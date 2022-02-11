choja/E+ via Getty Images

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) is the type of investment that I am looking for and, in full disclosure, have already started to add to my portfolio. With a high yield dividend that is well covered and management that is looking forward towards growth, I feel very bullish on SPH's future.

Company Description

Specializing in propane, heating oil and refined fuels, as well as the marketing of natural gas and electricity in deregulated markets. With nearly 3,300 full-time employees, Suburban Propane maintains business operations in 41 states, providing prompt, reliable service to approximately 1 million residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural customers through 700 locations. -- Taken from SPH website

MOAT

For those unfamiliar with moat, it is the ability to for a company to maintain their competitive advantage and fend off competition. This is just like the protection of the medieval moats that were found around castles. I primarily like the description and categories of moat found here by Phil Town of Rule 1 Investing. I won't go into each one here, so I encourage you to read about them if you are unfamiliar.

So what moat does SPH have?

So these type of things can sometimes be a bit muddy and SPH is no exception when it comes to their moat. In theory they could have up to three, a toll bridge moat, a switching moat, as well as a price moat. All of these I feel somewhat strong about, with toll bridge being the most debatable in my opinion.

You see, SPH is the third largest propane supplier in the US (you can check the list here), and since that is currently their primary income stream we will concentrate our time accordingly.

If you are familiar with propane at all, you will know a couple of things:

There are always costs associated with switching companies. These can even include tank installation and leasing. Want to switch while you are leasing the tank to save a few cents per gallon? That could be costly... While you may have multiple choices in the phone book for propane. That could eliminate the toll bridge moat, but unfortunately that is highly dependent on where you live, how often fills are needed, weather conditions, driver availability, etc. SPH is large enough that they may be able to fill issues smaller companies cannot, thus eliminating your options. Price seems obvious here. The more gallons the wholesale company buys, the larger discount. The larger discount to the wholesaler means a larger potential discount for the retailer. This, again, is where SPH can continue to drive success over smaller companies.

PROS/CONS of Investing in SPH

Let's break down, in brief and simplistic terms, the good and the bad that I currently see in SPH.

Pros:

Cash Flow. The first thing that I see as a major driver of my interest in SPH is the fact that they continue to show a history of generating cash flow. Both the five and ten year average are above 10%. This has shown the ability to provide cash in excess of $2.77 per share. This, along with a decreased dividend has led them to a solid distribution coverage of 2.6. While dividend decreases can often be a red flag, for me SPH making this move actually gives me greater confidence in management going forward. In fact, this year they are currently projecting returning somewhere between 70-100 million in excess cash flow.

Management strategy. The management has had a history of thoughtfully managing and refinancing debt. Currently they have senior notes that are available to refinance in March and I look for them to do that successfully at a much lower rate. This includes about $350 million (at 5.875%) of their just over $1 billion dollar debt load. With over $650 million of their debt load not due until 2031, I feel very comfortable that they will be able to pay down the debt and still be able to grow.

SPH Investor Relations

Possible Future Acquisitions. This should be a major driver over the next year or two in my opinion for SPH. They have shown the ability to acquire full or part shares in companies in the past and the future should be no different. The current environment has been stressful for many of these companies, with small companies being hit hard due to squeezing margins with higher wholesale costs. Distressed small companies are a prime target for businesses like SPH and I continue to see that as a growth catalyst going forward.

Cons:

Costs. What could be a blessing for potential acquisitions can also be a curse. It is no surprise that rising energy prices are going to potentially cut into profits unless they are passed along to customers. Passing along prices to customers can lead to looking elsewhere, and looking elsewhere ultimately leads to less gallons sold. The increase in cost of goods has shown on the balance sheet, with December 2021 v. December 2020 costs almost doubling while revenues increased by only 25%. Increases have not only hit the cost of goods but also wages, benefits, bonuses, vehicle leases, etc. This has led to income for the quarter to be cut in half when compared to the year prior.

Weather. Let's not forget the type of business we are dealing with. SPH deals primarily with propane, mostly used for heating. Part of the difference in the numbers above also had to do with unseasonably warm weather. Now I'm not saying buy or don't primarily on weather patterns, simply stating that when dealing with a company in this industry, be prepared for roller coaster incomes due to it.

SPH Investor Presentation

Debt. Okay, I know I said it was okay, and I truly do believe that, but it does have to be addressed. At just over $1 billion dollars in long term debt, it puts the company in an interesting situation whenever it looks at its excess cash flow. Let's say it falls in the average of the projection, around $85 million dollars. The company has to ask whether to put it towards decreasing the debt, or potentially a more advantageous venture. If only the latter had to be addressed I would like it significantly more.

Valuation

Now I have my own method of valuing companies, much like those that write these articles. Valuations, no matter how you do them, always take a certain amount of speculation, whether it is EPS growth, acquisitions, future debt refinancing, changes to the landscape of the economy, effects of inflation, etc. We could go on forever, so I will just go ahead and lay out my valuation.

Currently I value SPH at just over $22 dollars per share. The ability to create solid amounts of excess cash flow, provide a safer high yielding dividend, as well as continue to see commercial propane revenue return from pandemic complications, I see a significantly undervalued company.

My Buy Price

Whenever I am buying, I am looking in a five to ten year horizon and want to be able to safely see annualized returns of around 15%. Note that I said safely, which will mean that I am conservative.

SPH currently has a yield on cost at ~8.7% at time of writing. This means I am roughly looking for a 7-9% return going forward to at least achieve or beat my goal.

So what does that look like going forward? An 8% return over the next five years places it at right around $22 (I swear that the math usually doesn't equal my current value). Let's be conservative and say that the PE Ratio in five years will be around 10 (currently at just under 9). This places the EPS at $2.20. Do I think this is attainable? Well that is implying an annualized increase of 13%. This sits just above their average cash flow growth, but I am comfortable with that. With increased cash flow comes opportunities, and I believe that the current environment will set up SPH to take advantage of those.

All that being said, let's get to my point. I will continue to add to my SPH holdings as long as it stays under $17 per share.

The Charts

Weekly Chart:

stockcharts.com

The weekly chart shows that SPH has almost fully recovered from its pandemic led lows and now sits in a narrow trading range just between its 50 day and 200 day moving averages. In my opinion, a break of the 200 day MA could lead to a breakout and move it right past the first resistance point. That being said, a move South past the 50 day MA could see it headed towards $13.

Daily Chart:

stockcharts.com

The daily chart tells somewhat of the same story with SPH sitting a bit in no man's land just above some support. Here it is a watch of the MACD for a cross as it continues to trade in a range.

Insiders

According to Roic.ai (check it out if you haven't it's solid) there have been two sales in the past six months, both at prices right around where SPH sits. While I like to take all transactions seriously, it is worth noting that one of these was one day after being awarded the shares. The other was a sale from the VP of Product Supply who reduced his shares by ~20%. This same thing actually happened in Q4 as well, when he had almost the exact same 20 percent reduction in his shares. This seems less of a sell due to foresight but one due to yearly management of finances. Either way, there isn't much alarming in a positive or negative way that gives me much insight here.

Conclusion

As I stated at the beginning of this article I recently purchased SPH and will continue to add to my shares at its current price point. With a hefty and safe dividend, solid production of free cash flow, and sitting at a great spot in the industry I look for SPH to be able to produce returns that will make me proud.

What is even better is that this company is sitting below $1 billion dollars in market cap and institutional ownership is extremely low! This makes it ripe for the picking for the small investor like me. I feel comfortable building a position upwards of 3-4% of my portfolio as long as it stays at this valuation.

Thanks for reading, until next time, Happy Investing!