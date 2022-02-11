alvarez/E+ via Getty Images

Here at Mare Evidence Lab, we have a sweet spot for oil companies, in the past we covered what we thought was a true value player in the sector: Lundin was one of our favourite stocks to play the oil price rebound.

For any of our readers who missed the possibility to buy oil companies at that time (April-May 2020), we would like to highlight what we consider as the best exposure over the long term.

Lundin a top pick in oil recovery

Today, thanks to the recently published results, we would like to focus on Total, which rebranded a few months ago as TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE). The company operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide through five divisions:

Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power (iGRP) Exploration & Production (E&P) Downstream Refining & Chemicals Marketing services

TotalEnergies fully benefited from oil & gas price recovery and we do believe that this positive momentum is fully priced into Wall Street Analysts' expectations. Compared to the previous quarter, the average realisations in natural gas increased by more than 60% and crude oil posted an increase of almost 9%. Just to remind our readers, the French company was one of the few to not cut the dividend payment during the COVID-19 outbreaks confirming its solid stance over the long term and the strong balance sheet. The group CEO said that the Company "generated cash flow of $30.7 billion, up $13 billion compared to 2020, and adjusted EBITDA of $42.3 billion. The Company reported adjusted net income of $18.1 billion, representing a total return on equity of 16.9% and a return on average capital employed (ROACE) of nearly 14% for 2021, which demonstrates the quality of its portfolio and operations".

During a past quarterly call, there was a question about raising the dividend. The CEO replied firmly that they will increase the DPS when there will be an upgrade in the structural organic cash flow and not based on oil volatility, adding that they could undertake an opportunistic buyback in case the price per barrel of oil stays over the $60 level. Today, Total announced a dividend per share increase by 5% due to structural underlying growth and an additional buyback of $2bn in the first half of 2022. An additional consideration is the debt level attention that the CFO indicates during every publication, Total gearing ratio is at the lowest point, in line with management expectation that targets 20% over the cycle.

Renewables Revolution

Thanks to the massive cash generation from the traditional oil business, the company is organically and inorganically acquiring strategic assets in the renewable energy space. An interesting snap that we provide below is the CEO's aim to invest in the maintenance CAPEX in the oil division and to grow the Renewable & Electricity segment.

CAPEX

It is very difficult to model new capital investment in the division, but in a few months time, ENI (E) will spin off its Renewable division called Plentitude and this will set up a new target for the street. All in all, below are some snaps of Total's acquisition activities in the last few months.

Ren Energy Acquisition

Ren energy acquisitions

Aside from the latest acquisitions, Total is organically securing new offshore concessions thanks to a new joint venture with RIDG and Macquarie’s Green Investment. They managed to win a tender to develop a 2 GW offshore wind farm facility located 32km off the west coast of Orkney in Scotland.

Looking at the 2021 results and going deeper into the iGRP division, we see that Renewables & Electricity generated an adjusted EBITDA of $1.4 billion, beating the target set at $0.8 billion. These outstanding numbers were due to the strong pricing in the electricity markets in which Total operates.

Conclusion

Management is committed to transforming Total into a multi-energy company that will be part of the energy revolution transmission. We've always liked business transformation and Total is aiming to increase its energy production by 30% from now to 2030, with half of the growth coming from renewable energy. Its sales mix will evolve to 30% oil, 50% gas, 15% electricity and 5% biomass and hydrogen by 2030. TotalEnergies is fully engaged toward its ambitious target and we are pretty sure that they will deliver the promises even faster than market expectations. With a juicy dividend yield of more than 5%, we set up a target price at €60.00 per share implying a 20% increase to the current stock price level.