturating the market at all, which should allow Snap to grow its user count in the coming years. It should be mentioned that average revenue per user is not equal across all markets, however. Snap is able to demand higher rates from advertisers for users in rich countries in North America, for example -- the same holds true for other social media and advertising companies as well.

Twitter, by comparison, does not have the same growth track record Snap has. With its product being less focused on a single age group (13-24 in Snap's case), Twitter could theoretically appeal to a wider audience. But on the other hand, its product also seems less appealing, which might be explained by the fact that it is less centered around person-to-person interaction and formats such as photos and videos. Twitter's lower user count and lower user count growth have not resulted in weak revenue generation, however. In fact, Twitter managed to generate higher revenue during the fourth quarter ($1.57 billion, up 22% year over year) compared to Snap, which only generated $1.3 billion in revenue during the most recent quarter. Twitter's higher revenue is explained by its significantly higher revenue per user. This, in turn, could be attributable to the fact that its feed is easier to monetize. The higher average age, which translates to higher average spending power, also plays a role when it comes to Twitter's ability to generate higher revenue from its existing user base. With Snap's revenue per user being significantly lower than that of Twitter, and with its faster user count growth, it's not surprising to see that Snap managed to grow its revenue faster during the most recent quarter, although from a significantly lower base.

Is Twitter More Profitable Than Snap?

Delving into the profitability of the two companies, the first thing we should note is that neither company was profitable on a GAAP basis during 2021.

Twitter reported a net loss of $221 million for 2021, while Snap reported a GAAP net loss of $490 million for the year. Throughout the year, results improved for both companies, however, which is why the story looks different when we focus on Q4 results. During the fourth quarter, Twitter earned $182 million, whereas Snap earned $23 million. Investors should note that Q4s are above-average quarters for all social media and advertising companies, due to the holiday impact during the quarter. It is thus not guaranteed that both companies will be profitable on a GAAP basis during the coming quarters, too.

Both companies also report non-GAAP or adjusted results, which exclude a couple of items, such as one-time expenses for integration costs following takeovers, intangible asset writedowns, etc. Stock-based compensation is also excluded, which plays a huge role for both companies. Twitter has recorded $630 million in SBC in 2021, while Snap's SBC stood at an even higher level of $1.1 billion. When one backs that out, both companies were profitable in 2021. Some investors believe that SBC should be backed out, as it is a non-cash item (no cash is leaving the company). On the other hand, shareholders get diluted through share-based compensation, thus this is a form of compensation with a real cost, even if it does not result in cash being paid out to employees directly.

Overall, one can say that Twitter is the more profitable company among the two for now, as it had a more profitable Q4, as well as a more profitable 2021 (meaning lower net losses). Both companies are not especially profitable, however. A comparison to other social media or online advertising players makes this pretty clear:

Data by YCharts

The net margins, as well as the EBITDA margins, of both Twitter and Snap, seem pretty low compared to the margins that Meta (FB) and Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) are able to generate. The relative size of the companies plays a role, which is why Twitter and Snap will likely be able to increase their margins somewhat over the years as they grow in size relative to the more established giants Meta and Alphabet. Still, it seems highly questionable whether they will ever be able to generate margins as high as the current leaders in the online advertising space.

Are Twitter And Snap Good Long-Term Picks?

From a business model, moat, and valuation perspective I believe that both Meta and Alphabet are stronger picks in the online advertising and social media space today. That being said, a case can be made for both Snap and Twitter to be solid long-term investments.

In Snap's case, the key argument for investment is its compelling growth and huge growth potential. High market penetration (in younger demographics) in countries such as the US, Canada, the UK, etc. shows that the network is able to attract users, and that might be replicable in many other geographic markets as well. User growth outside of North America and Europe is pretty strong, and if Snap can maintain that, its user count will grow by quite a lot over the years. Snap also has a foot in the door in the augmented reality market already, which will likely become more important over the years as AR is increasingly monetized, e.g. for shopping and entertainment.

Twitter isn't generating growth on par with Snap, but it generates a pretty high average revenue per user (more than $70 a year per US user), and if the company manages to improve its profitability, shares could have upside as well. Twitter is currently paying out more than $1.1 billion a year for R&D, which seems like quite a lot for a company that has generated revenues of $5.1 billion over the last year (more than 20%). Since not too many new capabilities have been developed in the recent past, from what I see, there seems to be potential to cut expenses significantly in order to boost profitability. Add in the fact that Twitter has a pretty strong balance sheet, with a cash position equal to more than 20% of its market cap, and Twitter could be a decent value/turnaround pick.

Data by YCharts

At 18x EBITDA, it is way cheaper than Snap, which trades for a pretty pricey 71x 2022's expected EBITDA. Still, if Snap can maintain its growth when it comes to both its user count and its revenue per user, it could see its bottom line improve significantly over the years once we account for the impact of operating leverage.

Is Twitter Or Snap Stock The Better Pick?

Neither stock is perfect, and both companies have issues. That being said, both also have positives. In Snap's case, its strong growth and AR exposure could result in significant potential over the longer term, although its high valuation makes it vulnerable in the shorter term. Competition from TikTok, which mainly targets the same demographics/age group, is also an important risk to consider.

Twitter is seemingly less appealing to the general consumer, showcased by its lower user count and weaker growth. But its valuation is also way lower, and if the company manages to improve profitability, it could be a solid turnaround/catalyst investment. Management's recent decision to buy back up to $4 billion worth of shares (15% of the company) could put a bottom under TWTR's share price, thereby reducing risks.

If one has to choose between these two, SNAP is the correct pick for growth-focused investors and those seeking an AR play, while TWTR is the better pick for those looking for a better value. I personally own neither, as I deem FB and GOOG to be more attractive than both SNAP and TWTR.