This story was originally published on February 7 for subscribers to Reading The Markets, an SA Marketplace service.

Exxon (NYSE:XOM) has had a massive move as oil prices have soared, but that may be coming to an end. Exxon has been a big winner, but the stock is now looking very over-extended.

While the shares are not expensive, they aren't the bargain they were in early 2021 and are back to where they historically traded in 2018 and 2019. The shares currently trade for 13.1 times next year's earnings estimates of $6.21 per share. Those estimates have risen sharply since the beginning of January from $5.59. Despite the rise in estimates, earnings for 2023 are expected to be lower than the $6.57 the company is forecast to earn in 2022.

Revenue forecasts have also been on the rise and are seen climbing to $338.7 billion this year but expected to fall next year and the year after that back to $319 billion. It indicates that Exxon's stock performance will depend on fluctuations in oil prices.

Oil

While oil prices may continue to rise, current prices are hitting up against a resistance level based on a bearish broadening wedge pattern. Additionally, prices have been rising steadily along with an uptrend, and once that trend breaks, we could see a reversal lower back towards $70. The relative strength index for oil shows that the commodity is very overbought right now, with a reading over 70.

Since this story was initially written, oil prices have consolidated sideways, resulting in the uptrend breaking. While it is now possible for oil to first move higher to $93.50 and retest a breakdown of the trendline, the expectation is for oil to still move lower towards $70.

Exxon's Technical Take

Additionally, Exxon's chart suggests that the recent rally may be over after it broke out, crossing above $68. The break-out is now equal to 100% of the October 2020 to March 2021 rally; this can be a significant technical relationship that can act as resistance. Additionally, a solid horizontal resistance level going back to the summer of 2019 is around $83. Finally, the relative strength index is now at 81, the highest overbought reading since 2012. A pullback in Exxon likely takes the stock back to $72.

Since February 7, shares of Exxon have fallen more than 5% and remain on track to reach support at $72.

Betting The Shares Drop

The bearish technical patterns are causing a trader to bet that the stock falls from its current levels. On February 7, the open interest for the March 18 $77.50 puts rose by around 10,000 contracts. The data shows that the puts were bought on the ASK for approximately $2.05 per contract. It would imply that the stock is trading below $75.45 if held until expiration. That would be a drop of about 10% from its current price of $82.50.

Additionally, since this story was written, there has been further evidence to suggest that traders see limited upside in the stock over the next year. On January 9, the open interest for January 20, 2023, $85 calls rose by roughly 33,000 contracts. The data shows these calls were sold on the bid for $5.40 per contract. Suggesting the trader sees limited upside for the shares over the next year.

The bearish outlook for Exxon is dependent on where oil goes from. If oil should continue to rise, it is likely to drive Exxon's revenue and earnings estimates and the stock higher. Given geopolitical tensions, oil prices may continue to surge. However, given the massive surge in oil prices, the stock, and technical trends, current prices may not be a bad place for Exxon to see a pullback, even if only over the short term.